The Verge
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
The time has come! NASA is set to test its defense system designed to protect Earth should an asteroid set a path to collide with us. (Insert Armageddon/Bruce Willis joke here.) The test, called DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, will help scientists see if their kinetic impact theory works before a space rock impact becomes an actual concern. The test will be live-streamed, so you can watch the whole thing, and we have all the details.
And new Webb Space Telescope images of neighbors in our solar system … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. On September 21, teams at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center conducted a cryogenic demonstration test with the Space Launch System, or SLS rocket for NASA’s upcoming uncrewed Artemis I flight test around the Moon. The demonstration test was designed to allow teams to confirm the repair of a hydrogen leak that cropped up during a previous launch attempt in early September, evaluate updated procedures for loading the rocket with propellant, and conduct additional evaluations. Keep up with the latest Artemis I updates on NASA’s Artemis blog.
An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
'Humanity - 1, Asteroid - 0,' a commentator on the livestream said, noting how incredible it is that humans carried out such an epic mission. 'Impact success!' NASA tweeted after the DART spacecraft collided with the 560 foot asteroid, around 6.7 million miles away from Earth. Scientists believe the impact...
