ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Five Muskegon-area football teams trending up heading into Week 6

LUDINGTON (4-1) The Orioles picked up a pivotal win over Montague last week to improve to 4-1 on the season and keep themselves in the hunt for the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division title. Regardless of whether or not they catch Whitehall or Oakridge in the final standings, Ludington has clearly raised the bar this season and could make a run in the Division 4 postseason.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Local
Michigan Football
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Canton, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Football Club#Tackle Football#Tennis Shoes#American Football#The Tidal Waves#Northview High School#Tryouts
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
southcountynews.org

Bud’s Bar reopens in Schoolcraft

“It’s going really, really well,” said Bud’s Bar owner Tom Brady, who purchased the Schoolcraft building and business and reopened the restaurant with his wife, Shannon. “We are doing double the volume from what we expected.”. Although they opened in August with a limited menu, the...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy