ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Chattanooga, TN
College Sports
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
WDEF

Pedestrian killed on Lookout Mountain Sunday night

HINKLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday evening on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Highway 157 below Hinkle. They say the 51 year old man was walking in the middle of the lane when a Toyota 4 Runner...
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Red Raiders#American Football#College Football#The Blue Tornado#Fnr
fox5atlanta.com

Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says

RINGGOLD, Ga. - A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVC

34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Wednesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot Wednesday morning in Chattanooga, police confirm. We're working to learn more details. The shooting happened at about 7 a.m. on the 500 block of East 11th Street. A Chattanooga Police release says officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man shot in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
moderncampground.com

Tennessee Establishes The New Savage Gulf State Park

The State of Tennessee will have a new state park as Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The new park will boost recreation in the...
WTVC

Pedestrian struck on I-24 in Chattanooga on Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck at mile marker 179.6 on I-24 going Westbound on Saturday. The Chattanooga Police Department says they responded at 12:20 a.m. The preliminary report says they were notified that a male was walking in the roadway on the interstate. When police were attempting...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Hamilton County fair cancelled this weekend due to weather

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — This weekend's fair in Hamilton County has been cancelled. According to a release, the fair is cancelled due to inclement weather. Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Director Tom Lamb said, "“The possibility of inclement weather has caused many vendors, exhibitors and attractions to withdraw from participating in the Hamilton County Fair, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at McDonald Farm. We regret having to cancel this year’s Fair, but the annual Hamilton County Fair will be back better than ever next year at McDonald Farm.”
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WSB Radio

Newborn found dead in north Georgia creek, deputies say

(CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga) — A newborn was found dead in a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, deputies say. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says it found a “lifeless, underdeveloped” infant at the Graysville Canoe Launch, around 1 P.M. Deputies say they found the infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy