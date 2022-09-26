ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The Verge

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
Fatherly

Tonight: Watch NASA Knock An Asteroid Off Its Path With A Spacecraft

The time has come! NASA is set to test its defense system designed to protect Earth should an asteroid set a path to collide with us. (Insert Armageddon/Bruce Willis joke here.) The test, called DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, will help scientists see if their kinetic impact theory works before a space rock impact becomes an actual concern. The test will be live-streamed, so you can watch the whole thing, and we have all the details.
scitechdaily.com

This Week @NASA: Critical Preflight Test for Artemis I, DART Planetary Defense, New Webb Images

And new Webb Space Telescope images of neighbors in our solar system … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. On September 21, teams at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center conducted a cryogenic demonstration test with the Space Launch System, or SLS rocket for NASA’s upcoming uncrewed Artemis I flight test around the Moon. The demonstration test was designed to allow teams to confirm the repair of a hydrogen leak that cropped up during a previous launch attempt in early September, evaluate updated procedures for loading the rocket with propellant, and conduct additional evaluations. Keep up with the latest Artemis I updates on NASA’s Artemis blog.
natureworldnews.com

NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid

An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
Daily Mail

Astonishing moment NASA's DART spacecraft smashes into asteroid travelling at 14,000mph and 6.8 million miles from Earth - in first planetary defense test that could save the world from catastrophic collision with a space rock

'Humanity - 1, Asteroid - 0,' a commentator on the livestream said, noting how incredible it is that humans carried out such an epic mission. 'Impact success!' NASA tweeted after the DART spacecraft collided with the 560 foot asteroid, around 6.7 million miles away from Earth. Scientists believe the impact...
AFP

NASA says Artemis launch before November will be 'difficult'

It will be "difficult" for NASA to make a new attempt to launch its massive Moon rocket in October, an official from the US space agency said Tuesday, with a lift-off in November looking more likely.  "We know that the earliest it could go is late October, but more than likely we'll go in the window in the middle of November," NASA administrator Bill Nelson told CNN. At a press conference, NASA associate administrator Jim Free was also asked about the rocket's chances of attempting a lift-off in October. 
Digital Trends

NASA targets new SpaceX Crew-5 launch date due to Hurricane Ian

NASA and SpaceX are now targeting no earlier than 12:23 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 4, to launch the Crew-5 astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). The original plan was to launch on Monday, October 3, but Hurricane Ian has disrupted preparations for the mission at the Kennedy Space Center launch site in Florida.
