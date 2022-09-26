ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena County, MI

Steal My Itinerary for An Amazing Fall Weekend in Alpena

If you are looking to experience the wild beauty of Northern Michigan with modern comforts, this is your sign to plan a trip to the Sanctuary of the Great Lakes — Alpena Michigan. In mid-September, during the transition from summer to fall, my family experienced the best of both...
ALPENA, MI
Spotlight on Ocqueoc Falls, One of Michigan’s Few Universally Accessible Waterfalls

Michigan’s waterfalls are pretty amazing places to visit. The rush of water over rocks, the pools of cool water collecting down below, all make for scenic spots. One especially good waterfall to visit is Ocqueoc Falls near Rogers City in Presque Isle County. The fact that it’s the only publicly-owned waterfall in our Lower Peninsula makes it a gem to include on any daytrip or vacation. Making it even more significant and fun to use is that it was the first fully accessible waterfall in the United States. Its surroundings were renovated and designed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to encourage people of all abilities to get up close to the waterfall area and even enjoy splashing in the water.
MICHIGAN STATE

