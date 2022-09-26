Read full article on original website
Latest Visit With Vols 'Pushed Them Up' for Top In-State ATH Boo Carter
Chattanooga Christian School (Tenn.) standout athlete Boo Carter attended Tennessee's top-20 showdown on Saturday against Florida, and following the conclusion of the visit, the state's top prospect in 2024 discussed the visit and more with Volunteer Country. It was great," Carter said of the ...
Meigs Co Running Back Tylan Kraskouskas Bouncing Back From Horrible Leg Injury
Decatur, TN-(WDEF-TV) The M-O for Meigs County over the years has been a physical rushing attack. And leading the Tigers ground game this year is a running back who couldn’t run or walk last season after a terrible ATV accident. News 12’s Brian Armstrong has the comeback story.
In the running: Chattanooga contender for hosting 2024 US Olympic Marathon team trials
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is in the running to bring the 2024 US Olympic Marathon Trials to the city and many residents have voiced their support. The people from USA Track & Field (USATF) who will make that decision were in Chattanooga and visited Miller Park Monday. A date...
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
Utility truck workers gather at Hamilton Place, prepping to go to Florida for Hurricane
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Dozens of utility trucks were parked outside the Aloft Hotel at Hamilton Place Mall Tuesday. We spoke to the drivers who say they’re heading to the Tampa area in preparation for Hurricane Ian. One of the workers tells us that he just got back...
East Tennessee community comes together to build blind woman a ramp to her home
Nearly 40 volunteers can together to help an East Tennessee woman who is blind safely get in and out of her house by constructing a ramp and remodeling her porch.
Pedestrian killed on Lookout Mountain Sunday night
HINKLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday evening on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Highway 157 below Hinkle. They say the 51 year old man was walking in the middle of the lane when a Toyota 4 Runner...
New vacancies: Seniors who qualify can apply for place to live in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Some seniors in Chattanooga who qualify are eligible to live in public housing, the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) announced Wednesday. To qualify, CHA says seniors must be over the age of 62 and make less than $42,000 a year. The openings are at three spots in Chattanooga:...
Hamilton County Mayor Wamp wades into Chattanooga Pride week controversy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Newly-elected Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp says his office has been "inundated from both sides" by constituents weighing in on a recent controversy over Chattanooga Pride week events. We told you Monday that a right-wing blogger tweeted video of the weekend events in the Scenic...
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Georgia
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
Warren and Griffin Law Firm: "The Nuts and Bolts of Social Security Disability"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ryan Womack from Warren and Griffin Law Firm talks about the Nuts and Bolts of Social Security Disability. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says
RINGGOLD, Ga. - A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
Healing through hunting: Chattanooga man makes hunting trip for veterans extra special
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Bonfires, friends, and hundreds of acres of open land. It's any hunter's dream. But the gathering we're talking about is more than a weekend getaway. It's changing the lives of people who have put their lives on the line to protect our country. On this week's...
34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot Wednesday morning in Chattanooga, police confirm. We're working to learn more details. The shooting happened at about 7 a.m. on the 500 block of East 11th Street. A Chattanooga Police release says officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man shot in the...
Chattanooga experts warn high interest rates could lead to a recession
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Interest rates are at the highest they’ve been since 2008. We spoke with two experts Monday about the likelihood of a recession and more importantly what that means for you and your pockets. “I think we’re probably already in a recession the numbers just haven’t...
Tennessee Establishes The New Savage Gulf State Park
The State of Tennessee will have a new state park as Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last Thursday the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The new park will boost recreation in the...
Pedestrian struck on I-24 in Chattanooga on Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck at mile marker 179.6 on I-24 going Westbound on Saturday. The Chattanooga Police Department says they responded at 12:20 a.m. The preliminary report says they were notified that a male was walking in the roadway on the interstate. When police were attempting...
Hamilton County fair cancelled this weekend due to weather
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — This weekend's fair in Hamilton County has been cancelled. According to a release, the fair is cancelled due to inclement weather. Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Director Tom Lamb said, "“The possibility of inclement weather has caused many vendors, exhibitors and attractions to withdraw from participating in the Hamilton County Fair, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at McDonald Farm. We regret having to cancel this year’s Fair, but the annual Hamilton County Fair will be back better than ever next year at McDonald Farm.”
East Ridge High School students walk out in solidarity over Tauris Smith arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of students walked out of class early Friday morning, just one day after the complete body camera footage from Hamilton County Sheriff Deputy Tyler McRae’s arrest of 18-year-old Tauris Smith was released. “What we saw today was a peaceful expression of student voices about...
Newborn found dead in north Georgia creek, deputies say
(CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga) — A newborn was found dead in a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, deputies say. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says it found a “lifeless, underdeveloped” infant at the Graysville Canoe Launch, around 1 P.M. Deputies say they found the infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
