Michigan’s waterfalls are pretty amazing places to visit. The rush of water over rocks, the pools of cool water collecting down below, all make for scenic spots. One especially good waterfall to visit is Ocqueoc Falls near Rogers City in Presque Isle County. The fact that it’s the only publicly-owned waterfall in our Lower Peninsula makes it a gem to include on any daytrip or vacation. Making it even more significant and fun to use is that it was the first fully accessible waterfall in the United States. Its surroundings were renovated and designed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to encourage people of all abilities to get up close to the waterfall area and even enjoy splashing in the water.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO