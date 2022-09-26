Read full article on original website
Suit: Care home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe
The mother of a woman with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities is suing the Philadelphia care home where her daughter lived for 40 years. Cheryl Yewdall died five days after she was found face down with a large paper towel or disinfecting wipe in her windpipe. No one has been charged, but a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Yewdall's mother casts suspicion on an unidentified staff member at the Merakey Woodhaven care home. Christine Civatte says she trusted the facility to safeguard her 50-year-old daughter. Merakey calls Yewdall’s death “a serious and tragic incident” but is denying responsibility.
In Pennsylvania: Search for 2 suspects in high school football ambush
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have publicly identified the 14-year-old killed in a shooting that also wounded four other teens as they walked away from a Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage. Police said Wednesday they were still searching for at least two suspects in the shooting outside Roxborough High School shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that killed Nicholas Elizalde, of suburban Havertown. A motive is unknown. Three of the wounded players were stable, and the fourth was treated at the scene for a graze wound. Several players for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles offered prayers for the families and lamented that gun violence shattered a safe space.
