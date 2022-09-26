I agree! There has been a huge blur between the rolls the school is supposed to play! I do not need the school parenting my children! That is my job! Also, teaching children there is only one correct answer is wrong! Let them problem solve! Let them come up with different ways to solve problems! Children are not all alike. On the whole, fish don't fly, birds don't swim... but there are those few!!
This article is quite possible the stupidest possible take on this subject. 1/4 of Americans can't name all 3 branches of government. HALF of Americans think Facebook is a right. a majority of Republicans think Agrabah is a real place and we should bomb it. Kids NEED geography, history, social studies, art, and every other part of education we can give them. The only part even remotely sensical in this article is the part where the author admits to making "many mistakes" as a parent. First one was clearly being a parent.
