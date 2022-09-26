Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
who13.com
1 injured in chase, crash on SE 14th in Des Moines on Wednesday
DES MOINES, IOWA — A suspect is in custody after hitting two cars during a chase that ended in a crash on SE 14th Street in Des Moines on Wednesday morning. Police say that detectives tried stopping a driver who is connected to a shooting investigation around 10:15 am on Wednesday when the driver took off northbound on SE 14th Street. Police say the suspect hit one vehicle as he passed through the intersection with Granger Avenue. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries. The suspect continued northbound until he hit a truck at Hartford Avenue. That is where the suspect abandoned his car but was quickly taken into custody by police.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests on Monday. Police arrested 34-year-old Corry Donald Johnston of Creston at his residence on two Union County Warrants. 1) FTA Possession of Drug Paraphernalia a Simple Misdemeanor 2) FTA Eluding-Injury, Drugs, or Participate in Felony, driving while barred, and Possession of Controlled Substance a Class D Felony. Police transported Johnston to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until he could be seen by a magistrate.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa police searching for ape facility theft suspect
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they’ve figured out who was responsible for a break-in at the Great Ape Initiative last month, now they are hoping you can help find him. The Great Ape Initiative – a research facility on the south side of Des Moines...
KCRG.com
Marshalltown Police seeking missing girl
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marshalltown are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Anora Hill, 12, was last seen in the downtown area leaving the annual Oktemberfest festival at around 5:45 p.m. She was last known to be wearing a black cutoff hoodie, black pants, and glasses with pink frames.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting
Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning.
theperrynews.com
Perry man tasered after allegedly resisting arrest Saturday
A Perry man was tasered Saturday night after resisting his arrest for an alleged violation of a no-contact order. Francisco Mora, 30, of 1816 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-degree harassment, violation of a no-contact order and interference with official acts. The incident began about 10 p.m. Saturday, when...
1380kcim.com
One Vehicle Disabled In Sunday Accident On Hwy 71 In Carroll
One vehicle was disabled, but no injuries were reported as a result of a two-vehicle crash last (Sunday) night in Carroll. The Carroll Police Department responded to the scene near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 19th Street at approximately 8:53 p.m. Their initial investigation determined a 2016 Honda Pilot, operated by 63-year-old Gregory Kustra of Carroll, was traveling southbound on the highway and attempted to make a U-turn. During the maneuver, Kustra struck a 2005 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 17-year-old Mya Eckert of Auburn. The Eckert sedan sustained disabling damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Kusta was cited for failure to maintain control.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Iowa man beat child with broom, punched wife
ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man is being held in the Polk County Jail for allegedly beating his wife and a child. It happened at a home in the 4300 block of SW Goodwin Street in Ankeny around 4:00 p.m. Sunday, according to court documents. Sean Geary Johnson, 45, is accused of hitting his wife in the face with an open hand after becoming angry with her. The impact caused her nose to bleed. The victim said she then threw a glass of water on Johnson because he continued to insult her and that’s when he punched her with a closed fist on the right side of the head. Ankeny police officers said they saw blood on the victim’s shirt and swelling to the right side of her forehead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
who13.com
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
Southeast Des Moines gas station robbed at gun point
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Git n’ Go gas station on the city’s southeast side Friday night. At around 9 p.m. the police department received a report of a robbery at the Git n’ Go gas station at 2140 E Park Ave. The suspect […]
weareiowa.com
Crash on Northeast 108th St. results in serious injury
IOWA, USA — A motor vehicle crash resulting in serious injury affected traffic on University Avenue on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 at around 6:30 p.m. University Avenue between NE 112th...
theperrynews.com
Adel man allegedly strangles Adel woman
An Adel man was arrested Saturday for allegedly strangling his wife in their home. Joshua James Villa, 44, of 29455 Old Portland Road, Adel, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow. The incident began about 6 p.m. in the 29400 block of Old Portland Road, where an officer of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No injuries reported in early morning east side Des Moines fire
DES MOINES, Iowa – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that displaced 10 people early Monday morning on Des Moines’ east side. The fire happened at a home in the 1900 block of East 9th Street, across from Union Park. The call came in around 3:00 a.m., said Ahman Douglass with the […]
KCCI.com
Sewage back-up forces sisters to leave West Des Moines apartment
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Brooklyn and Jacinda Reed noticed something foul in their apartment Friday night. "There was an awful rank smell coming in with some bubbles. And we really didn't know what was happening at that point," said Brooklyn Reed, adding that sewage backed up into her apartment.
Iowa Teen Appeals Court Order To Pay $150K Restitution To Man’s Family
(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa teen is appealing a court order to pay 150-thousand dollars in restitution to the family of the man she killed. Seventeen-year-old Pieper Lewis says Zachary Brooks raped and trafficked her before he was killed. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than 560-thousand dollars for the teenager. KCRG/TV reports that Lewis’ attorneys argue the restitution for Brooks’ family is an “illegal sentence.” Lewis has pleaded guilty to charges she killed Brooks two years ago in Des Moines.
Murder charge filed after care-facility residents freeze to death
Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been allowed to keep her nursing license.
KCCI.com
Interstate 80 overnight closures announced
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A heads up to overnight drivers in West Des Moines. All eastbound lanes and one lane of westbound I-80 are set to close overnight Monday night. The closure will be between Grand Prairie Parkway and Jordan Creek Parkway, lasting from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Iowa middle schooler expelled for bringing gun to school
JOHNSTON, Iowa (WHO) — Monday night, the Johnston School Board voted to expel the middle school student who brought a gun to school earlier this month. Superintendent Laura Kacer recommended expulsion during a closed session. According to the email sent out by the district earlier this month, a few students saw the weapon but no […]
Des Moines Business Record
Demolition begins on nuisance property on Des Moines' west side
Demolition is underway on a vacant medical building located at 1818 48th St. in Des Moines. The nearly 60,000-square-foot, one-story building, constructed around 1980, was a community hospital for several years before being acquired by Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines, which used the facility for adult and pediatric psychiatric care. The property changed hands several times before being acquired in July by Neighborhood Development Corp. The group paid $578,460 for the property, which about three years ago was declared a nuisance by the city of Des Moines. Abbey Gilroy, the group’s executive director, estimates the demolition will take about six weeks to complete. The group hopes to redevelop the 3.6-acre parcel into a mix of retail and residential uses. She said Neighborhood Development could also sell the property to a private developer. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas Center Couple Part of Franchise Owners Bringing Scooters to Perry
Scooter’s Coffee unveils its franchise owners for its newest location in Perry. Troy and Kay Bauer of Dallas Center, bought a Scooter’s Coffee location in Waukee in 2019 and they have partnered with Stan Eilers to bring the Omaha, Nebraska-based company to Perry. Kay was a nurse who stopped by Scooter’s frequently on her way to work. She says her kids joked that she loved Scooter’s so much she should buy one. Her and her husband Troy jumped on the opportunity to go into business together and bought the Waukee location.
Comments / 0