The Boston Celtics are ready to turn the page to the 2022-23 NBA season. But before returning to the court for training camp, they took the podium for Media Day on Monday. Joe Mazzulla was the hot topic as he addressed the media for the first time since replacing Ime Udoka as interim head coach. Udoka recently received a season-long suspension for violating team guidelines.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO