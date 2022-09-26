Read full article on original website
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Ed Reed tells Lamar Jackson: Ravens are a business first, if you get hurt they’ll pay you less
One of the greatest players in Ravens history is warning Lamar Jackson that he needs to take care of himself until the team has taken care of him contractually. Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, should be focused primarily on keeping himself healthy until he has the long-term guaranteed contract he’s seeking.
After Week 3 of NFL season, supercomputer sees teams closing gap to Bills in AFC
Did you get a chance to watch the NFL Red Zone on Sunday for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs?. If you did, what you saw was chaos, comebacks all over the shop, and some dominant showings by some of the National Football League’s new elite teams. I saw new...
NFL・
Looking at the Bears' Week 3 PFF Grades; Whitehair Best, Patrick Worst
Looking at the Bears' PFF grades from Week 3's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears came away with another surprise victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3, defeating the winless team 23-20 on a buzzer-beating field goal from Cairo Santos. Most local pundits dove into...
Seth Wickersham: Stefanski is a stabilizing force; Browns in a really good position, won't be keeping Deshaun off the field
Seth Wickersham talks about the Browns’ quarterback situation with Jacoby Brissett’s early season success, why he would be shocked if Deshaun Watson isn’t on the field the moment he returns from suspension, Kevin Stefanski’s personality and more.
Texans S Jalen Pitre credits coaches, teammates for breakout game against the Bears
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith had been telling anyone who would listen that there was just something special about rookie safety Jalen Pitre. From the time he was drafted until he played in his first NFL regular season game, Smith has raved about the potential of the second-round pick from Baylor.
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Chargers-Texans
The Los Angeles Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Los Angeles and Houston are both coming off Week 3 losses. Los Angeles fell to 1-2 with a 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Houston is also 1-2 after losing to the Chicago Bears, 29-17.
Bears Chances to Win Over Texans Nearly Doubled After Smith INT
Bears chances to win nearly doubled after Smith INT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears were in a bind against the Houston Texans with under two minutes to go. Quarterback Davis Mills had the ball in his hands and plenty of time to play in the fourth quarter....
Former Houston Astros pitching coach Brent Strom returns to Houston, receives ALCS ring
A keystone of the franchise's success over the last decade, Strom was emotional in his return to Houston.
Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 3 win vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday, where they improved to 2-1 on the season. The Bears continued to struggle in the passing game, but they absolutely dominated on the ground with 281 rushing yards. Khalil Herbert, who replaced an injured David Montgomery, accounted for 157 of those. We saw some bend, don’t break defense from Chicago, but they came up big when the team needed them, which included two interceptions at critical moments of the game.
🔒 Cheer on the Jaguars as they take on the Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars host the Houston Texans for their second home game of the season at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they play their AFC South division rivals. Enter...
The Best Run Blocker on the Indianapolis Colts
With Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, anyone can look like the best run blocker on the Indianapolis Colts. The best of the bunch this season is not something to be totally proud of, but who is the best on the squad?. Left guard Quenton Nelson? Or maybe right tackle Braden...
Eric Gordon balances love for Houston with desire to win
Veteran guard Eric Gordon turns 34 later this year, which makes him easily the oldest rotation player for the young and rebuilding Houston Rockets entering the 2022-23 NBA season. He’s also potentially in the final year of his previous contract. So, does he want his next contract to be...
Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts finally got their first win of the season Sunday. They beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a surprisingly low-scoring affair. Colts QB Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for the game-winning touchdown from 12 yards out with just 24 seconds remaining. The Chiefs made a ton of mistakes during the game. But the Colts still played very well defensively and earned the win. We look toward the Colts Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Texans-Chargers: 5 prop bets for Sunday's game
The Houston Texans (0-2-1) will face the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Houston is a 5.5-point home underdog against Los Angeles, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set for 43.5. Texans Wire presents five proposition bets for Sunday’s Texans-Chargers game.
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their first injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The biggest names we’re keeping an eye on for this week for the Titans is outside linebacker Bud Dupree, linebacker Zach Cunningham and wide receiver Kyle Philips.
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Titans-Colts
The Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Tennessee and Indianapolis are both coming off Week 3 wins. Tennessee improved to 1-2 with a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Indianapolis is 1-1-1, after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17.
Astros reporter Julia Morales reveals how team chooses uniforms each night
One Astros pitcher has a certain uniform request each time he toes the rubber at Minute Maid Park.
Checking in on Jabari Smith at Houston Rockets media day
Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets are ready for the season.
Astros' McCullers Scratched from Tuesday Start with Illness
After originally scheduled to start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Lance McCullers Jr. was scratched and replaced by Luis García.
4-star SG Wesley Yates sets commitment date
Wesley Yates is one of the best basketball players in the 2023 recruit class and a major Auburn target. The four-star shooting guard will be announcing his commitment on Oct. 5 and will be deciding between Auburn, Gonzaga, Stanford, Washington, Texas, Houston, Arkansas, LSU, and Baylor. The Beaumont, Texas native...
