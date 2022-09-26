Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Paul Arrigo / Medical marijuana / Mortgage trends
Last days on job: After a five-decade career in tourism, longtime Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo will officially retire on Friday. Arrigo announced his retirement in late 2021 and the organization’s board of directors in June selected former Louisiana Travel Association CEO Jill Kidder as his successor. Read a recent 225 magazine feature on Arrigo and his work.
Baton Rouge Business Report
EBR city-parish sales and use tax collections increased 8% in July
East Baton Rouge city-parish sales and use tax collections increased 8% in July compared to July 2021, according to the latest report. The increase signals that consumers are still spending, despite the rising costs of retail goods and materials. Meanwhile, vehicle tax collections were down year over year. The city-parish...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge ExxonMobil leaders push for share of $15B in low-carbon projects
Leaders of ExxonMobil’s facilities in Baton Rouge, like their colleagues worldwide, are working on road maps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the year. They’re also hoping to attract a share of the $15 billion the company has committed to lower carbon emissions over the next five years.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge port rolls out specialty crane, expanding grain elevator’s capacity
The Port of Greater Baton Rouge today announced it will begin using a specially designed pedestal crane next month mounted on a barge, allowing barges to be unloaded during differing water levels. With the barge-mounted crane, Louis Dreyfus Company’s grain elevator at the port will be able to continue moving...
theadvocate.com
She prepared taxes for 950+ people — but she dodged $180,000 in her own taxes, feds say
A Denham Springs woman who ran a tax preparation business dodged more than $180,000 in her own taxes, federal officials said Wednesday. Lakeisha Grayer, 41, who owned and operated Genesis Tax Services in Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to making and subscribing false tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in the Baton Rouge Area
The winning ticket was purchased at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar this past Saturday, September 24.
Baton Rouge Business Report
LSU to help BASF create production ‘soft sensors’ using AI
BASF Geismar is collaborating with LSU chemical engineers to better understand and predict its own production ebbs and flows using artificial intelligence, according to an LSU announcement. BASF engineers asked LSU to develop AI and machine learning solutions to help organize its data and understand how changes in one production...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner
A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Lottery: $1 million winning ticket sold in Ascension Parish
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at an Ascension Parish gas station, according to the Louisiana Lottery. According to lottery rules, the winner has until March 23, 2023 to claim the prize. The winning numbers were 3, 9, 21, 24, 29, and a Powerball of 14. For more information,...
theadvocate.com
Ascension councilman took taxpayer-funded trip while owing parish money, missing meetings
Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron took a taxpayer-funded trip to a county government conference in Colorado this summer while he owed parish government nearly $10,000 and has been missing council meetings at a high clip, parish expense and attendance records show. The trip to the National Association of Counties meeting...
wbrz.com
Detour dilemma: property owner raises concerns over parish bridge project
BATON ROUGE - The City Parish plans to replace a bridge off of O'Neal Lane and will need to borrow property for a detour while that work happens. One of the property owners involved isn't happy with the city's offer or the explanation of the project details and contacted 2 On Your Side for help.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Fast-casual teriyaki restaurant debuts Friday on Siegen Lane
Fast-casual restaurant Teriyaki Madness is opening its first location in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Siegen Plaza shopping center, next to GameStop. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant serves bowls filled with a choice of protein and steamed or stir-fried vegetables over a bed of noodles, fried rice, or white or brown rice, as well as egg rolls, potstickers, Rangoons and edamame appetizers.
WAFB.com
New flood gate to help with flooding in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Frank Bonifay grew up on this bayou. “I’ve been here since my childhood. My mom and dad bought me fishing here, right there where the battle lay, and I was 5-6 years old. My sisters were here with us,” he said. Neighbors have...
Another Popular Restaurant Will Be Closing Its Doors in Acadiana
Another local favorite has announced that it is closing its doors.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Mississippi River bridge panel hears how new crossing will impact traffic patterns
The Capital Area Road and Bridge District is meeting today with plans to hear from consultants about how a potential new Mississippi River bridge crossing would change traffic patterns. Officials have picked three possible sites out of 32 options for the bridge, all in Iberville Parish with connections on the...
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepare to ride out Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
Deputies investigate suspicious item at Siegen Lane bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious item found at a bank on Siegen Lane Tuesday morning, September 27. EBR Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said deputies later discovered the item was simply a block of wood wrapped in...
brproud.com
Hit and Run off Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday (September 25) evening hit and run off Airline Highway in North Baton Rouge. The crash occurred around 9:42 p.m. in the 6400 block of Merrydale Avenue. Officials say the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene....
brproud.com
Lawsuit alleges N-word used against Black employee at Baton Rouge furniture store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge furniture store is being accused of violating federal law when a Black employee was called the n-word and then fired for reporting it. According to the lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a white account manager at...
Baton Rouge Business Report
LSU gets cyber designation from NSA, access to more grants
The National Security Agency has designated LSU as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations, the university announced this morning. LSU joins just 21 other universities and colleges in the U.S. with the designation, which is reserved for institutions capable of educating students and advancing operational technologies and techniques critical to intelligence, military and law enforcement organizations.
