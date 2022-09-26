Read full article on original website
Eli Manning rips Russell Wilson on Monday Night Football broadcast
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks are an unqualified mess. Their defense is one of the worst in the league and they’re lucky to not be 0-3 heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Detroit Lions, of which they’re underdogs by almost a touchdown. On the bright side, their...
WATCH: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers exchange post-game greetings
It was billed as a showdown between to future first-ballot Hall of Famers at quarterback, but it was much more about defense than Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers when the Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Rodgers and Brady were both...
Dennis Eckersley gives Will Middlebrooks touching advice on how to call Red Sox games for NESN
The last couple of days have represented something of a passing of the torch in the NESN broadcast booth. Alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien, Will Middlebrooks has made his booth debut while Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley begins his final stretch of games before retiring at the end of the season.
Secret Superstars for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season
There are all kinds of reasons that NFL players are underrated and unsung. Perhaps they’re in systems that don’t best show their skills. Maybe they’re buried on a depth chart. Or, they’re in somebody’s doghouse, and their coaches can’t see their potential. Sometimes, young players haven’t quite put it all together, but there are enough flashes to make you sit up and take notice, and when it does work, it’s all good.
NFL's Pro Bowl to be replaced by skills competition, flag football game
The National Football League said on Monday it has decided to replace its annual Pro Bowl exhibition match between All-Stars with a week-long skills competition and a flag football game starting next year in Las Vegas.
Bill Belichick channels ‘We’re onto Cincinnati,’ shuts down Mac Jones questions
Bill Belichick described New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as “day-to-day” as he works his way back from an ankle injury. Then he said it again, and again, and again as questions kept coming. He ended up using it 12 times during the course of his Wednesday press conference.
Brian Hoyer will start vs. Packers if Mac Jones can’t play, not Bailey Zappe
FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick dodged almost a dozen questions on Mac Jones’ ankle injury Wednesday afternoon, saying the Patriots are taking it “day by day” over and over — and over again. He did provide a bit of insight into New England’s contingency plan this...
NFL Week 3: Cowboys face rival Giants on Monday Night Football
Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
Mac Jones and defensive starter miss Patriots practice on Wednesday
FOXBOROUGH — As expected, Mac Jones wasn’t spotted at Wednesday afternoon’s practice as he deals with a high ankle sprain. The Patriots were also missing Lawrence Guy, who left Sunday’s loss to the Ravens with a shoulder injury, and practice squad members Cameron McGrone, LaBryan Ray and Bill Murray. In his Wednesday afternoon press conference, Bill Belichick forecasted Jones’ absence, but said he’s improving.
Patriots bring in Randy Moss’ son, TE Thaddeus Moss, for free agent workout (report)
The New England Patriots had a familiar name in the building Monday for a free agent workout: Moss. In this case, that refers to tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Patriots legend Randy Moss. The younger Moss was one of a number of players reportedly in Foxborough on Monday for free agent workouts.
Legendary NFL Star Reacts To The Pro Bowl Decision
The NFL announced a major change to the Pro Bowl over the weekend, and at least one Hall of Famer is in favor of it. Jackie Slater, who made seven Pro Bowls during a decorated 20-year career with the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that he supports the NFL moving away from the traditional Pro Bowl and replacing it with a flag football game and series of challenge competitions.
Bill Belichick’s first Patriots camp was so grueling Damien Woody mulled quitting football
FOXBOROUGH — They don’t make training camps like they used to. Nowadays, NFL teams can’t have more than one practice a day, there’s a limit on the padded sessions they can hold, and they can’t practice more than four days in a row at any point in the summer.
Bobby Wagner is NFL's only active player with 1,400 or more tackles
When Bobby Wagner signed with the Los Angeles Rams following his illustrious career with the division rival Seattle Seahawks, fans knew they were in for something special. The 32 year old linebacker has plenty of gas left in the tank, and added a new feather to his cap in Week 3, recording his 1400th tackle in the Rams’ win over the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL Players, Coaches to Celebrate Their Heritages With New Decals
Dozens of players, coaches and league executives will honor their heritage over the next two weeks of the 2022 season.
Peyton Manning rocks a Chad Powers shirt on Monday Night Football broadcast
Peyton Manning will be on ESPN2’s alternate “Manningcast” with brother Eli as the Dallas Cowboys face Eli’s former team, the New York Giants, on “Monday Night Football”. A week prior, we met Chad Powers, as Eli Manning disguised himself as a walk-on to try...
Seahawks QB Geno Smith ranks among top 10 in QBR after three games
The Seahawks have 99 problems, but quarterback isn’t one of them. Geno Smith has performed well through three games and ranks among the top-10 leaders in QBR.
