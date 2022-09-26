ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Sleep is good for your heart

Sleep isn't just a way to pass the time. It's essential to health, right through to your heart. This June, the American Heart Association (AHA) added sleep to its heart health checklist, now an 8-item list created to help people reflect on and improve lifestyle habits. "Sleep is taking its...
News-Medical.net

Study suggests the immune system may benefit from a measure of stress

Stress has been linked to all sorts of serious health issues, from insomnia to high blood pressure, obesity and even heart disease. But it's generally acknowledged that some stress can also be helpful, like when someone's chasing a work deadline. But what if some level of stress can actually protect...
Deseret News

Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique

Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
EverydayHealth.com

Many Older Adults Are Not Getting Prescribed the Blood Pressure Treatment They Need

More than 7 in 10 older adults in the United States who need more intensive treatment for high blood pressure don’t get it, according to a new Harvard study. The findings, published on September 16, 2022, in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, suggest that millions of people are being undertreated, putting them at increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
News-Medical.net

Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice

Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
studyfinds.org

Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease

SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infections Increase Risk of Long-Term Brain Problems: Strokes, Depression, Anxiety, Migraines

Strokes, seizures, memory, and movement disorders are among problems that develop in the first year after infection. If you’ve had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. According to new research, those who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection. A comprehensive analysis of federal health data reveals that such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, anxiety, depression, and migraine headaches.
L.A. Weekly

Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol

View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
msn.com

7 Natural Sleep Aids for Insomnia

It is no secret that sleep is essential to your well-being, but sleep doesn't come easy to everyone. If you struggle with insomnia, even the classic tricks like reading in another room and turning off blue light can prove ineffective -- leaving you staring up at the ceiling for hours, begging for a solution.
CNN

The 4-7-8 method that could help you sleep

The 4-7-8 breathing technique can calm your mind and body by relaxing your nervous system and decreasing heart rate and blood pressure, which gets your body in the optimal state for sleep.
MedPage Today

Sleep Experts Issue Advisory on Melatonin in Children

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) issued a health advisory Wednesday encouraging parents to seek medical advice before giving melatonin or any supplement to children. "While melatonin can be useful in treating certain sleep-wake disorders like jet lag, there is much less evidence it can help healthy children or...
MedicalXpress

Do sleep timing and duration affect dementia risk?

New research published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society suggests that the time people go to bed and the amount of time they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia. In the study of 1,982 older adults in China who were free of dementia at the start...
diabetesdaily.com

How to Get a Good Night’s Sleep with Diabetes

This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. Interrupted sleep can be a common annoyance when living with diabetes — whether you experience it yourself, or you’re a spouse or caregiver of someone who does. Find out more about how you can improve your sleep and manage these disruptions.
