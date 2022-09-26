ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros Prospect Perez Adjusting Well in Triple-A Promotion

By Kenny Van Doren
Inside The Astros
 2 days ago

While an injury cut over a month out of his season, Joe Perez has responded accordingly even following his promotion to Triple-A.

Added to the 40-man roster last offseason, Joe Perez was seen as a future contributor for the Houston Astros. Perez — who had never played past Double-A — received a call-up to the Major Leagues in April twice in lieu of Yuli Gurriel (paternity list) and a Yordan Álvarez (COVID-19 injured list).

In his debut, Perez totaled one at-bat. The then 22-year-old's services weren't needed again in response to injury with J.J. Matijevic joining the roster, and while he looked to carry on a successful season in Double-A, an oblique injury sidelined him for nearly two months.

Perez was slashing .196/.281/.275 with a 30% strikeout rate in 57 plate appearances prior to his injured list placement on May 4. Following a breakout year in 2021 that landed him protection, things weren't clicking early on for the top-10 prospect.

Yet upon his return from a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League in mid-July, Perez started to find his swing again, sitting above league averages for minor league players. The righty slashed .282/.348/.427 with five home runs and 15 walks through 51 games.

Perez was the only late-season promotion from Corpus Christi to Sugar Land. At long last, he was now one step closer to being an option in response to injury again. And through his first five games played, he's taken full advantage of the opportunity.

The righty has hit 10-for-16 with five RBI and a one home run — a grand slam Sunday afternoon. Perez has also walked at higher rate with four free passes to his one strikeout.

Three games remain on the Space Cowboys schedule, and while it's not a given Perez will start each game, he surely is making a statement to be one of the first call-ups next season if his success is even more heightened in spring training.

Inside The Astros

