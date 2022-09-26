Read full article on original website
TikToker Moves to NYC Only to Realize Airbnb He Rented Was Already Occupied
Real estate scams are unfortunately a common occurrence in the property game, and folks who are looking for a place to stay, whether temporarily or long-term, have probably come across a few in the search for housing. And we're not just talking about the fact that corporations are buying up housing, or that Zillow has been accused of artificially driving up the prices of homes, either.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief
Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
Man Allegedly Assaults Woman on Plane, Saying She "Got What Was Coming for Her"
After hearing how poorly a disabled woman was treated on a recent flight, as well as the abuse the woman endured in the story below, I literally never want to fly again. In a now-viral Twitter thread, a man named Faraaz Sareshwala detailed the alleged assault that his wife, Saarah, endured on a Southwest flight — and it is horrifying. Keep reading for her devastating story.
I’m a cleaning expert – the 10 bad habits you need to get out of and why you have to stop wet dusting
A CLEANING EXPERT has revealed the 10 bad habits you need to stop making when it comes to getting your home spick and span. Melissa Maker, from the US, is a professional cleaner and shared the errors your making on YouTube. Melissa said a common mistake made is not reading...
I’m an etiquette expert – 10 ways to spot an unhygienic home in an instant before you step in the door
THINK your house looks clean? Think again. Etiquette expert William Hanson reveals ten hints of dirt your guests will instantly spot…. ONE of my biggest bugbears is people who have cleaning products beside or behind the loo. It’s disgusting. There’s inevitably going to be some spray from those who...
Texas 'hero' couple rescues baby abandoned in shed wearing 'little dress and no diaper'
Katharine McClain said her husband John McClain found the baby in a shed at their home and wrapped her in a towel before an ambulance arrived.
Man Replaces Fiancé’s Wedding Dress With One His Mother Picked Out
Mother-in-law jokes are a hackneyed comic trope straight out of the lazy 1980s stand-up comic handbook, but there's a reason why movies, TV shows, plays, and stories from nearly every culture have lampooned in-laws: it's because they ruin marriages. Well, not all of them, but there are some startling statistics...
Vet goes viral as he reveals the five dog breeds he would never own
A vet in the UK has shared the surprising breeds that he would personally never own. Taking to TikTok, Ben the Vet shared a video outlining the five breeds and why he wouldn't want to own them. The video has gone viral since it was originally posted three days ago,...
People are only just realising the correct way to put clothes on hangers and it’s blowing their minds
WE'VE all been there, you decide to give your entire wardrobe a declutter only for the coat hangers to battle you the entire way. But it turns out it's because you've been using them wrong - and there's actually a correct way to get them through your clothes. TikToker Sidney...
Psychiatrist ‘did not sleep well’ after viewing content seen by Molly Russell
A child psychiatrist has told an inquest the self-harm material viewed on social media by Molly Russell before she died left him “not able to sleep well for a few weeks”.Dr Navin Venugopal said the “very disturbing, distressing” content Molly had engaged with would “certainly affect her and made her feel more hopeless” as he gave evidence at North London Coroner’s Court.On Tuesday, proceedings were paused for a few moments as the family’s lawyer Oliver Sanders KC told the court a “rather unpleasant” Instagram account had been set up using an image of Molly as its profile picture.The 14-year-old, from...
Coroner warns Molly Russell inquest as ‘distressing’ videos played
A coroner issued the “greatest of warning” to an inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell, as the court was shown videos of “the most distressing nature” the teenager had liked or saved on social media.Coroner Andrew Walker told the inquest the clips appeared to “glamorise harm to young people” and told those present to leave if they were likely to be affected by the material.North London Coroner’s Court heard lawyers and the coroner had discussed whether to edit the videos before they were played, because they were “so uncomfortable to view”.The coroner added: “But Molly had no such...
'Without A Trace' Star Poppy Montgomery's Ex-Housekeeper Demands $100k In Court Over Alleged Unpaid Wages
Actress Poppy Montgomery and her husband Shawn Sanford are accused of stiffing their ex-housekeeper and now they are being dragged to court, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Miriam Trejo has sued the 50-year-old ex-Without a Trace star for failure to provide meal breaks, failure to pay all wages upon termination, and failure to pay all wages earned. In the bombshell lawsuit, Trejo said she worked as a housekeeper for the couple from 2014 until she was terminated on May 11, 2022. The employee said she worked at the couple’s home in Pacific Palisades, California. Her main...
Adults Are Sharing The Now-Discontinued Foods From Childhood They Would Give Anything To Eat Again, And I Haven't Thought About Ritz Bits S'mores In Sooo Long
"One of my earliest memories is when I was 5 years old, sharing one of these with my childhood best friend. I would do anything to find them again now."
Woman shares handy hack for drying clothes quickly without using a pricey tumble dryer & people hail her a genius
MANY people are turning to creative solutions with the cost of living rising - especially when it comes to daily chores like laundry. TikTok user Ann Russell, who often shares life advice on her page, uploaded a video sharing a cheaper way to dry clothes than using a tumble dryer or the radiators.
I’m an appliance expert – people are only just realizing my 3 dishwasher tips & they’re really important
USING your dishwasher isn't as simple as loading and unloading – there's more to it than you think. Appliance repair technician Renae outlined the three dishwasher tips you probably don't know but are important. TikTok user Renae provides her viewers with must-know tips and tricks to use on their...
Woman Tries to Avoid Baggage Fee at Airport, Pulls Out Increasingly Ridiculous Outfits From Luggage
A viral TikTok has folks on the popular social media platform in stitches. In it, a woman pulls out one ridiculous costume after another in a bid to bypass an overweight baggage fee. The moment was captured in front of a Southwest Airlines baggage claim area where onlookers watched the...
Amazon's secret overstock sale section is packed with problem-solving products, starting at $6
We LOVE a good deal. Every week, we spend hours combing the internet for the very best products at the lowest prices to share with you. But there's only one thing that makes a deal on a product even better: it solves a problem. You probably already know that Amazon...
I’m a nail technician – here’s 5 warning signs I watch out for and you should too
GETTING your nails done is one of life's simple pleasures. While technicians are trained to give you jazzy designs, they are also taught to spot the signs of deadly illnesses. Speaking to The Sun, experts in their field have revealed what they look out for and how you can learn to spot deadly signs yourself.
