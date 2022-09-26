ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster

The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
FastBreak on FanNation

4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day

On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics eyeing reunion with former longtime assistant coach

The Boston Celtics fully support Joe Mazzulla in his new role as interim head coach. But they also recognize that the 34-year-old may benefit from some extra experience on his bench. The Celtics are seeking permission to speak with Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla's staff,...
NBA

Media Day Takeaways

Fresh fades, fresh threads, a fresh face, even. So much of what Media Day represents was on display Monday at Hotel X where the Raptors welcomed a season anew, but so much of what they will accomplish this season will circle around the familiar. Yes, Toronto is going to continue...
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are Bulls' future draft picks, assets

The Chicago Bulls look a lot different now than when Artūras Karnišovas was hired as executive vice president of basketball operations in 2020. Only Zach LaVine and Coby White remain from the team's 2019-20 roster. Patrick Williams, Marko Simonović, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry were drafted between 2020 and 2022. But the rest of their players were acquired via free agency or trade.
The Ringer

Injury Could Determine Mac’s Future With the Pats, Plus Gary Washburn on Celtics Media Day

0:30 — PATRIOTS: Brian discusses Mac Jones’s tight-lipped press conference and how his ankle injury will affect the Patriots’ season as well as Mac’s development as a franchise QB. 20:00 — CELTICS: Brian chats with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe about Celtics media day, the Ime Udoka ordeal, why the Celtics tabbed Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach, what it will take to re-sign Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and more.
NBC Sports

Celtics Media Day: Best clips from player and coach interviews

The Boston Celtics are ready to turn the page to the 2022-23 NBA season. But before returning to the court for training camp, they took the podium for Media Day on Monday. Joe Mazzulla was the hot topic as he addressed the media for the first time since replacing Ime Udoka as interim head coach. Udoka recently received a season-long suspension for violating team guidelines.
