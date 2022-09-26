Read full article on original website
WJCL
Update: Missing South Carolina autistic woman found safe
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding an autistic woman who ran away from home. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis, 25, left her parents...
Horry County woman awarded $3M after suing Atlantic Beach bar she says overserved driver
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who sued an Atlantic Beach bar after she was hurt in a crash after leaving the bar with a motorcycle driver has been awarded $3 million, according to Horry County court records obtained by News13. Tanya E. Boyle sued the then-owners of the Off the Hook Social Club […]
WMBF
Friends, family push for new beach rules after loved one killed by flying umbrella
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Family and friends are pushing Horry County to enact new beach rules after a tragic umbrella accident. Tammy Perreault died after being struck by a flying beach umbrella in August. On Sunday, friends and family gathered in Surfside Beach to honor and remember the woman who loved the beach so dearly.
WYFF4.com
Alligator attacks have increased across South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Newly acquired data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources suggests there has been an increase in the number of alligator encounters in the Palmetto State. (Video above Alligator on Folly Beach) Since 2000, there have been 22 alligator attacks in the state. Seven of...
wfxg.com
2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
Fayetteville hotels begin welcoming Florida residents escaping Hurricane Ian
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Florida residents traveling up Interstate 95 to flee the wrath of Hurricane Ian have a new resource to help them find available hotel rooms and other resources in the Fayetteville area. A website lists nearly three dozen hotels and motels and their room availability, as well...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Officials ask drivers to avoid part of Lake Murray Blvd after car overturns
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is investigating a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Lake Murray Boulevard and College Street. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon. Police are asking people to avoid the area until the scene is cleared. Officials say no one was seriously injured. Notice a...
Feds break up large South Carolina dogfighting ring, rescue more than 300 dogs
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
Man suspected in Sumter shootings arrested in Myrtle Beach along with missing teenage girl
SUMTER, S.C. (WBTW) — A man linked by police to several recent shootings in the Sumter area was arrested over the weekend in Myrtle Beach along with a teenage girl who had been reported missing, police said. Jamal Davon Prince, 19, was being held Monday afternoon at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Sumter police […]
WMBF
1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person lost their home to a fire early Wednesday morning, Horry County Fire Rescue says. According to the report, at 2:58 a.m. crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Moores Mill Rd. in Aynor. The fire is under...
305 dogs rescued in raids of South Carolina dogfighting kennels
More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were rescued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. Authorities said it's believed to be the largest takedown of a dogfighting operation in the state's history. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dogfight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement.That led agents to serve 23 warrants on Sunday that were known to be places where dogs fight or are trained to fight in Clarendon, Lee, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and York counties, investigators said.More than 20 people...
WLTX.com
Largest dogfighting ring in South Carolina history busted: What's next for the dogs?
21 people have been arrested in the biggest dog fighting bust in South Carolina's history. So, what's next for the more than 300 dogs recovered?
WYFF4.com
Missing South Carolina teen found safe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Monday: Deputies said Makayla Sweeney has been safely located. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Deputies said Makyla Ann Sweeney was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on Leigh Creek Drive. Deputies said Sweeney has blue...
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall
After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC
More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday.
Florence police: Man with dementia missing since Monday found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man with dementia who had been missing since Monday has been found safe, Florence police said. Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
South Carolina woman wins twice on lottery ticket
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston woman won big – twice – while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Meeting Street for the Sept. 5 drawing. “On one row she matched all five numbers to win […]
North Carolina woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, North Carolina, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
FOX Carolina
305 dogs rescued in ‘biggest takedown of dogfighting’ in SC
Library board chair says they’re ‘not here to promote LGBTQ things’. As calls to challenge books increase around the country, multiple employees and members of the public called upon the Board of Trustees to take a hard stance efforts to restrict reading material. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
International Business Times
Over 80 Dogs Rescued In Joint Operation Against Illegal Breeding In South Carolina
More than 80 dogs were rescued in a joint operation against animal cruelty in York County, South Carolina. The operation was conducted by the York County Sheriff's Office on Sunday morning to combat illegal breeding and fighting dogs, WBTV reported. It was carried out in cooperation with the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
WRAL News
