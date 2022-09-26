Read full article on original website
These 4 Supplements Are The Secret To Aging Well, Experts Say
As we age it becomes increasingly important to take care of our nutritional needs and ensure we stay in good health. A balanced diet that is rich in vegetables, fruits, and quality protein is most important — but supplements are a great aid that provide a way to bridge any gaps in your nutrition. If you’re interested in boosting your energy or taking steps to make your hair, skin, and nails strong and healthy, Tatyana Franklin, a professional pharmacist, founder and Owner of Skin Rx-Pert LLC, suggests four supplements that are the secret to aging well.
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists
Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
The One Snack Cardiologists Want You to Eat for a Healthier Heart
There are many benefits of pistachios for heart health thanks to their nutrition profile. Here's why cardiologists want you to snack on a handful of pistachios.
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease
People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
Itchy Palms? Here's What Your Body's Trying to Tell You
Many causes of itchy palms are benign and easy to manage, but nonstop itching can sometimes signal an underlying health problem. Find out likely causes for itchy palms, along with treatment tactics.
Blood clots: Popular over-the-counter painkiller found to 'double' the risk of clotting
Blood clots stem the bleeding from an injury or cut so their formation is essential. However, not all blood clots are here to help - some can prove life-threatening. This type of blood clot can block crucial arteries, thereby hiking the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Worryingly, research...
A woman went to the ER with shoulder pain. She was diagnosed with lung cancer that had spread and died 25 days later.
A woman went to an ER with shoulder pain and was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Doctors said it had spread to her spine, ribs, and adrenal gland, but not her shoulder. The doctors believe one of the tumors in her spine caused her shoulder pain.
The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say
If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
Is lemon water good for you?
LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
Revealed: Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day 'could help stave off type 2 diabetes'
Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day may help to stave off type 2 diabetes, research suggests. But too much red, processed and even white meats appears to have the opposite effect, according to the same study. Italian researchers have now recommended fish and eggs as...
Cookie recall: Check your pantry for these cookies because they might be contaminated
If you purchased Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies from Target, you should know there’s a recall for certain lots. That’s because the cookies might be contaminated with pieces of metal, which can lead to injuries if you eat any. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recall. D....
A 92-year-old used sunscreen on her face but not her neck for more than 40 years. The sun damage can be seen in one striking photo.
UV light, an invisible form of radiation from the sun or artificial sources like tanning beds, can cause irreversible discoloration and wrinkles.
The One Type Of Bread Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation
Ah, bread. Who could live without it? We make sandwiches on it, dip it in sauce, and spread it with toppings like butter and avocado. And despite what you may have been led to believe in the past, not all bread is terrible for you—in fact, in moderation, it can be a great part of your daily diet. However, there is one type of bread that health experts say you should definitely steer clear of if you care about your overall health, and especially if you’re trying to lose weight or avoid inflammation.
The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You
When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
Woman Overlooks ‘Small Scratch’ On Head, Thinking She Nicked it With Hairbrush, Until It ‘Looked Like A Volcanic Crater:’ It Was Cancer
Rachel Collett, 48, noticed a mark on her head in 2014 that she initially dismissed as a scratch. After some time, the mark started changing, and Rachel said it looked like a “volcanic crater” that was “dipping” into her head. Finally, in 2015, she went in...
This Is The Best Vitamin To Boost Your Immune System At Home, According To A Doctor
Your gut health and immune system go hand in hand, and along with a balanced diet, adequate hydration, regular exercise and sleep, supplementation might also greatly support the journey to better your health. We checked in with a doctor and health experts to learn more about L-glutamine, a supplement often...
