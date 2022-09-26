Read full article on original website
thebutlercollegian.com
Shein warehouse comes to Indiana
Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne council begins to spend COVID relief funds
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Figuring out how to spend nearly $51 million isn’t easy. That’s the question Fort Wayne city councilors have been grappling with for months. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan, a pandemic relief bill that was passed into law...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Gov. Holcomb stops in Fort Wayne to discuss economic development opportunities
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Governor J. Eric Holcomb stopped in the Summit City for the first time this year on Wednesday to speak at two different events regarding economic development in the area. Gov. Holcomb kicked off the day at a Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Chamber...
Fox 59
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
WOWO News
Settlement reached in Parkview Health Medicaid fraud case
INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and his team have reached a settlement against Parkview Health. The $2.9 million settlement involves allegations that Parkview had overbilled Medicaid between January 2017 and March of 2021. Rokita’s office says the overbilling resulted from the improper revenue codes submitted to Medicaid for certain blood-clotting tests performed on pateints at several Parkview Hospitals.
WISH-TV
Low gas inventory in Midwest pushes Indiana price average near $4/gallon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average gas price in Indiana has increased more than a quarter a gallon in the past week, and a shortage of gasoline is to blame, an energy analyst says. Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.com on Monday predicted Indiana’s average gas price would be rising to...
rejournals.com
“Northwest Indiana” is a buzz phrase itself. What’s the deal with the recent boom?
Location. Low cost. Labor. These are just a few of the pros that make Northwest Indiana a desirable place to do business. Somewhat of a hidden gem in past years, the market has recently become a highly demanded market for businesses to set up shop. Chicago Industrial Properties spoke with Northwest Indiana Forum President & CEO Heather Ennis to find out what’s behind the recent boom.
Deceased taxpayers receiving Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments
The state of Indiana is sending Automatic Taxpayer Refund checks to deceased people, leaving some families unsure about what to do with them.
fortwaynesnbc.com
State awards $950K to address housing crisis
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) - The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has awarded $950,000 to four Indiana non-profit organizations to administer the Indiana Housing First Program. The organizations provide rental assistance to individuals and households with a serious mental illness or a chronic chemical addiction who are also...
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
WOWO News
New Push For Cannabis Legalization Across Hoosier State
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really...
Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The […]
whtc.com
US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens
BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana takes on high turnover with pro-employee policies
The state of Indiana shed hundreds of employees throughout the pandemic — and hired hundreds more since — in a turnover struggle that peaked in early 2022, according to data from the Indiana State Personnel Department. Agency leaders say new employee-friendly policies from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb are...
Tax rebates 2022: $325 checks on the way to Indiana residents
Indiana residents could soon receive payments totaling up to $325 for individual filers and $650 for joint filers.
WISH-TV
Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt
THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
WIBC.com
Maybe Pot, Maybe Not: The Future of Legal Cannabis in Indiana
STATE HOUSE--Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really great committee,” said...
fortwaynesnbc.com
I&M sending crews to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) officials say they are sending over 300 employees to Florida to provide mutual assistance as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall there this week. I&M says over 350 I&M line workers, damage assessors, forestry experts, support...
