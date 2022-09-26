Read full article on original website
Related
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL・
‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Confirms ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Has Been Cast
Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming Wicked movie, director Jon M. Chu confirmed Wednesday. Bailey is a recurring lead in the Netflix Bridgerton series, where he plays Anthony Bridgerton, and has also appeared onstage, most recently in the West End production of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock. He’s also appeared in musicals, including the 2019 West End revival of Company. He will play Fiyero in Wicked.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Seyfried Says She "Bent Over Backwards" to Audition for 'Wicked' Movie Role'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Joins Showtime's 'Fellow Travelers'NBCUniversal, Film London and London's...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
'Love It or List It's' Hilary Farr Is More Than an HGTV Host
Folks with a deep affinity for home renovation and real estate–focused programs are likely privy to HGTV’s Love It or List It. The show focuses on homeowners who have hit a standstill on deciding whether or not to sell their home or simply renovate their space. Over the years, we’ve seen many homeowners struggle with the decision, but overall, designer Hilary Farr has helped all homeowners score a win either way.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos
Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
Complex
Johnny Depp and Attorney Joelle Rich Reportedly ‘Not Exclusive’
Johnny Depp is in no rush to settle down—at least, that’s what several sources say. According to TMZ, the 59-year-old actor is now dating Joelle Rich—the UK attorney who represented Depp in his 2018 lawsuit against The Sun. The rumored romance made headlines earlier this week with insiders claiming the two were romantically linked. But sources have since told TMZ that Depp isn’t quite ready for monogamy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Replaces Fiancé’s Wedding Dress With One His Mother Picked Out
Mother-in-law jokes are a hackneyed comic trope straight out of the lazy 1980s stand-up comic handbook, but there's a reason why movies, TV shows, plays, and stories from nearly every culture have lampooned in-laws: it's because they ruin marriages. Well, not all of them, but there are some startling statistics...
Ashton Kutcher says he and Mila Kunis both starred in ‘basically the same movie’
Ashton Kutcher recently teased that he and his wife Mila Kunis both starred in ‘basically the same movie’ in 2011. The coincidence didn’t stop there, with one of his costars pointing out another parallel.
The Person Living in Marilyn Monroe's House Is Closer to the Late Actress Than You Think
With all the documentaries and biopics that have come out recently surrounding her, including Blonde starring Ana De Armas, all eyes are once again on the late, great Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most recognizable bombshell actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn is well-remembered for her rise to fame in films in the late 1940s and 1950s. She also became known for her public struggles with drug addiction, eventually leading to her death by overdose in August of 1962.
Does Trevor Donovan on 'Dancing With the Stars' Have a Girlfriend?
Fans have questioned whether there is a special somebody cheering on Trevor Donovan during his time on "Dancing With the Stars."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
Corn Kid Tariq Went Viral for His Love of Corn, but Now He's Facing a Death Hoax
In the history of the internet, few things have been more unifying than videos of children who are exceptionally cute. Recently, one such video went viral on TikTok featuring a seven-year-old boy named Tariq who really loves corn. Corn Kid, as he's been affectionately dubbed, was all over the internet for a brief period, and now, rumors are spreading that suggest that something horrible happened to him.
Is Rachel Recchia Hitting the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Beach to Look for Love? Details!
It's the best time of the year Bachelor Nation — we're hitting the Bachelor in Paradise beach once again! Forget the drama at the Bachelor Mansion. It's all surf, sand, cocktails from Wells, and good vibes only from here on out. Oh, who are we kidding? Bachelor in Paradise...
Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked
Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
The Last of Us trailer reveals Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey starring opposite Pedro Pascal
HBO has released an official teaser for its highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, revealing Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey in the cast opposite Pedro Pascal.The highly-anticipated show is based on the popular, post-apocalyptic PlayStation game of the same name and will premiere in 2023. It will follow Pascal’s Joel, a hardened survivor who journeys across the US after it’s ravaged by a deadly disease. He’s joined by a young girl, Ellie (portrayed by Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey), who plays a crucial role in discovering a cure for the zombie-like plague that’s decimated society.The trailer features...
Who Won America's Favorite Houseguest on 'Big Brother 24'? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 24 finale of Big Brother. As we bid farewell to yet another season of Big Brother, we must crown a new "America's Favorite Houseguest." Every year, viewers have the chance to cast their vote online for their fan-favorite houseguest. By the time finale night rolls around, the houseguest with the most votes usually receives a $50,000 check.
Why Jeff Garlin Left The Goldbergs, And How The Show Handled His Departure
Here is everything you need to know about Jeff Garlin's departure from The Goldbergs and how the show will continue without him.
'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Tells the Story of Anthony Hughes
Content warning: This article contains mentions of murder and gore. In the Netflix limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, viewers follow the despicable murders of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters). Yes, we know this type of content has been made time and time again; however, it's different this time, because the 10-episode miniseries is told from the point of view of Dahmer's victims.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0