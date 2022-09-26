ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst: ‘SEC Basically Gave Up This Week Trying To Prove XRP Is a Security’

On Friday (September 23), a very popular crypto analyst explained why $XRP has performed so well in the past week or so. As you can see from data by TradingView, on crypto exchange Bitstamp, XRP-USD has gone from around $0.3238 on September 16 to around $0.4930 where it is today (as of 8:00 a.m. UTC), which is a gain of a gain of over 52% in just eight days.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Giant Coinbase Facing $350,000,000 Lawsuit for Allegedly Infringing on Technology Patent

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is facing a lawsuit alleging that the firm has been infringing a patent for a value transfer technology. According to a filing in a Delaware court, Veritaseum Capital is seeking $350 million in damages from Coinbase under the claim that the exchange is using its patent to facilitate several of its services, including Coinbase Cloud, Coinbase Pay and Coinbase Wallet.
cryptoglobe.com

How to Transfer Crypto from Crypto.com to Coinbase

Moving cryptocurrency between different currency exchanges can sometimes be a bit tricky. This article will detail exactly what crypto and crypto exchanges are. It will then provide a how-to for moving crypto between two of the most popular exchanges, Crypto.com and Coinbase. Frequently asked questions will then be addressed. Quick...
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto

In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
coinjournal.net

Going public puts us on the main stage, says Coinbase’s CEO

Coinbase is one of the crypto exchanges to go public, and the company’s CEO said the move had put them on the main stage. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, revealed in a recent interview that the company’s listing on the stock exchange had put them on the main stage.
u.today

Did Satoshi Nakamoto Meet with SEC Five Years Ago?

In a recent tweet, Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett suggests that the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and famous venture capitalist Tim Draper know the real identity of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. Terrett made this sensational assumption after obtaining a copy of former Director Bill Hinman's public calendar. It includes a...
bitcoinist.com

Celo (CELO), Internet Computer (ICP) fall as Chronoly.io (CRNO) stakes claim for crypto crown

Cryptocurrency markets have performed poorly in 2022. Hit by regulatory uncertainties, global inflation, fears of economic recession, and to top it all, a war in Europe, the majority of crypto assets have witnessed massive falls this year. There has been a worrying decline in the price of some crypto assets like Celo (CELO) and Internet Computer (ICP), which hogged the limelight in 2021. Interestingly, a new crypto token, Chronoly.io (CRNO), has beaten the market trend while continuing to rise in the recently concluded presale, which was sold out. Here’s a look at how tokens like Celo (CELO), and Internet Computer (ICP) have performed, and how Chronoly.io (CRNO) is staking its claim for the crypto crown.
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Has Become One of the Most Popular Meme Coins? Will It Surpass Cardano and ApeCoin Tokens in a Few Months?

Cryptocurrency investors know that it is risky to invest all funds in a single asset. If the market crashes and that token’s value goes down, losses can be enormous. Seasoned investors continuously hunt for new crypto assets with huge potential. They hunt for the next potential Bitcoin, Ethereum, and meme coins with practical utility. The Big Eyes Coin has been featured in many cryptocurrency news and blogs. It may soon surpass Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE) to compete with top-ranked cryptocurrencies.
bitcoinist.com

These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake

As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Policy Institute Calls On U.S. To Reject Its Central Bank Digital Currency

The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) has released a report detailing why the U.S. should not create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and should instead promote freedom and privacy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. BPI begins by exploring the strong possibility of the 21st century being known as...
bitcoinist.com

Tether Stablecoin Goes Live On Polkadot Blockchain

Tether USDT is the largest stablecoin by market cap. Also, the token ranks among the top five in the overall market capitalization of all crypto assets. Through several progressive road maps and other development plans, Tether USDT has risen over the years. Recently, the stablecoin announced its launch on Polkadot.
bitcoinist.com

TOTAL CLAMPDOWN On Secret Crypto Miners – What It Means For 100s of Your Supontis Tokens’ effecting the 12% Bonus, XRP and USD Coins

Mining some cryptos is a lucrative business in the world, three crypto farms with numerous irregularities were recently discovered in Argentina. The Argentina Tax Collection Agency (AFIP) didn’t take this kindly, it conducted a raid and shut down all three. This shows us the potency of some crypto to...
bitcoinist.com

The Bitcoin Policy Institute Explains Why CBDCs And The US Are Not A Match

The latest report by The Bitcoin Policy Institute goes for the lowest hanging fruit. It tries to convince US politicians that “CBDCs will erode the distinction between America and authoritarianism,” which is true. To accomplish that, The Bitcoin Policy Institute appeals to the cheapest trick in the book: comparing the US to China. The move is so crazy that it just might work.
bitcoinist.com

FTX President Joins Crypto Executives Stepping Down From Their Position

Crypto exchange FTX President for its U.S. subsidiary Brett Harrison announced his resignation from his position. Via his official Twitter account, Harrison confirmed that he will be “transferring” his responsibilities and taking on the role of advisor for the U.S. crypto exchange platform. The former FTX President was...
