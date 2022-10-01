ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Florida State vs. Wake Forest odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zBud_0iAhRBjm00

A pair of ACC rivals meet up as Florida State defends its perfect record against Wake Forest in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday.

Wake is coming off a close, overtime loss to Clemson, while Florida State is perfect through 4 games and won big over Boston College last week.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Wake Forest vs. Florida State odds, spread, predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Xt9i_0iAhRBjm00
Week 5 college football picks: Wake Forest vs. Florida State

The index is siding with the home team this week, as Florida State has the comfortable 73.4 percent chance to defeat the Demon Deacons.

Wake has the 26.6 percent shot to take down the Seminoles on the road.

Oddsmakers predict a close matchup, as Florida State comes into the game as 6.5 point favorites , according to the opening lines, with the over/under mark being set at 66 points .

Florida State checks in at No. 22 in the computer's 131 college football rankings , an improvement of 9 spots from last week.

FPI projects the Seminoles will win 9.3 games this season and estimates they will be 11.4 points better on average than the teams on their schedule.

AP top 25 voters included the Noles in their new poll, ranking them as the No. 23 team in the country after having not been ranked all season. Wake earned the No. 22 position in the official rankings, a drop of 1 spot.

Wake Forest owns the No. 46 position on the predictive index, which projects it will win 7.4 games this season and be 5.9 points better than the teams on its schedule on average.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

