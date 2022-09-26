Read full article on original website
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206
Our CEO and his wife decided to celebrate their anniversary dinner at a local Applebees. Of course, they couldn't resist turning it into a full-scale Veracity Foodie Report - here's what they found.
wgxa.tv
Georgia National Fairgrounds offering shelter for horses
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With Hurricane Ian approaching, the Georgia National Fairgrounds are offering up shelter space for horses. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fairgrounds state that they can provide shelter for up to 250 horses. All stall reservations are on a first-come-first-served basis and appropriate paperwork and...
wgxa.tv
Electric Vehicle Day at the Museum of Aviation has been rescheduled
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Museum of Aviation Foundation and Flint Energies Electric Vehicle Day has been rescheduled in anticipation of possible severe weather. The event, originally scheduled for this Saturday, has been pushed back to October 22nd and will offer a free, fun day of getting to know all about electric vehicles.
wgxa.tv
Hydroponic greenhouses to bring 300 jobs, put Macon out front of "really big trend"
The nation’s largest grower of leafy greens intends to spend hundreds of millions of dollars building a hydroponic greenhouse complex near the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. Bright Farms, a Cox Enterprises company based in Irvington, N.Y., plans to purchase nearly 193 acres owned by the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority....
Woman dead after fire in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Fire department is clearing the scene of a deadly fire on Tuesday morning. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the call went out just 4 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found a woman inside. Miley says...
wgxa.tv
High school sports events rescheduling ahead of Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With Hurricane Ian picking up the pace to the south and many forecast models showing that the storm could sit here in the Midstate by Friday, schools are rescheduling their sports events. The following have been rescheduled for this Thursday, September 29:. Central at Northeast -...
LIST: Central Georgia high school football games moved ahead of Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local high school football games have begun to move football games up. As of 11 a.m, Monday, Ian became a hurricane and is gaining strength with sustained winds of 80 mph, making it a hurricane. Ian gained hurricane status at 5 a.m. Monday.
wgxa.tv
Chip'n Away at Heart Disease holding multiple events for World Heart Day
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- In observance of World Heart Day, Chip'n Away at Heart Disease is making an effort to further raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. The nonprofit organization began with postcards about heart health and a discount for the Starbucks on Perry Parkway on this past Saturday and handed out educational materials at Orangetheory Fitness in Warner Robins on Monday.
wgxa.tv
Herschel Walker brings Unite Georgia Tour to Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth for his Unite Georgia campaign tour. The former Georgia Bulldog opened with an amusing anecdote and then talked to attendees about his faith and his stances on military healthcare, gender identity, and racial barriers. Walker is...
Central Georgia expert offers tips for prepping your property for potential hurricane impact
MACON, Ga. — As we prep for the possible impact of Hurricane Ian, there are things you can do right now to protect your home from storm damage. They're beautiful to look at and can provide nice shade when it's hot, but when strong winds get a hold of a tree, it could mean trouble. Aaron Keene owns Keene Land Management & Tree Removal Service, and he recommends "proper pruning" and removing risky tree branches.
Man dead after being shot in Macon in May
MACON, Ga. — A man has died in the hospital after being shot in earlier this year. According to Coroner Leon Jones, 67-year-old Phillip Wynes died on Saturday in a Macon hospital from complications following a shooting in May. Jones says on May 19 Wynes was driving home from...
41nbc.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after east Macon crash
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in east Macon Monday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just after 9 o’clock at the intersection of Emery Highway and Fort Hill Street.
wgxa.tv
Parking scofflaws owe $208,000 in fines as meters come back online
Drivers coming into downtown Macon might have thought they got a reprieve on paying for parking and fines, but a collection agency could soon be calling. Over the past year, more than $208,000 in parking tickets has not been paid with one individual racking up $20,000 in fines, according to figures provided by the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority.
wuga.org
Hurricane Ian prompts high schools to move football games
Due to Hurricane Ian’s projected path through Georgia Friday, several Athens-area high school teams are altering their schedules. Clarke Central, Cedar Shoals, Oconee, North Oconee, East Jackson, Jackson County, Apalachee and Prince Avenue have moved their games to Thursday night, with others expected to make decisions by this afternoon. Statewide, more than 45 games have been moved up because of Ian.
wgxa.tv
Driver dead following two-car wreck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal wreck in Macon is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's office says the wreck happened on Emery Highway at Fort Hill Street Monday night just after 9 p.m. Witnesses say a Pontiac G8 was traveling along Emery Highway towards Macon. At the same time, a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling along Emery Highway in the opposite direction. Investigators say the driver of the Chevrolet Cruze tried to turn left onto Fort Hill Street. That's when both cars collided.
wgxa.tv
6-year-old shot in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot on Wren Avenue. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center saying that the girl could have possibly been grazed by a bullet. She was taken...
wgxa.tv
Washington County Schools shift to at-home for Friday
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Students in Washington County will be studying from home on Friday, due to the expected damage that could be left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The storm, projected to make landfall on Florida's gulf coast on Wednesday, could produce winds and rain that could...
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after car crash on Emery Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a car accident on Emery Highway at Fort Hill Street that left one person dead and another hospitalized Monday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 p.m., a Pontiac G8 was driving west on Emery Highway tried to make a left turn onto Fort Hill Street while another car, a Chevrolet Cruze, was driving east on Emery, and the two crashed into each other.
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Man shot in Macon dies four months later marking another homicide for Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man shot in May has died four months later, marking another homicide in Bibb County. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, Phillip Wynes, 66, was shot on May 19, 2022, on Bailey Avenue while he was driving home from work. A case...
'It's the best years of my life': Fort Valley State University alumni reflect on years as undergrads
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University homecoming is underway!. Alums like Rudolph Dawson couldn't be more excited. "It's the best years of my life," Dawson said. Dawson graduated class of '71 when Fort Valley State University was just a college. He majored in Agriculture which at that time-was known as Agronomy, the study of soil and plants.
