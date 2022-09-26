2022 Halloween events in Acadiana

(KLFY) – With Halloween just around the corner, here are several Halloween events that will take place across Acadiana.

Lafayette Parish

Fright Trail (Every weekend from Sept. 30 – Oct. 31)

Recognized as one of Louisiana’s most loved Halloween attractions, Fright Trail offers 20 acres of haunted woods that are home to “The Crowley Strangler, The Demented from Duson, The Butcher from Breaux Bridge,” and much more. Fright Trail opens on Sept. 30, and will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. every weekend through Oct. 31.

Fright Trail is located at 5305 Cameron Rd. in Scott.

More information can be found on the Fright Trail website .

Boo at the Zoo (Every day in October)

Boo at the Zoo will take place at Zoosiana, every day in October. Boo at the Zoo will feature trick-or-treat bags, a carousel, a parakeet aviary, an online costume contest, and all your favorite Zoosiana animals.

Zoosiana is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 5601 Hwy. 90 in Broussard.

Visit their website for more information.

Pumpkin Patch at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church (Oct. 7-31)

The pumpkin patch at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church will offer pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, and colors. Along with pumpkins, the patch will also have face painting, vendors, food, and local art.

Weekdays 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Weekends, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church is located at 400 Camellia Blvd in Lafayette.

More information can be found here .

Treats at the Village (Oct. 18)

LARC’s Acadian Village will host Treats at the Village on October 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be a trick-or-treating experience for individuals with special needs and their family members.

LARC’s Avadian Village is located at 200 Greenleaf Drive in Lafayette.

Click here for more information and to RSVP.

Boo Bayou (OCT 22)

This family-friendly event will take place at Vermilionville on Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vistors can expect games, face painting, trick-or-treating, food, and “kid friendly spooooky films.”

Vermilionville is located at 300 Fisher Rd. in Lafayette.

More information can be found here .

4th Annual Trunk or Treat (Oct. 22)

Trunk or Treat will take place at St. Julien Park in Broussard on Oct. 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature vendors, games, a live DJ, a costume contest, and a petting zoo.

St. Julien Park is located at 701 St. Nazaire Rd. in Broussard.

More information can be found here .

7th Annual Trunk or Treat at Hub City Ford (Oct. 29)

The Trunk or Treat at Hub City Ford will take place on Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Halloween event will feature trick-or-treating, face painting, animals, and a costume contest.

Hub City Ford is located at 2909 NW Evangeline Thruway, in Lafayette.

More information can be found here .

Crow Fest 2022 (Oct. 29)

The 2022 Crow Fest in Carencro will take place on Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature trick-or-treating, food, games, a costume contest, a crow hunt, and a carved pumpkin contest. It will begin at City Hall/Pavilion and continue down to University.

Click here for more information.

Autumn in the Oaks (Oct. 29)

Autumn in the Oaks will take place at Moncus Park in Lafayette. The event, which features a pumpkin patch, trick-or-treating, hay rides, a maze, and food vendors will be held on Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

For more information click here .

Trick-or-Treat Times

Broussard, Duson, Carencro, Lafayette, Youngsville, Scott: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Acadia Parish

Halloween Events (Every weekend in October)

Halloween events will be held at Lakeview Park & Beach every weekend in October. Families can go trick-or-treating, listen to live music, dance, carve a pumpkin, or go through a haunted house with live actors.

Lakeview Park & Beach is located at 1717 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Eunice.

More information can be found here .

Trunk or Treat (Oct. 30)

LSU Eunice will host its annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will take place at 2048 Johnson Hwy, in Eunice.

More information can be found here .

Nightmare on Mill Street (Oct. 31)

This Halloween event will feature several activities where candy will be handed out for each game. There will also be a costume contest for kids, and free hot dogs while supplies last. It will take place in Crowley from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will be located at 717 W Mill St. in Crowley.

Click here for more information.

Trick-or-Treat Times

Crowley: TBD

Church Point, Estherwood, Iota, Morse, Rayne: Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mermentau: Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Evangeline Parish

Trick-or-Treat Times

Ville Platte: TBD

Basile: TBD

Turkey Creek: TBD

Village of Chataignier: TBD

Mamou: Oct. 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pine Prairie: Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Iberia Parish

New Iberia Halloween Parade (Oct. 29)

The New Iberia Halloween Parade will be held on Oct. 29 starting at 2 p.m. The parade will take place on Main Street downtown, and will begin with coloring the City Hall fountain waters black. Following the parade, live music by The Chee-Weez will begin at 6 p.m. at Bouligny Plaza/Steamboat Pavillion.

More information can be found here .

Tick-or-Treat Times

Jeanerette: TBD

Loreauville: TBD

New Iberia, Delcambre: Oct. 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m

Jefferson Davis Parish

Boo on the Avenue (Oct. 30)

Lake Arthur Boo on the Avenue will take place on Oct. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature games, a train ride, a dog costume contest, a haunted house, food, and more. It will take place at Lake Arthur Park .

For more information click here .

Tick-or-Treat Times

Elton: TBD

Welsh: TBD

Lake Arthur: TBD

Lacassine: TBD

Jennings: Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Landry Parish

Opelousas Trick-or-Treat Trail (Oct. 29)

The Opelousas Trick-or-Treat Trail event will take place along the South City Walking Trail on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Along with trick-or-treating, the event will also feature train rides, haunted houses, music, and costumed characters.

South City Park is located at 1524 S Market St. in Opelousas.

More information can be found here .

Halloween Art and Nature Festival (Oct. 29)

This one-day free event celebrates Halloween, Louisiana’s natural surroundings, are, music, food, and science. This year’s theme is “Space,” where festival goers will have the opportunity to meet the following special guests:

NASA Astronaut Dr. Nicole Stott (Space of Art Foundation)

Standford University Space Origami Engineer Dr. Manan Arya

Award-winning children’s book illustrator Jeffrey Ebbeler

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Atelier de la Nature , located at 1050 Andrew Gautreaux Rd. in Arnaudville.

More information can be found here .

Tick-or-Treat Times

Washington: TBD

Sunset: TBD

Port Barre: TBD

Palmetto: TBD

Eunice: TBD

Cankton: TBD

Arnaudville: Oct. 29, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lawtell, Morrow, Plaisance, Grand Coteau: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Leonville, Opelousas, Krotz Springs: Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Martin Parish

Chamber of Commerce Pumpkin Patch (Oct. 15)

The Breaux Bridge Area Chamber of Commerce Pumpkin Patch will take place on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The patch will be located at Veteran’s Park in Breaux Bridge and will offer arts and crafts, face painting, food, vendors, and of course, a wide selection of pumpkins.

Veteran’s Park is located at 222 Berard St. in Breaux Bridge.

More information can be found here .

Tick-or-Treat Times

Butte La Rosa: TBD

Cade: TBD

Catahoula: TBD

Cecilia: TBD

Parks: TBD

Stephensville: TBD

Breaux Bridge, Henderson, St. Martinville: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Mary Parish

Halloween Scare Fair (Oct. 15)

Halloween Scare Fair will take place at Lawrence Park on Oct. 15, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature vendors, food trucks, music, costume contests, and haunted areas.

Lawrence Park is located at the corner of Freret St. and 3rd St. in Morgan City.

More information can be found here .

Tick-or-Treat Times

Baldwin: TBD

Patterson: TBD

Amelia, Bayou Vista, Berwick, Franklin, and Morgan City: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m

Vermilion Parish

Tick-or-Treat Times

Abbeville: TBD

Erath: TBD

Gueydan: TBD

Kaplan: TBD

Maurice: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

