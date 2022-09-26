ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Secret Superstars for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season

There are all kinds of reasons that NFL players are underrated and unsung. Perhaps they’re in systems that don’t best show their skills. Maybe they’re buried on a depth chart. Or, they’re in somebody’s doghouse, and their coaches can’t see their potential. Sometimes, young players haven’t quite put it all together, but there are enough flashes to make you sit up and take notice, and when it does work, it’s all good.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Salute#Texans#Bills#American Football#Fanatics#Kansas City#Miami Dolphins Nike 2022#Knit Hats
FOX Sports

NFL Week 3: Cowboys face rival Giants on Monday Night Football

Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Mac Jones and defensive starter miss Patriots practice on Wednesday

FOXBOROUGH — As expected, Mac Jones wasn’t spotted at Wednesday afternoon’s practice as he deals with a high ankle sprain. The Patriots were also missing Lawrence Guy, who left Sunday’s loss to the Ravens with a shoulder injury, and practice squad members Cameron McGrone, LaBryan Ray and Bill Murray. In his Wednesday afternoon press conference, Bill Belichick forecasted Jones’ absence, but said he’s improving.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Legendary NFL Star Reacts To The Pro Bowl Decision

The NFL announced a major change to the Pro Bowl over the weekend, and at least one Hall of Famer is in favor of it. Jackie Slater, who made seven Pro Bowls during a decorated 20-year career with the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that he supports the NFL moving away from the traditional Pro Bowl and replacing it with a flag football game and series of challenge competitions.
NFL
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy