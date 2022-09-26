ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

nbc15.com

Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

School board hears promising news on enrollment projections

With Wisconsin’s public school funding so dependent on increasing - or at least maintaining student levels, enrollment numbers mean everything to the Stoughton Area School District. After years of hearing projections on declining enrollment, school board members shared some positive news at their Monday, Sept. 19 meeting. It came...
STOUGHTON, WI
Stoughton, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Stoughton, WI
captimes.com

New Sennett principal gone after less than a month

The principal hired to lead Sennett Middle School this year is gone less than a month into the 2022-23 school year. In an email to families Monday, MMSD Associate Superintendent of Middle Schools Angie Hicks wrote that Jeffrey Copeland “is no longer employed by Sennett Middle School and the Madison Metropolitan School District.”
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UPDATE: Prairie View Elementary School students will have class at Netherwood Knoll Elementary School Tuesday following water main break

UPDATE 2: Students who normally attend Prairie View Elementary School will instead go to class at nearby Netherwood Knoll Elementary School on Tuesday, the Oregon School District said. In an email to parents Monday, Netherwood Knoll Principal Lindsay Eimerman said “all PVE students will be assigned to learning spaces at NKE” as repairs continue following a water main break that...
OREGON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton September history

• There will be no more horse shoers in the next few years unless some inducement is given to young men to learn the trade. • Wisconsin’s new 2-cent fare law is causing unprecedented travel on the railroads, and it is believed that instead of suffering by this legislation, the roads are actually benefiting.
STOUGHTON, WI
otenews.com

College Buys Land in Fitchburg for athletics, wellness campus

On September 7, Edgewood College announced the purchase of land for an Athletic and Wellness Campus in Fitchburg, a Madison suburb about five miles from the Monroe St. campus. The college paid $773,950 for the 40-acre parcel, according to records from the Fitchburg city assessor’s office. College officials say...
FITCHBURG, WI
stoughtonnews.com

New group hopes to spur downtown Stoughton business

A new group has been formed to help revitalize and enhance Stoughton’s downtown and its businesses, with an initial meeting this week attended by more than 30 downtown business owners. The Stoughton Downtown Merchants Association (SDMA) is a non-profit group whose mission is to support the promotion and vitality...
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!

A small community at odds initially about an LGBTQ+ group comes to a decision. Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’. Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. Community members hike 18km to raise awareness of veteran suicide. Updated: 5...
NEW GLARUS, WI
news8000.com

Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
MADISON, WI
doingmoretoday.com

Building Community: Ella Apartments in Madison, Wisconsin

Last June, locals gathered in Eken Park to pay homage to the site while welcoming a new neighbor for the grand opening of a five-story, 135-unit building that includes a stunning 3,400-square foot mural by local artist Bill Rebholz. Located on East Washington Avenue, the highly visible Ella Apartments houses...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Boys soccer: Big second half lifts DeForest past Stoughton

Four second-half goals lifted the DeForest boys soccer team to a 5-0 Badger East win over Stoughton on Friday, Sept. 23, at Collins Field in Stoughton. That came after the Vikings fell to Fort Atkinson 4-0 in a conference match on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Fort Atkinson High School. DeForest...
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Gerald T. Mullen

Gerald T. Mullen, age 80 of McFarland, Wisconsin, passed away on Sept. 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. He was born in Shullsburg, Wisconsin, on July 15, 1942, the son of Thomas Mullen and Eileen (Palfrey) Mullen. He graduated from Gratiot High School in 1960. Following high school, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and received his bachelor’s degree. Following his schooling, Gerald started farming and later worked as an Agricultural Sales Manager.
MCFARLAND, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville police chief to double as chief and city manager

Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago. Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job. MMSD leaders would not confirm a reason behind Dr. Copeland’s departure, but they say the search for new leadership begins immediately. A Janesville man...
JANESVILLE, WI
stoughtonnews.com

County to study ‘community scale’ manure processing plant

If there’s anyone who knows about the cycle of life, it’s a farmer. And that includes the business end of things - manure. Removing waste products can be a costly, messy matter, but Dane County officials believe there’s a way to help area farms keep the common environment clean and healthy, and save a few dollars in the process.
DANE COUNTY, WI

