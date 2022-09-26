Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greeneryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
For A Flatter Hike at Kennesaw Mountain Park, Venture Out to the Pine Forest at Cheatham HillDeanLandKennesaw, GA
UPDATE: Atlanta's National Cybersecurity Summit postponed due to Hurricane IanD.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
As Atlanta Braves Visit the White House, Biden’s Press Secretary Suggests a “Conversation” Is Needed About a Name ChangeToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: 3 reasons to root for RBs coach Dell McGee to get his shot
For their entire lives, your son and or daughter has called that 16×20 space in the back corner of the hallway at home. Sure, they show up to dinner every night and go to their little brother’s soccer games, but after 18 years you can tell their hearts are set on something bigger. And far be it for you to stand in their way. You start to realize it’s about time for them to pack up, move out and see what the great big world has to offer.
It’s Time For Georgia Tech to Finally Hire Its First Black Head Coach
After the Yellow Jackets dismissed their athletic director and coach, they have a chance to break an unfortunate trend within the program.
AthlonSports.com
College Football Hot Seat: Why Geoff Collins Didn't Work at Georgia Tech
On the field, Geoff Collins never found a way to help himself off of it, although it’s looking more and more like Georgia Tech was a near-impossible job for him in the first place. Even the firing of Collins, who finished his time in Atlanta with a 10-28 record,...
Pitt Challenged By Georgia Tech Coaching Fire
The Pitt Panthers don't know what to expect from Georgia Tech.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia Tech reportedly names former SEC assistant as interim coach after firing Geoff Collins
Georgia Tech has reportedly fired head football coach Geoff Collins and AD Todd Stansbury. But, with Week 4 only just now in the books, there are still 8 games left on the Yellow Jackets’ 2022 schedule. Thus, on Monday morning, it was reported by Kelly Quinlan that the Yellow...
Auburn football: Twitter reacts to Tommy Tuberville-Georgia Tech suggestion
With Georgia Tech dismissing Geoff Collins on Sunday, September 25 following a loss to UCF on Saturday, Yellow Jackets fans are scrambling to figure out who could replace him. One fan had the suggestion to bring former Auburn football Head Coach Tommy Tuberville out of retirement — and boy were the reactions chuckle-worthy.
Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach
Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
d1sportsnet.com
Tyler Williams commits to Georgia
4 star wide receiver Tyler Williams has committed to Georgia. The 6-3, 200 pound Williams, from Lakeland FL, chose Georgia over 44 offers. He is rated the No. 20 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 182 overall. September 27, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paul Finebaum Is 'Really Depressed' About 2 Major Programs
Paul Finebaum was somehow able to watch the Missouri-Auburn game on Saturday. It was a game that featured both teams making countless mistakes but in the end, Auburn was able to win in overtime, 17-14. Finebaum made his weekly occurence on WJOX out of Alabama and slammed both teams after...
College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday
Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
Stetson Bennett delivers the real truth about Georgia’s ‘ugly’ 39-22 win over Kent State
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has a raw, direct nature that only allows him to get into so much coach-speak. So while Bennett occasionally parroted the company line “that was a good football team” on Saturday, the Mailman also delivered some truths. “I don’t know if we were awake...
Georgia vs. Auburn on October 8th given kickoff time
ATHENS--------- The Saturday, Oct. 8, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Auburn in Athens will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and be televised by CBS according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. Georgia’s all-time record on CBS is 66-45-1. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stupiddope.com
New Head Basketball Coach Returns Home to Clark Atlanta University
In a loop that took him from Clark Atlanta University (CAU) to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, then to neighboring Morehouse College, Alfred Jordan is returning home to where it all began for him: he is the new head basketball coach for the CAU Basketball team. “Returning to...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb high school football games moved up to Thursday night
Due to possible heavy rains and storms stemming from Hurricane Ian, a number of high school football games in Georgia have been moved up to Thursday night, including those involving teams from Cobb schools. The Cobb County School District Media Relations office said in a message that all of the...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
Albany Herald
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
Georgia mayor dies in motocross accident, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motocross accident on Saturday morning, according to officials. Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.
Comments / 0