Atlanta, GA

Georgia football: 3 reasons to root for RBs coach Dell McGee to get his shot

For their entire lives, your son and or daughter has called that 16×20 space in the back corner of the hallway at home. Sure, they show up to dinner every night and go to their little brother’s soccer games, but after 18 years you can tell their hearts are set on something bigger. And far be it for you to stand in their way. You start to realize it’s about time for them to pack up, move out and see what the great big world has to offer.
ATHENS, GA
Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach

Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
AUBURN, GA
Tyler Williams commits to Georgia

4 star wide receiver Tyler Williams has committed to Georgia. The 6-3, 200 pound Williams, from Lakeland FL, chose Georgia over 44 offers. He is rated the No. 20 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 182 overall. September 27, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
#Clemson#American Football#College Football#Ajc#Ucf#Fcs#Sec
Paul Finebaum Is 'Really Depressed' About 2 Major Programs

Paul Finebaum was somehow able to watch the Missouri-Auburn game on Saturday. It was a game that featured both teams making countless mistakes but in the end, Auburn was able to win in overtime, 17-14. Finebaum made his weekly occurence on WJOX out of Alabama and slammed both teams after...
AUBURN, GA
College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia vs. Auburn on October 8th given kickoff time

ATHENS--------- The Saturday, Oct. 8, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Auburn in Athens will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and be televised by CBS according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. Georgia’s all-time record on CBS is 66-45-1. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
ATHENS, GA
New Head Basketball Coach Returns Home to Clark Atlanta University

In a loop that took him from Clark Atlanta University (CAU) to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, then to neighboring Morehouse College, Alfred Jordan is returning home to where it all began for him: he is the new head basketball coach for the CAU Basketball team. “Returning to...
ATLANTA, GA
Cobb high school football games moved up to Thursday night

Due to possible heavy rains and storms stemming from Hurricane Ian, a number of high school football games in Georgia have been moved up to Thursday night, including those involving teams from Cobb schools. The Cobb County School District Media Relations office said in a message that all of the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

