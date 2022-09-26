This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Wisconsin

Photo: Getty Images

One of the best fall activities , in our opinion, is apple picking. You can go to an orchard, pick your own apples, then come home and use them to bake a number of delicious fall treats. Plus, apple picking is an activity anyone at any age can enjoy.

If this has gotten you excited, might we suggest visiting the best place to apple picking in your state? Reader's Digest recently compiled a list of all the best apple picking spots across the United States for this exact reason.

So, where's the best place to go apple picking in Wisconsin ? The Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago . The orchard is open Sunday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about it:

A big pile of leaves isn’t the only thing you want to dive into this fall. Meet the famous “Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag” which has been voted the best pie in America by Gourmet Magazine, The Wall Street Journal , and Food Network. The sweet-yet-tart and flaky-yet-crunchy pie is the perfect treat after an afternoon of apple picking in the orchard.

Check out Reader's Digest 's list of the best place to go apple picking in every state .