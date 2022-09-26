ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NME

Paramore announce new album ‘This Is Why’ and share title track

Have announced details of their long-awaited sixth album – it’s called ‘This Is Why’ and you can watch the video for its title track below. The follow-up to 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ will come out on February 10, 2023 via Atlantic, with the band returning to the stage this weekend (October 2) to begin a run of intimate North American gigs.
MUSIC
NME

Dominic Fike announces North American headline tour, teases new music

Dominic Fike has confirmed details of a 24-date North American tour which is due to start in November – check out dates below and get tickets here. The tour is Fike’s first headline run since the release of his 2020 debut album ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’ and kicks off November 6 at Seattle’s Showbox SoDo.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Nancy Wilson perform Barracuda with Foo Fighters, Pink and Jon Theodore at second Taylor Hawkins tribute event

Wilson had previously performed Barracuda virtually with Taylor Hawkins as part of a lockdown cover in 2020. The second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute shows took place last night at LA’s Kia Forum, and featured 53 emotional musical performances dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away suddenly earlier this year.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Dead & Company Announce Final Tour

Dead & Company—the group featuring John Mayer and members of Grateful Dead—have announced their last tour. The shows will take place in summer 2023. The band will share the tour itinerary at a later date. Find Dead & Company’s announcement below. Dead & Company got announced in...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′

When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
ROCK MUSIC

