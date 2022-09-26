Better Cotton on Tuesday announced its involvement with the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), which convenes global and emerging leaders to create and implement solutions to urgent global challenges. As part of this initiative, Better Cotton is working with smallholder farmers to pioneer an insetting mechanism to promote and incentivize sustainable agricultural practices. The organization commits to developing a cotton-specific carbon insetting accounting framework to be integrated into the Better Cotton traceability platform. Better Cotton’s traceability system is due to be launched in 2023 and will provide the backbone for the insetting mechanism. Once implemented, it will enable retailers and brands to know...

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO