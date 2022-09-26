Read full article on original website
Related
jack1065.com
Calhoun County man wins $500,000 in Michigan Lottery “Black Pearls” instant game
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Lottery announced on Monday that a 38-year-old Calhoun County man won $500,000 playing the Black Pearls instant game. The lucky player chose to remain anonymous. He purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek.
jack1065.com
Factbox-The worst hurricanes in Florida’s history as Ian takes aim
(Reuters) – Hurricane Ian intensified to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it steamed toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, threatening to bring destruction and life-threatening conditions to much of the state. As Floridians brace for the approaching storm, here are the five of the most deadly...
jack1065.com
Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked
(Reuters) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday evening that the storm surge from Hurricane Ian had likely peaked but that damage would likely be inflicted across the state. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Chris Reese)
Comments / 0