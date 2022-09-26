ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WJCL

Update: Missing South Carolina autistic woman found safe

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding an autistic woman who ran away from home. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis, 25, left her parents...
WYFF4.com

Alligator attacks have increased across South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Newly acquired data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources suggests there has been an increase in the number of alligator encounters in the Palmetto State. (Video above Alligator on Folly Beach) Since 2000, there have been 22 alligator attacks in the state. Seven of...
wfxg.com

2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
WMBF

1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person lost their home to a fire early Wednesday morning, Horry County Fire Rescue says. According to the report, at 2:58 a.m. crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Moores Mill Rd. in Aynor. The fire is under...
CBS Sacramento

305 dogs rescued in raids of South Carolina dogfighting kennels

More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were rescued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. Authorities said it's believed to be the largest takedown of a dogfighting operation in the state's history. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dogfight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement.That led agents to serve 23 warrants on Sunday that were known to be places where dogs fight or are trained to fight in Clarendon, Lee, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and York counties, investigators said.More than 20 people...
WYFF4.com

Missing South Carolina teen found safe

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Monday: Deputies said Makayla Sweeney has been safely located. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Deputies said Makyla Ann Sweeney was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on Leigh Creek Drive. Deputies said Sweeney has blue...
WYFF4.com

Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall

After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman wins twice on lottery ticket

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston woman won big – twice – while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Meeting Street for the Sept. 5 drawing. “On one row she matched all five numbers to win […]
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, North Carolina, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
FOX Carolina

305 dogs rescued in ‘biggest takedown of dogfighting’ in SC

Library board chair says they’re ‘not here to promote LGBTQ things’. As calls to challenge books increase around the country, multiple employees and members of the public called upon the Board of Trustees to take a hard stance efforts to restrict reading material. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
International Business Times

Over 80 Dogs Rescued In Joint Operation Against Illegal Breeding In South Carolina

More than 80 dogs were rescued in a joint operation against animal cruelty in York County, South Carolina. The operation was conducted by the York County Sheriff's Office on Sunday morning to combat illegal breeding and fighting dogs, WBTV reported. It was carried out in cooperation with the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
WRAL News

WRAL News

ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

