Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
Hurricane Ian continues to batter Florida as a Category 2 storm now while officials warn the worst is yet to come
Hurricane Ian continued to batter the Florida peninsula with a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge Wednesday night, even as it weakened to a Category 2 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane Ian latest updates: 1.8 million in Florida lose power as storm rips through state – live
Nearly every home and business in three counties was without power as category 4 storm makes landfall
$30 Million NASA Capsule Tumbles Out of Control During Journey to the Moon
NASA‘s $30 million CAPSTONE capsule is currently having a “dynamic operational situation” and is tumbling out of control as it attempts to approach the moon. The miniature probe, which only weighs 55 pounds, had an unknown “emergency” that forced it into “safe mode” on Sept 8, according to mission team members. The glitch then caused CAPSTONE to lose control leaving the operations team desperate to find a solution while sitting in Colorado, over 100,000 miles away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See why CNN meteorologist believes over 3 million Floridians could lose power
New updates on Hurricane Ian detail that the expected storm surge is 12 to 18 feet with winds strengthening to 155 miles per hour. CNN’s Chad Myers has the latest.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles (11.3 million kilometers) away, with the spacecraft named Dart plowing into the space rock at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid’s orbit. “We have impact!” Mission Control’s Elena Adams announced, jumping up and down and thrusting her arms skyward. Telescopes around the world and in space aimed at the same point in the sky to capture the spectacle. Though the impact was immediately obvious — Dart’s radio signal abruptly ceased — it will take as long as a couple of months to determine how much the asteroid’s path was changed.
How a remote lagoon and a 'secret weapon' allowed the US Navy to overwhelm Japanese forces during World War II
Hundreds of ships and thousands of troops relied on Ulithi Atoll to support the Allied advance all the way to Japan's shores.
RELATED PEOPLE
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
natureworldnews.com
After 150-Foot Wide Asteroid Flew Past Earth, NASA Says 4 More Are Coming
NASA has issued a warning for four more asteroids following the safe passage of a terrifying 150-foot wide big asteroid. A giant 150-foot diameter asteroid just passed the Earth from up close. On the one hand, NASA is getting ready to launch the Artemis I spacecraft to prepare for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration.
IFLScience
Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth
All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Desperate people posted to Facebook and other social sites, pleading for rescue for themselves or loved ones. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves. The hurricane’s center made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. As it approached, water drained from Tampa Bay. Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice around the time the hurricane churned ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) to the south. He called it “terrifying.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid
An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
Fox News
NASA audio captures space rocks crashing into Mars
After years in the making, NASA has captured audio of space rocks slamming into the surface of Mars. Between 2020 and 2021, the agency's InSight Lander detected seismic waves resulting from multiple impacts on the red planet since 2018. All the crashes appeared to be near the planet's Elysium Planitia plain, ranging from 53 to 180 miles away from each other.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida with 155mph winds and ‘life-threatening’ flooding
Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s southwest coast on Wednesday afternoon as officials warned of unsurvivable storm surge in places.Powered by warm Gulf waters, Ian intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm early on Wednesday after passing over Cuba where it left two people dead and the entire country in blackout when the power grid collapsed.Ian slammed into Florida with winds of 155mph shortly after 1500 local time [2000 GMT] near Cayo Costa, about 48km (30 miles) west of Fort Myers, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. It is one of the most powerful storms to hit...
Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight
Although wing-in-ground effect (WIG) aircraft like the Soviet-era Ekranoplan had previously shown promise, they haven't quite taken off as a standard mode of transportation. As long as they keep within their wingspan of the surface below, the air cushion between the wings and the surface gives these low-flying birds a significant lift and efficiency gain over ordinary planes flying higher in the air.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nasa’s Dart probe to smash into asteroid in first Earth defence test
Aim is to see whether space rocks can be deflected should one threaten humans with same fate as dinosaurs
BBC
Dimorphos: Nasa flies spacecraft into asteroid in direct hit
The American space agency's Dart probe has smashed into an asteroid, destroying itself in the process. The collision was intentional and designed to test whether space rocks that might threaten Earth could be nudged safely out of the way. Dart's camera returned an image per second, right up to the...
sciencealert.com
Behold, The Epic Last Images Taken by NASA's Asteroid Redirection Test Spacecraft
Bullseye: A NASA spaceship on Monday struck an asteroid 7 million miles away in order to deflect its orbit, succeeding in a historic test of humanity's ability to prevent a celestial object from devastating life on Earth. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor hit its target, the space rock...
NASA successfully smashes into asteroid in humanity's first planetary defense test
NASA successfully smashes into asteroid in humanity’s first planetary defense test. A NASA spacecraft successfully crashed into the surface of an asteroid at lightning speed on Monday night as part of their DART mission.
Comments / 0