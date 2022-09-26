Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Sleep is good for your heart
Sleep isn't just a way to pass the time. It's essential to health, right through to your heart. This June, the American Heart Association (AHA) added sleep to its heart health checklist, now an 8-item list created to help people reflect on and improve lifestyle habits. "Sleep is taking its...
KTVZ
What you should know about sleep loss and inflammation, according to new study
Chronic sleep deprivation in a small group of healthy adults increased production of immune cells linked to inflammation while also altering the immune cells’ DNA, a new study found. “Not only were the number of immune cells elevated, but they may be wired and programmed in a different way...
News-Medical.net
Study suggests the immune system may benefit from a measure of stress
Stress has been linked to all sorts of serious health issues, from insomnia to high blood pressure, obesity and even heart disease. But it's generally acknowledged that some stress can also be helpful, like when someone's chasing a work deadline. But what if some level of stress can actually protect...
Is staying up late bad for you? New research suggests night owls may have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes
It’s long been said that the early bird gets the worm, and new research shows they may have other advantages as well. According to a study published in Experimental Physiology, our activity patterns and sleep cycles can impact our risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Researchers out...
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
EverydayHealth.com
Many Older Adults Are Not Getting Prescribed the Blood Pressure Treatment They Need
More than 7 in 10 older adults in the United States who need more intensive treatment for high blood pressure don’t get it, according to a new Harvard study. The findings, published on September 16, 2022, in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, suggest that millions of people are being undertreated, putting them at increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
News-Medical.net
Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice
Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
studyfinds.org
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease
SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Linked With Substantial Increase in Type 1 Diabetes in Children – As Much as 72%
According to a new research study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger, children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D). Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine report that...
MedicalXpress
Smoking, physical inactivity associated with early death of people with type 2 diabetes and certain cancers
Individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who develop cancer are more likely to die in the following seven years if they are smokers or physically inactive, according to a new study of more than half a million people being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept).
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Infections Increase Risk of Long-Term Brain Problems: Strokes, Depression, Anxiety, Migraines
Strokes, seizures, memory, and movement disorders are among problems that develop in the first year after infection. If you’ve had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. According to new research, those who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection. A comprehensive analysis of federal health data reveals that such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, anxiety, depression, and migraine headaches.
People with sleep apnea may be at cancer risk, study finds
Almost all people may face the problem of snoring at some point in their lives. Because snoring affects breathing, it also has a bad impact on sleep quality. It was known before that snoring may cause some diseases, but recently a group of scientists from various universities suggested that snoring could lead to another disease: Cancer.
L.A. Weekly
Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol
View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
msn.com
7 Natural Sleep Aids for Insomnia
It is no secret that sleep is essential to your well-being, but sleep doesn't come easy to everyone. If you struggle with insomnia, even the classic tricks like reading in another room and turning off blue light can prove ineffective -- leaving you staring up at the ceiling for hours, begging for a solution.
The 4-7-8 method that could help you sleep
The 4-7-8 breathing technique can calm your mind and body by relaxing your nervous system and decreasing heart rate and blood pressure, which gets your body in the optimal state for sleep.
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
MedPage Today
Sleep Experts Issue Advisory on Melatonin in Children
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) issued a health advisory Wednesday encouraging parents to seek medical advice before giving melatonin or any supplement to children. "While melatonin can be useful in treating certain sleep-wake disorders like jet lag, there is much less evidence it can help healthy children or...
MedicalXpress
Do sleep timing and duration affect dementia risk?
New research published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society suggests that the time people go to bed and the amount of time they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia. In the study of 1,982 older adults in China who were free of dementia at the start...
diabetesdaily.com
How to Get a Good Night’s Sleep with Diabetes
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. Interrupted sleep can be a common annoyance when living with diabetes — whether you experience it yourself, or you’re a spouse or caregiver of someone who does. Find out more about how you can improve your sleep and manage these disruptions.
