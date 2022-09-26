BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.

