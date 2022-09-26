Read full article on original website
Related
Pair caught stealing from Michigan Walmart by swapping barcodes after another man was busted doing the same thing
A man is facing charges after he and a woman were allegedly caught stealing merchandise from a Northern Michigan Walmart by swapping barcodes. Another man was previously charged for doing the same thing at the same store.
awesomemitten.com
Steal My Itinerary for An Amazing Fall Weekend in Alpena
If you are looking to experience the wild beauty of Northern Michigan with modern comforts, this is your sign to plan a trip to the Sanctuary of the Great Lakes — Alpena Michigan. In mid-September, during the transition from summer to fall, my family experienced the best of both...
Up North Voice
McDonald’s restaurants in Roscommon, Mio, Oscoda, Rose City, Tawas, and others get new owner
REGION – 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Northern Michigan now have a new owner. Longtime McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cynthia Villaire and her family have purchased two restaurants in Petoskey, as well as locations in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Indian River, Mio, Oscoda, Roscommon, Rose City, and Tawas City. “It’s very exciting....
ahealthiermichigan.org
Spotlight on Ocqueoc Falls, One of Michigan’s Few Universally Accessible Waterfalls
Michigan’s waterfalls are pretty amazing places to visit. The rush of water over rocks, the pools of cool water collecting down below, all make for scenic spots. One especially good waterfall to visit is Ocqueoc Falls near Rogers City in Presque Isle County. The fact that it’s the only publicly-owned waterfall in our Lower Peninsula makes it a gem to include on any daytrip or vacation. Making it even more significant and fun to use is that it was the first fully accessible waterfall in the United States. Its surroundings were renovated and designed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to encourage people of all abilities to get up close to the waterfall area and even enjoy splashing in the water.
Comments / 0