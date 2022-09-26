ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Ripa Shares Why Her New Book Is Really a 'Love Letter to Women'

By Sierra Marquina
 2 days ago

Kelly Ripa is releasing her first-ever book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, tomorrow! Ryan Seacrest's Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost joined him on-air on Monday, September 26, to share the story behind the book.

Kelly joked that she has an all-new respect for authors after tackling the daunting process.

Find out why she also dubs her book a "love letter to women" everywhere by listening back to the full interview with Seacrest below.

