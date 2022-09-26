ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

CBS LA

Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4

Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Reports: Angels calling up top prospect Logan O'Hoppe

The Los Angeles Angels will use the final week of the 2022 season to get a look at top catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe. Multiple outlets reported that the Angels are calling up O'Hoppe, and he'll make his big league debut on Wednesday when the Angels host the Oakland Athletics. In...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jerar Encarnacion sitting for Miami Tuesday

The Miami Marlins did not include Jerar Encarnacion in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Encarnacion will sit out Tuesday's game as Brian Anderson takes over for him in right field, and Garrett Cooper starts at designated hitter and hits fourth. Encarnacion has made 81 plate...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Robbie Ray Won A Hilarious Battle Against A Former Teammate

The Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals finished off their weekend series on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Prior to the start of the game, we had ourselves a little bit of a standoff between two former teammates. Pitchers Robbie Ray and Luke Weaver were teammates with the Arizona Diamondbacks...
SEATTLE, WA

