We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week
As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Kim Kardashian debuts Dolce & Gabbana ‘Ciao Kim’ collection at Milan Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian has debuted as a guest curator for the Dolce & Gabbana house’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The collection of mainly black, white, beige and silver pieces was shown on the runway at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (24 September). Prior to the show, Kardashian teased a series of...
From Kim Kardashian to twins on the runway, everything you missed at Milan Fashion Week
Milan Fashion Week has drawn to a close, proving to be one of the most fun seasons we’ve seen in a long time.Front rows and runways were star-studded, clothes were colourful and OTT, and brands were all about making dramatic statements.Here’s everything you missed from a memorable MFW…Kim Kardashian takes D&GAfter Dolce & Gabbana hosted Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker earlier this year, the Italian fashion house has collaborated with another family member: Kim Kardashian.Kardashian helped design the SS23 collection, aptly named ‘Ciao Kim’. The star dived into her extensive archives for inspiration, drawing upon D&G designs from 1987...
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
Bon Voyage! Leonardo DiCaprio Flies To Italy To Support Rumored Girlfriend Gigi Hadid For Milan Fashion Week
Hollywood veteran Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted in Italy, coincidentally during the same time his rumored new girlfriend Gigi Hadid walked the runway for Milan Fashion Week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sighting gives weight to the potential new fling, as Leo is fresh off the heels of a breakup — notably...
In Milan, Gucci, Sunnei and Missoni focus on transformation
Milan Fashion Week's third day, mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer, was all about transformation.Sometimes inner transformation, like at Gucci, or brand transformation, like at Missoni. And sometimes it was about upgrading the style game, like at Sunnei.Here are some highlights from Friday’s shows.GUCCI'S ‘TWINSBURG’ Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele constructed a parallel universe on the runway with a surprise theatrical reveal.For his Spring-Summer 2022-23 collection dubbed ‘’Twinsburg,’’ Michele staged side-by-side shows inside the Gucci Hub, each unbeknownst to the other, until a wall lifted, revealing sets of twins in identical looks in synchronic stride.For the final...
From Kim To Kate, Milan Fashion Week Delivered On Star Power
Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2023 will be remembered for Kim Kardashian eating spaghetti, 68 pairs of twins roaming around the city and Paris Hilton embodying her immortal catchphrase “that’s hot”. But amidst the bombastic pop culture phenomenons, which saw brands harness the power of celebrity, there were quieter moments that saw Italy flex its magnetic star power: Kate Moss modelling the most luxurious version of baggy jeans and a plaid shirt known to man at Bottega, Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigova’s supermodel reunion on the front row at Dolce, Solange Knowles making the flight from America just to catch Matthieu Blazy’s show. Perhaps the seasonal run of presentations looked particularly sparkly after a London Fashion Week in mourning, but there was something magnetic about Milan this September.
Prada, Max Mara back to pre-pandemic splendor in Milan
MILAN (AP) — Pre-pandemic fashion delirium is back. After several calm COVID-induced seasons, Milan Fashion Week is back to its pre-pandemic splendor: with crowded seating, gridlocked streets and sidewalks packed with fashion fans wanting a glimpse of stars and influencers. After a lot of pandemic talk of how the fashion system needed to change -- that is, slow down -- few have been able to resist returning to the world as they knew it. This week’s runway shows will close with the return of another Milan tradition: the Green Carpet Awards to recognize advances in sustainability. Here are some highlights from Thursday’s shows on the second day of Milan Fashion Week, which is mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer.
70 Years of Moncler With Remo Ruffini
From the Alpine slopes of Monestier-de-Clermont to the back streets of London and Fifth Avenue’s glossy windows,. is a brand that has carved out a niche of its own. Born in 1952 in that aforementioned French town, Moncler is identified by its signature quilted Maya jacket – a staple that defined the Milanese Paninaro trend of the ‘80s. Despite it being a down jacket designed for keeping you warm, many of its wearers couldn’t be further away from the cold – unless you count their drip. A statement in itself, the Maya jacket has become the quintessential piece for Moncler, a brand that’s always decided to approach fashion in a, well, rather non-fashion way. But its wearers disagree, and seven decades on, Moncler has celebrated its birthday with a landmark fashion show in Milan’s Piazza del Duomo, bringing almost 18,000 people together.
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce&Gabbana archives for Milan show
MILAN (AP) — Kim Kardashian took Milan by storm on Saturday, curating a new collection for Dolce&Gabbana that took inspiration from 20 years of archival looks. It was a day of debuts in Milan, including Maximilian Davis, a 27-yeaer-old British designer with Afro-Caribbean roots, at the creative helm of Salvatore Ferragamo and Filipino American designer Rhuigi Villasenor at Bally, as the brand returns to the runway for the first time in 20 years.
Paris Fashion Week: How to watch the Spring-Summer 2023 shows
Once again all eyes are on the French capital as fashion week kicks off today as more than 100 brands are scheduled to present new collections. Here's how to watch every catwalk from home.
Shailene Woodley Zips into Glossy Puffer Jacket and Chunky Boots for Moncler’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Shailene Woodley brought a minimalist take to monochrome dressing during Milan Fashion Week, courtesy of Moncler. Arriving at the brand’s Spring 2023 presentation on Saturday — which included ballet and synchronized group performances with thousands of dancers dressed in monochrome white Moncler outerwear — the “Divergent” star briefly posed in all-black attire. Her ensemble featured a pair of zip-up trousers and a “Moncler”-branded sweatshirt. Completing Woodley’s outfit with a sporty finish was a glossy black puffer jacket, as well as a black Moncler-branded baseball cap. When it came to shoes, the “Fault in Our Stars” actress‘ ensemble was finished with matching leather...
Slowear Teases Womenswear Ambitions at Milan Fashion Week
SLOW-WOMEN: Slowear is testing the waters for its womenswear range, currently accounting for between 5 percent and 10 percent of its sales. And for the first time it hosted a Milan Fashion Week presentation to unveil the spring collection. Welcoming guests at Slowear’s flagship in the arty Brera district —...
Christian Dior SS23 Serves Baroque Grunge on the Parisian Runway
Under the Creative Direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, is the womenswear counterpart to Kim Jones’ Dior, and the two couldn’t be further apart if they tried. Whereas Jones welcomes frequent collaborators and artists to interpret his menswear with a thread of inspiration from Monsieur Dior’s past, Christian Dior‘s womenswear is highly indebted to the legacy of the house, while singlehandedly transforming the house as she has done with every label she’s worked at (notably holding Valentino down for 17 years before switching to Christian Dior following Raf Simons’ departure in 2015).
Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
Raf Simons Announces Rescheduled LFW Show Date
Following a string of cancelled showcases from this season’s London Fashion Week, Raf Simons has just announced that its SS23 show will in fact take place in London next month. While LFW played host to a number of incredible shows from emerging and established designers, there were more than...
