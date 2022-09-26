ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Amazon Is Holding Another Prime Day This October: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Another Prime Day is coming. For the first time, Amazon is holding a second two-day deals event that will see huge sales on everything from tech, apparel, food, books and more. The event, which the retail behemoth is calling “Prime Early Access Sale,” will take place Oct. 11-12. Like its summer Prime Day event, the deals will be exclusively available to Prime Day members. If you want to take advantage of the limited-time sales, you’ll want to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription, which currently costs $14.99/month. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Students...
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirTags for Fall and Holiday Travel: Shop Holders and Accessories

If you're planning travel anytime this fall or the upcoming holiday season, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.
Digital Trends

If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games

When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ComicBook

Amazon Offers Echo Dot and 1-Month of Unlimited Music For Less Than $10

Amazon has brought back a very popular deal that bundles an Echo Dot with 1-month of Amazon Music Unlimited streaming. At the time of writing, Amazon Prime members can get a 3rd Gen Echo Dot for only 99 cents with the purchase of 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited for a total cost of $9.98.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Philo Deal Lets You Stream 60+ Live TV Channels for Just $25

With so many new TV shows and movies set to release this year, having access to a streaming service that packs it all is almost a necessity. Philo is one such streaming service, right now, the streaming site is offering a live TV subscription for cheaper than any other competitor online. New Philo users can get access to more than 60 TV channels plus on-demand movies and shows for just $25 a month. The deal makes Philo cheaper than similar services like fuboTV ($69.99/month) and Sling TV ($35/month). It’s also cheaper than Hulu + Live TV, which is currently holding...
freightwaves.com

Amazon to host second Prime Day-like sale in October

As the saying goes, lightning never strikes in the same place twice. But when you’re the world’s largest marketplace, the rules don’t always apply. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) seems to think it’s captured that lightning in a bottle. After another electric Prime Day sale that saw consumers pour billions of dollars into the e-commerce giant, Amazon on Monday introduced the Prime Early Access Sale, a two-day event that resembles Prime Day in everything but name. It’s the first time the company is hosting two such events in the same year.
AOL Corp

20 things to sell for extra money during inflation

With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
CNET

Amazon's Echo Show 15 Gets Fire TV Streaming Upgrade

Amazon held its annual hardware event on Wednesday, where it unveiled a slew of new gadgets and features ahead of the holiday season and Prime Day 2. The retail giant announced an upcoming update for the $250 Echo Show 15, which will add the Fire TV streaming system to the big-screen smart display. The move expands Amazon's entertainment offerings on the device, granting you access to your personal library, numerous streaming apps and thousands of videos.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 23

There are only so many ways one can say, "Well, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list," so I will try this new one: "UGH, Elves again?" Elsewhere, Channing Tatum's Dog zooms into the No. 2 spot and The Terminal List rounds out the top 5. Otherwise, not much movement from yesterday.
Android Headlines

Amazon Announced A Bunch Of New Echo Devices

Amazon just had its hardware event, and it announced some interesting devices that we should be looking forward to. Among the devices announced, Amazon unveiled a bunch of new Echo smart speakers. These include some affordable Echo Dot devices that could be used as holiday gifts. These new Echo devices...
Android Headlines

Amazon's New Blink Camera Uses AI To Capture And Process Video

Blink, and you might miss the arrival of Amazon’s new Wired Floodlight Camera and Mini Pan Tilt. Two new home security devices that the company announced during its annual hardware refresh event. The more notable of the two is the Blink Wired Floodlight camera. Which uses artificial intelligence to capture and process video locally on the device.
Android Headlines

Netflix Begins Rolling Out Gamertag Feature For Mobile Games

Netflix is finally releasing its gamertag feature so players of its mobile games have a “more personalized experience.” Netflix says its game handles will allow for better social interaction when playing games, and are intended to help players “discover, make friends, and play with each other.”. The...
Android Headlines

Amazon Debuts Halo Rise, A Combo Device To Help Improve Sleep

Among the flurry of new devices that Amazon has unveiled today is the Halo Rise, a combination sleep tracker, smart alarm, and wake-up light. The Amazon Halo Rise is Amazon’s latest attempt at wellness, but unlike its two previous Halo devices, the Halo Rise doesn’t have to be worn on the wrist. Instead, it sits on your bedside table to perform all of its functions while you catch a few z’s.
