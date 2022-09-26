Read full article on original website
Iowa man arrested after traveling 132 mph on I-80 in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Iowa man following a high-speed chase on I-80 in Lincoln County this past weekend. On Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
Man hit by car dies, driver arrested in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Neb. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car over the weekend in Lexington. According to police, just before 5 a.m. Saturday, medical personnel were dispatched to South Adams and Oak Streets in Lexington to a pedestrian who was hit by a car. Once...
Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt
CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic outgrows current location
KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic details exciting changes coming to the veterinary landscape in Kearney and Central Nebraska early next year to Kearney Chamber of Commerce's LEAD program, including moving to their new location at 2907 W 37th Street in March 2023. If...
Mental Health Awareness: Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska
AXTELL, Neb. — It's a topic we feel passionate about- the importance of mental health and letting people know there is help. You are not alone. The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) was established back in 2009 to increase the behavioral health workforce in the state. UNK...
Nebraska Extension: Make It With Wool Contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — The deadline to enter the 2022 State Make It With Wool Contest is rapidly approaching. The state contest is the qualifying competition for the National Make It With Wool Contest which is entering its 75th year. Extension Educator Andrea Nisley has more on the contest and...
XC athletes prepare for state meet at UNK High School Invite
KEARNEY, Neb. — Less than a month before Kearney Country Club hosts the NSAA State Cross Country meet, UNK organizes its annual high school invitational for runners in all four classes to get a gauge for the course. On Monday, Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian tasted victory in the...
Small schools can set big expectations as Loup City marches young band into competition
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A fine arts department of one -- teachers in small schools can carry a heavy load. Loup City has built a culture that small schools can have big expectations. “Our band I think it's a good group this year,” said Anthony Braesh, a drummer.
UNK sweeps Fort Hays State
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Outside Emersen Cyza and middle Fallon Stutheit combined for 27 kills to help sixth-ranked Nebraska Kearney sweep Fort Hays State (-14, -15, -13) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (16-1, 6-1) improve to 96-9 all-time against...
TJ Davis named MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week
KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis has been tabbed as the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week. The 2021 Harlon Hill runner-up rushed for 191 yards with three rushing touchdowns and threw for 134 yards and a score as the No. 25 Lopers earned its second all-time home win over Central Missouri.
Harvest of Harmony Preview: Elm Creek Buffaloes
ELM CREEK, Neb. — The Harvest of Harmony Parade is only days away, and like many bands across the state, the Elm Creek marching band has been rehearsing since the beginning of the school year to give it their all this upcoming Saturday. A total of 32 students from...
