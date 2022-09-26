From the Alpine slopes of Monestier-de-Clermont to the back streets of London and Fifth Avenue’s glossy windows,. is a brand that has carved out a niche of its own. Born in 1952 in that aforementioned French town, Moncler is identified by its signature quilted Maya jacket – a staple that defined the Milanese Paninaro trend of the ‘80s. Despite it being a down jacket designed for keeping you warm, many of its wearers couldn’t be further away from the cold – unless you count their drip. A statement in itself, the Maya jacket has become the quintessential piece for Moncler, a brand that’s always decided to approach fashion in a, well, rather non-fashion way. But its wearers disagree, and seven decades on, Moncler has celebrated its birthday with a landmark fashion show in Milan’s Piazza del Duomo, bringing almost 18,000 people together.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO