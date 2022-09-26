Read full article on original website
furninfo.com
TMM the Media Matters Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth
Pictured L to R: Dawn Brinson and Kathy Wall. TMM The Media Matters, a full-service marketing, branding, communications and public relations firm rooted in the home furnishings, décor and interior design industries, has announced a leadership transition as it enters its next phase of growth. President Kathy Wall will step into the role of founder and advisor and Dawn Brinson has been promoted to president, effective October 1, 2022.
argusjournal.com
Auto Parts 4less Group, Inc. Announces Partnership with Marketing Technology Firm Digital Ignite to Launch New Advertising Campaigns
LAS VEGAS, NV and CHARLESTON, SC, September 28, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) (“Company”, “FLES”) owner of AutoParts4Less.com, an automotive parts only marketplace, today announced it has partnered with Digital Ignite, a marketing technology company. Digital Ignite will lead a $1.2 million advertising campaign as the Auto Parts 4Less marketplace grows and challenges other big technology brands like Amazon.
u.today
Auros Partnered with Pyth Network for Delivering High-Frequency On-Chain Data
Market making and algorithmic trading company Auros has announced its partnership with Pyth Network to deliver real-time and high-frequency data. Pyth will utilize pricing data presented on Auros' high-frequency trading system. Pyth is the leading oracle solution for a latency-sensitive market and financial data. The company helps bring institutional trading...
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWSBTC
XDC Network To Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi & Compliance Technology From Securrency
Securrency, a leading blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced today that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a state-of-the-art blockchain with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance. Digital Asset Composer is a unique...
TechCrunch
AmazeVR wants to scale its virtual concert platform with $17M funding
Like other industries, the entertainment sector was affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Many music artists had to cancel or push back their live events during the pandemic. Some artists and music agencies have shifted to virtual or online concerts to compensate for those canceled events. AmazeVR is betting that virtual shows, which have become popular among artists and fans since the pandemic, are going to take over the entertainment industry.
Why Better Cotton Linked With Clinton Global Initiative
Better Cotton on Tuesday announced its involvement with the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), which convenes global and emerging leaders to create and implement solutions to urgent global challenges. As part of this initiative, Better Cotton is working with smallholder farmers to pioneer an insetting mechanism to promote and incentivize sustainable agricultural practices. The organization commits to developing a cotton-specific carbon insetting accounting framework to be integrated into the Better Cotton traceability platform. Better Cotton’s traceability system is due to be launched in 2023 and will provide the backbone for the insetting mechanism. Once implemented, it will enable retailers and brands to know...
cxmtoday.com
HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience
Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
itsecuritywire.com
Neustar Security Services strengthens its network of partners in the EMEA region
Neustar Security Services , the leading global provider of cloud-based security services driving global business success online, is expanding its ecosystem of partners in key technology centers across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa. These new partners are: CyberArm in Lebanon; Infinity IT in the Netherlands; Arcane BT in Turkey; Caretower, an Integrity 360 company , in the UK; and K-Tel in Germany.
ESW, Seko Partner to Improve Client Services
ESW, the direct-to-consumer xe-commerce company, and Seko Logistics, the global logistics provider, have inked a new partnership agreement that the companies said provides “mutually complementary services to each other’s clients.”. “The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border e-commerce for d-to-c brands, will facilitate improved...
blockworks.co
Liberty City Ventures Leads $40M Series A for MPCH Labs
The latest raise comes before MPCH launches its first product, Fraction, based on multiparty computation technology. Technology venture studio MPCH Labs developing multiparty computation (MPC) technology has closed a $40 million Series A led by Liberty City Ventures. Other investors who participated in the round include QCP Capital, Mantis VC,...
natureworldnews.com
Farm Maintenance - 5 Steps To Bring Your Operations To The Next Level
Farm operation is becoming a challenge due to a variety of reasons. Rising prices of commodities that go in as input in farm operations, are threatening its profitability. Changing climate, supply chain bottlenecks, and increased labor costs are making farming difficult. In this environment, you need to improve your operations to eke out productivity in every facet of farm operations to sustain your farm.
thefastmode.com
Sateliot, AWS Partner On Innovative Cloud Native 5G Satellite Network
Sateliot, a satellite telecommunications operator, is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a cloud native 5G service designed to provide customers with secure and reliable narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) connectivity over non-terrestrial network using its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. These revolutionary satellites act as cell towers from...
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
monitordaily.com
FourKites Receives $10MM Investment from Mitsui & Co. for Expansion in APAC Region
Mitsui & Co. invested $10 million in FourKites, a supply chain company, to expand FourKites’ offerings across the APAC region. This investment includes the first phase in an ongoing strategic relationship between FourKites and Mitsui, which the two companies intend to formalise by the end of 2022. The strategic partnership will initially focus on Japan, with plans to jointly expand throughout APAC.
consumergoods.com
L'Oréal Invests in Beauty Tech of the Future With New Research and Innovation Center
L’Oreal is doubling down on building out tech that could transform the future of beauty. As part of this strategy, it is investing $140 million in a research and innovation center in Clark, New Jersey that will be fully operational by 2024. The new center will focus on innovations...
rigzone.com
Penspen Supports Development Of Next-Gen Engineers
Penspen is demonstrating its continuing commitment to the UAE with a tailored scheme to develop the next generation of engineers. — Global energy services company Penspen is demonstrating its continuing commitment to the United Arab Emirates with a tailored scheme to develop the next generation of engineers. Penspen’s proven...
TechCrunch
Hear game-changing AI and ML leaders at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit
Over the course of the summit, you’ll hear from 18 of the the most influential and forward-thinking leaders in AI, data science, engineering and ML. We’re highlighting just three today, but be sure to check out all the speakers and learn more about them. Pro tip: This is...
crowdfundinsider.com
NAB Ventures Leads $6M Investment in Fintech Platform Thriday
Thriday, the “all-in-one” financial management platform, takes another leap on its mission to become the fastest way for SMEs “to manage their banking, accounting, and tax with a circa $6 million pre-Series A round led by NAB Ventures and significant participation from existing investor Lempriere Capital.”. This...
