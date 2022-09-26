PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have publicly identified the 14-year-old killed in a shooting that also wounded four other teens as they walked away from a Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage. Police said Wednesday they were still searching for at least two suspects in the shooting outside Roxborough High School shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that killed Nicholas Elizalde, of suburban Havertown. A motive is unknown. Three of the wounded players were stable, and the fourth was treated at the scene for a graze wound. Several players for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles offered prayers for the families and lamented that gun violence shattered a safe space.

