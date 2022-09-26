ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

thebutlercollegian.com

Shein warehouse comes to Indiana

Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
WHITESTOWN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne council begins to spend COVID relief funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Figuring out how to spend nearly $51 million isn’t easy. That’s the question Fort Wayne city councilors have been grappling with for months. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan, a pandemic relief bill that was passed into law...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox 59

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Settlement reached in Parkview Health Medicaid fraud case

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and his team have reached a settlement against Parkview Health. The $2.9 million settlement involves allegations that Parkview had overbilled Medicaid between January 2017 and March of 2021. Rokita’s office says the overbilling resulted from the improper revenue codes submitted to Medicaid for certain blood-clotting tests performed on pateints at several Parkview Hospitals.
FORT WAYNE, IN
rejournals.com

“Northwest Indiana” is a buzz phrase itself. What’s the deal with the recent boom?

Location. Low cost. Labor. These are just a few of the pros that make Northwest Indiana a desirable place to do business. Somewhat of a hidden gem in past years, the market has recently become a highly demanded market for businesses to set up shop. Chicago Industrial Properties spoke with Northwest Indiana Forum President & CEO Heather Ennis to find out what’s behind the recent boom.
CHICAGO, IL
fortwaynesnbc.com

State awards $950K to address housing crisis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) - The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has awarded $950,000 to four Indiana non-profit organizations to administer the Indiana Housing First Program. The organizations provide rental assistance to individuals and households with a serious mental illness or a chronic chemical addiction who are also...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

New Push For Cannabis Legalization Across Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The […]
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
whtc.com

US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens

BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana takes on high turnover with pro-employee policies

The state of Indiana shed hundreds of employees throughout the pandemic — and hired hundreds more since — in a turnover struggle that peaked in early 2022, according to data from the Indiana State Personnel Department. Agency leaders say new employee-friendly policies from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb are...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
THORNTOWN, IN
progressivegrocer.com

1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Maybe Pot, Maybe Not: The Future of Legal Cannabis in Indiana

STATE HOUSE--Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really great committee,” said...
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

I&M sending crews to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) officials say they are sending over 300 employees to Florida to provide mutual assistance as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall there this week. I&M says over 350 I&M line workers, damage assessors, forestry experts, support...
FLORIDA STATE

