ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

Live updates: U.N. General Assembly

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFrSi_0iAhLpos00

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly:

CAMEROON

Cameroonian Foreign Affairs Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella says it’s more urgent than ever to finalize the rules for implementing the Paris climate agreement.

And in particular he hopes that progress will be made on financial resources for developing countries combating the effects of climate change.

COP27, slated to take place at the end of the year in Egypt, “will be of crucial importance in this regard.”

“It must provide urgent and decisive answers for the survival of the planet,” Mbella told the U.N. General Assembly.

“International commitments are no longer being respected or are being delivered on in dribs and drabs due to selfishness, insufficient political will and even the crisis that is currently being observed to multilateralism,” Mbella said.

“In such a context, it is no exaggeration to state that the fate of man and the destiny of humanity are at stake,” he added.

___

NORTH KOREA

North Korea denounced the “high-handedness” of its rival the United States and said Monday it would not yield on ending its nuclear program even though U.N. resolutions have exhorted it to do so.

“To put it clearly, we have never recognized such resolutions of the United Nations that impose pressure because we do not abide by the rule of the United States made unilaterally,” Kim Song, the North’s ambassador to the United Nations, told the U.N. General Assembly. “We will not recognize them in the future, either.”

He said relations were potentially “heading into a much more dangerous phase” — possibly, he said, the worst since World War II, thanks to the “high-handed activities of some countries.” He also accused the United Nations of enabling the United States in its bullying of the North.

Kim’s remarks were in line with the North’s usual tone about the United States and did not reflect any new policy or provocations. As its leaders often do, he demanded the U.S. stop trying to “impose Western values” on other nations.

Kim also said North Korea has handled the COVID-19 pandemic adeptly and “exterminated the malignant virus” quickly thanks to its “superior socialist system.”

Kim said that while the coronavirus “still poses a threat to the existence of humankind,” North Korea has succeeded in protecting its people from the pandemic. No figures or supporting evidence from international organizations were immediately available to support his assertions.

___

MAURITANIA

Mauritania’s foreign affairs minister has urged debt cancellation for African nations as a moment that the the continent is facing mounting food insecurity.

Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug said Monday that richer nations must assist developing countries “as quickly as possible to address the challenges threatening their food security.”

“We reiterate our call to eliminate foreign debt for the countries of the African continent,” he told the U.N. General Assembly.

A number of countries this week have voiced concerns about their ability to repay international loans denominated in U.S. dollars amid global inflation.

___

REPUBLIC OF CONGO

Republic of Congo’s foreign affairs minister has called on the United Nations to make its Security Council more diverse.

Jean-Claude Gakosso told the U.N. General Assembly on Monday that “Africa must indeed take its place in the community of nations.”

“To think otherwise is simply to exhibit selfishness and to row against the currents of history,” he said.

Gakosso and a number of African leaders have pressed for U.N. Security Council reform throughout this year’s General Assembly.

Republic of Congo’s minister also expressed concern about the war in Ukraine and “the considerable risk of a nuclear disaster.” He called on not only Russia and Ukraine, but other influential nations to “turn their backs on this type of vanity of the powerful, which has so far closed the door to dialogue.”

___

For more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations System#U N#Foreign Debt#The U N General Assembly#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Egypt
Daily Mail

Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Hill

These world leaders were not invited to the Queen’s funeral

World leaders began arriving in London this weekend to attend the state funeral service of the late Queen Elizabeth II Monday at Westminster Abbey in London. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were among hundreds of world leaders paying their respects to the monarch as she lies in state.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Iranian president says the 'Holocaust probably happened' but needs proper 'investigation' and then calls Israel 'malignant cancerous tumor' during 60 Minutes interview

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke out during his first interview with a Western reporter Sunday, telling 60 Minutes that Israel is a 'malignant cancerous tumor' and claiming the 'Holocaust probably happened' but it needs to 'be investigated and researched.'. President Ebrahim Raisi, whose full name is Ebrahīm Raʾīs al-Sādātī, 60,...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy