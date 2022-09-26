ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Acuña delivers late, Braves outlast Phillies 8-7 in 11

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ronald Acuña singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Braves stayed close in the NL East race, outlasting the Phillies 8-7 Sunday in a game that took over six hours to complete because of a two-hour rain delay. "Our goal is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEF

Acuna Homers Twice as Braves Down Washington 8-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

The Braves main X-Factor for 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Atlanta Braves are doing everything they can to win the National League East over the New York Mets. With just seven games left in the season, the Braves and Mets both sport a 97-58 record, meaning this will be a photo finish. The upcoming three game series between the two squads may as well be a playoff series at this point.
ATLANTA, GA
msn.com

Marliniversary: Stanton hits 58th and 59th homers of MVP season in win over Braves

For more than two decades, Gary Sheffield’s 42 home runs in 1996 stood as the most in Florida/Miami Marlins history. In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton obliterated that total. Stanton blasted a franchise record 59 home runs that season. His final two long balls came on this day five years ago in a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
MLB
PIX11

Wilson cleared by doctors, will start for Jets at Pittsburgh

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was back under center for the New York Jets, taking snaps and preparing to start for the first time this season. “It’s the happiest I’ve been in a month,” the second-year quarterback said with a big smile Wednesday. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wilson will make his season debut […]
NFL
Yardbarker

Yency Almonte Could Make His Return This Week

Almonte was outstanding for the Dodgers this year before his injury, posting a 1.15 ERA including 12 straight scoreless appearances leading up to the IL stint. Almonte’s return comes amid some uncertainty on the pitching side of things for the Dodgers, as relief ace Blake Treinen is questionable to return during the regular season and questionable to remain healthy all through October even if he does return. In addition, Craig Kimbrel’s role as L.A. closer is currently in question.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Mariners believe rotation set for future after Castillo deal

SEATTLE (AP) — In the middle of putting the finishing touches on the largest and most complex contract in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners began discussions about another impact deal. Would newly acquired right-hander Luis Castillo be interested in talking about calling Seattle home for the long haul? When the answer came back “yes” at the same time the Mariners were finishing their massive deal with AL Rookie of the Year favorite Julio Rodríguez, it sent Seattle’s front office into overdrive. “When you have players like this that you think are the best players in the league and guys that have a chance to grow into the anchors, the guys that you’re hanging billboards on the side of the stadium for and you’re doing those two things at once, I mean, it’s a huge adrenaline rush,” Seattle assistant general manager Justin Hollander recalled Monday. “And to be doing two of them at once is exhilarating and exciting. And you’re also very nervous.”
SEATTLE, WA

