ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

These 4 Supplements Are The Secret To Aging Well, Experts Say

As we age it becomes increasingly important to take care of our nutritional needs and ensure we stay in good health. A balanced diet that is rich in vegetables, fruits, and quality protein is most important — but supplements are a great aid that provide a way to bridge any gaps in your nutrition. If you’re interested in boosting your energy or taking steps to make your hair, skin, and nails strong and healthy, Tatyana Franklin, a professional pharmacist, founder and Owner of Skin Rx-Pert LLC, suggests four supplements that are the secret to aging well.
HEALTH
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Depressant#Dietary Supplements#Linus Regimen#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
IFLScience

Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease

People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say

If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
HAIR CARE
The US Sun

Is lemon water good for you?

LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Type Of Bread Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, bread. Who could live without it? We make sandwiches on it, dip it in sauce, and spread it with toppings like butter and avocado. And despite what you may have been led to believe in the past, not all bread is terrible for you—in fact, in moderation, it can be a great part of your daily diet. However, there is one type of bread that health experts say you should definitely steer clear of if you care about your overall health, and especially if you’re trying to lose weight or avoid inflammation.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy