numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
FOX Sports
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
Mariners get positive injury updates on Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez with MLB playoffs nearing
The Seattle Mariners received positive injury updates on OF Julio Rodriguez and 3B Eugenio Suarez amid their AL Wild Card pursuit. Mariners reporter Daniel Kramer shared an in-depth report on Rodriguez, Suarez, and Cal Raleigh on Monday. “Injury updates from Jerry Dipoto:. • Julio Rodríguez (lower back) ‘looks great’ and...
CBS News
Acuña delivers late, Braves outlast Phillies 8-7 in 11
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ronald Acuña singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Braves stayed close in the NL East race, outlasting the Phillies 8-7 Sunday in a game that took over six hours to complete because of a two-hour rain delay. "Our goal is...
NBA Analysis Network
Atlanta Hawks Acquire Pascal Siakam In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Planning for the future is always smart. It’s good to take the long view. At the same time, it’s best to avoid doing so at the expense of the present. The same principles apply to NBA teams. Let’s say you’ve known you wanted to be a doctor since...
WDEF
Acuna Homers Twice as Braves Down Washington 8-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also...
The Braves main X-Factor for 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Atlanta Braves are doing everything they can to win the National League East over the New York Mets. With just seven games left in the season, the Braves and Mets both sport a 97-58 record, meaning this will be a photo finish. The upcoming three game series between the two squads may as well be a playoff series at this point.
Phillies' Alvarado Has Been Best Reliever in the NL Down the Stretch
For the past two months, José Alvarado has been the very best reliever in the National League as the Phillies chase a postseason berth.
msn.com
Marliniversary: Stanton hits 58th and 59th homers of MVP season in win over Braves
For more than two decades, Gary Sheffield’s 42 home runs in 1996 stood as the most in Florida/Miami Marlins history. In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton obliterated that total. Stanton blasted a franchise record 59 home runs that season. His final two long balls came on this day five years ago in a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
MLB・
Wilson cleared by doctors, will start for Jets at Pittsburgh
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was back under center for the New York Jets, taking snaps and preparing to start for the first time this season. “It’s the happiest I’ve been in a month,” the second-year quarterback said with a big smile Wednesday. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wilson will make his season debut […]
NFL・
Ohtani vs. Judge the latest of baseball’s great MVP races
When Shohei Ohtani is pitching impressively and hitting over 30 homers, he might always be the MVP favorite unless another player in his league comes up with something awfully special. Like hitting 60 home runs, for example. Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge for the American League MVP figures to be the...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Yency Almonte Could Make His Return This Week
Almonte was outstanding for the Dodgers this year before his injury, posting a 1.15 ERA including 12 straight scoreless appearances leading up to the IL stint. Almonte’s return comes amid some uncertainty on the pitching side of things for the Dodgers, as relief ace Blake Treinen is questionable to return during the regular season and questionable to remain healthy all through October even if he does return. In addition, Craig Kimbrel’s role as L.A. closer is currently in question.
Mariners believe rotation set for future after Castillo deal
SEATTLE (AP) — In the middle of putting the finishing touches on the largest and most complex contract in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners began discussions about another impact deal. Would newly acquired right-hander Luis Castillo be interested in talking about calling Seattle home for the long haul? When the answer came back “yes” at the same time the Mariners were finishing their massive deal with AL Rookie of the Year favorite Julio Rodríguez, it sent Seattle’s front office into overdrive. “When you have players like this that you think are the best players in the league and guys that have a chance to grow into the anchors, the guys that you’re hanging billboards on the side of the stadium for and you’re doing those two things at once, I mean, it’s a huge adrenaline rush,” Seattle assistant general manager Justin Hollander recalled Monday. “And to be doing two of them at once is exhilarating and exciting. And you’re also very nervous.”
