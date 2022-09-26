Read full article on original website
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Best public high schools in Alabama
Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni, just released its high school rankings for 2023. Three of the schools in the list's Top Ten are located in North Alabama.
cullmantribune.com
Cullman Memory Gardens donated to local nonprofit board
CULLMAN, Ala. – The future of Cullman Memory Gardens is brighter after receiving good news recently. The cemetery is no longer a for-profit investor-owned cemetery. It is now owned and will be operated by a local nonprofit board created by the Alabama Legislature. The owners of Memory Gardens donated the cemetery to the Cullman Memory Gardens Cemetery Foundation on Sept. 15, 2022.
Cullman law firm donates $3K to CCBOE special education program
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools recently received a donation from Cullman law firm Griffith, Lowry & Meherg. The donation, valued at $3,000, was designated for use by the school system’s special education program to purchase sensory equipment. “These kits will benefit students who struggle with issues related to anxiety, ADD, ADHD and autism,” said CCBOE Special Education Coordinator Lana Tew. Each sensory kit includes items such as finger fidgets, weighted lap pads, stretch putty, water beads, motion timers, stretchy strings and brushes and sensory swings. “Partnerships like this with our local community businesses are one of the things that makes Cullman County...
wvtm13.com
Trussville school leaders under fire over their handling of student death notebook
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Hewitt-Trussville High School parents are upset over Trussville City Schools' handling of an alleged student death threat list that a teacher discovered and reported nearly one year ago. The Trussville Police Department said the high school's SRO did not know about the notebook until a week ago. Learn more in the video above.
Trussville councilmember pens open letter to Trussville BOE
From The Tribune staff reports Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Councilmember Ben Short wrote an open letter to the Trussville City Schools Board of Education addressing recent terroristic threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). An HTHS student has been suspended after terroristic threats were made on Friday, Sept. 16. The Trussville Police Department (TPD) […]
CBS42.com
Hewitt-Trussville principal on administrative leave following threats that went unreported for nearly a year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year. Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave...
wbrc.com
Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.
WHNT-TV
Flowers no-shows as gubernatorial candidates debate in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers was a no-show at the first public debate hosted by registered voters in north Huntsville. Flowers generated some criticism and concern among organizers, and attendees, for not attending the debate. Around 75 registered voters attended the event at Studio 53...
‘I’m glad this community has a desire for such a thing as this’
EVA, Ala. – Residents and visitors filled Eva Baptist Church Thursday night for the annual Eva Frontier Days community singing event. The singing has been a part of Eva Frontier Days since it was started in 1989 by the Eva Art Guild. There is now a Frontier Days Board that organizes the event alongside the Guild. Board member Cynthia Weaver said that Frontier Days was inspired by a trip taken by one of the Art Guild members in 1989 to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Cheyenne had been celebrating its own Frontier Days. “So, when she came back, she had pictures, and this was in...
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of Sept. 28
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Jackson Wesley Watson passed away at his family home on Shoal Creek Road. He was born on December 22, 2005 to James Wesley and Nicole Gardner Watson in Decatur. A beloved son and loving brother, Jackson was an exceedingly intelligent young man who did well in his educational pursuits at Priceville High School. He had a kind, empathic soul that could sense the needs of others and brighten their day with his quick wit. His compassion extended to the animal kingdom with his St. Francis of Assisi-like connection to animals. He will be remembered as the true light he was to his family and friends. Jackson has joined his maternal grandmother, Cherie Bell Gardner, in eternal peace. Jackson will always be cherished by his loving parents, Wes and Nicole, his brothers Hunter Watson (Marygrace Sims Watson; children: Sadie and Piper Watson) and Jacob Watson, sister Harleigh Watson, his paternal grandparents Jack and Libby Watson and maternal grandfather Billy M. Gardner. No services are planned at this time.
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
thecutoffnews.com
Gadsden, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Two famous Trussville restaurants are making a comeback
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian Kemp, the owner of Kemp’s Kitchen & Bakery, is now bringing back two of the most famous and beloved Trussville restaurants. Starting September 28, 2022, construction for the new and improved Kemp’s Kitchen and Bakery along with the historic and great-tasting Golden Rule BBQ and Grill. “God’s […]
hotelbusiness.com
Waramaug acquires two Alabama properties
Waramaug Hospitality, a privately held investment firm focused on premium-branded select-service and full-service hotels, has acquired the Hilton Garden Inn Huntsville South/Redstone Arsenal and the Hampton Inn & Suites Athens I-65/Huntsville Area, both in Alabama. The 102-room Hilton Garden Inn features an indoor pool, deck area, 2,100 sq. ft. of...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going
Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
Who will dispense medical marijuana in Alabama and what will they need to know?
The qualifications of the dispensers who will manage the sales of medical marijuana products in Alabama are still to be determined for the state’s new industry. In some states, pharmacists dispense medical cannabis products. It’s unclear whether that will be the case in Alabama. Nothing in the law or regulations passed so far indicates that pharmacists will be involved.
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
2022 Oktoberfest Candlelight Walking Tour this Thursday
CULLMAN, Ala. – The popular Oktoberfest Candlelight Walking Tour makes its return to Cullman on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. led by local historians Julie Burks and former Burgermeister Michael Sullins. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 6:30 to enjoy 1930s music from Glenn Miller, Judy Garland and Gene Autry in front of the Cullman County Museum. In its 13th year, the tour will proceed down Second Avenue Southeast, ending near the intersection of Fourth Street and First Avenue Southeast. Set in the Great Depression, the walk’s backdrop will be the 1929 stock market drop of approximately $25 million which...
