ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Indiana Boy, 4, With Upset Stomach Was Told By Doctors He ‘Likely Had A Stomach Virus Or Gastrointestinal Issues:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Maverick Pendleton, 4, is currently battling a cancerous brain tumor after experiencing symptoms that were initially thought to be from a stomach virus or a gastrointestinal issue. Now, his family is sharing his story during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in...
SPENCER, IN
survivornet.com

Electrician Dad, 31, Had Terrible Back Pain And Blue Lips That Doctors Told Him Was ‘Job-Related Arthritis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

A man named Joel, 30, from Herfordshire, England, was experiencing joint and back pain, and doctors blamed his job. It wound up being leukemia, a type of blood cancer called acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The blood cancer warrior developed sepsis and pancreatitis from the disease and treatment, which is body...
CANCER
msn.com

The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer

Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Healthline

What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed

Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Toys#Diseases#General Health#Periwinkle Arts#Texas Children
survivornet.com

‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer

Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
CHICAGO, IL
survivornet.com

Mom’s 11-Year-Old ‘Dream Child’ Was Being Fussy About Eating, Claimed He Was ‘Full’ When He Hadn’t Eaten: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Yusuf Ali, 14, has been fighting leukemia for three years, and will hopefully finish treatment in December. Though it’s been a tough fight for the once-active pre-teen, he is lucky his mother acted fast and helped find his diagnosis. The teen’s mom, Tansneem Ali, 41, thankfully recognized that her...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
survivornet.com

Swollen And Bruised Woman, 28, Thought She Just Had ‘Tonsillitis’ And Was Prescribed Antibiotics: It Turned Out To Be Blood Cancer

A 28-year-old woman was prescribed antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis,’ after noticing she had swollen glands, bruises across her body, and was experiencing shortness of breath. When the medicine didn’t help and her symptoms worsened, she was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.
CANCER
Healthline

Head and Neck Cancers: Types, Symptoms, and Treatment

“Head and neck cancers” is a broad term for certain cancers that begin in the head or neck area. inside the sinuses (small air pockets in the facial area of your skull) in the back of your throat (pharynx) in your voice box (larynx) in your salivary glands. The...
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

Bone cancer: Fatigue and other less-known symptoms that are often ignored

Bone cancer is a very rare form of cancer, making up less than 1% of all cancers. In the UK, around 550 cases of bone cancer are recorded each year, NHS statistics show. This type of cancer most commonly affects the pelvis or the long bones in the arms and legs, although it can begin in any bone in the body. Bone pain, swelling and tenderness near the affected area are some of the common symptoms. Other less known signs can lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Guardian

Scientists hail autoimmune disease therapy breakthrough

Five people with severe autoimmune disease have become the first in the world to receive a groundbreaking therapy that uses genetically altered cells to drive the illness into remission. The four women and one man, aged 18 to 24, received transfusions of modified immune cells to treat severe lupus, an...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy