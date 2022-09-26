Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Plays of the Week for Week 5 of Houston-area high school football
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here are the big-time plays by Houston-area players in Week 5 of high school football action this weekend. Some of the plays were made by players from Shadow Creek, Cy-Fair, Dobie, Clear Springs and Heights. Remember to catch all the big plays from all the big...
cw39.com
Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
cw39.com
Did Hurricane Ian undergo ‘Rapid Intensification’?
HOUSTON (KIAH) – You may have heard of the dreaded term ‘rapid intensification’ during hurricane season. This term, although tossed around a lot, has an actual scientific definition. For a storm to technically undergo rapid intensification it must have an increase in sustained wind speeds by 35 mph in 24 hours.
cw39.com
10 local teachers honored by Astros Foundation as STEM Hall of Fame winners
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros Foundation and Honeywell have partnered to present the STEM Teacher Hall of Fame Award to 10 teachers and leaders of STEM education in the Houston area. The ten teachers were honored before the Astros game against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Minute Maid...
cw39.com
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
cw39.com
Houston weather: cold front brings dry air, coolest temps since April
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s the type of weather most of Houston has been looking forward to for months as a cold front brings several fall-like days. The front eases through on Monday, resulting in a modest drop in daytime temperatures, and a more significant drop in overnight temperatures.
cw39.com
Show me YOUR sunrise! Cypress, TX viewer photo
KIAH (CW39) – Conditions outside are feeling much more comfortable this morning compared to the past few months. Lows dropped into the 50s across Houston early today. This upcoming week, go ahead and take some time to enjoy the cooler temps and beautiful sunrises. This is a sunrise photo...
cw39.com
Goal is to be more than a model, and be a Role Model.
HOUSTON (CW39) She is proudly representing the incredible women of Latin heritage around the state of Texas. And it’s a dream come true. And just a few weeks into her reign, Kayla Dillard is already hitting the ground running. Dillard won the title of 2022 Miss Texas Latina, labor...
cw39.com
‘Real Talk Drives Real Change’ tour encourages Houstonians to be financially savvy
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The “Real Talk Drives Real Change” series made its final tour stop in Houston on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Cullen Performance Arts Center at the University of Houston. During the event, panelists gave their insight on what it means to be financially free...
cw39.com
Man injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is recovering and police are looking for a suspect after a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston on Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 7000 block of Hollister Road. One man was found with a gunshot wound. Officers applied a tourniquet before...
cw39.com
Man killed in possible carjacking in southeast Houston, police says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a liquor store worker Tuesday night in south Houston. The victim was shot around 11:45 p.m. at the 6500 block of Weston Street near Kelso Street during a possible carjacking, then was dumped out of his own vehicle.
cw39.com
Weekly lane closures for Seabrook, Kemah begin Tuesday
SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) — A fresh batch of lane closures around State Highway 146 in Seabrook begins on Tuesday, September 27. Starting with FM 2094 near SH 146, all lanes will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Tuesday and will not reopen until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. This closure is for installing precast concrete panels on the express bridge.
cw39.com
Driver in critical condition after crashing into pole in Spring
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition in the hospital Tuesday morning after getting thrown out of his car that hit a utility pole overnight. Harris County deputies say a red Ford Mustang ended up flying through the air at some point after speeding on the 5800 block of Louetta Road in Spring around 11 p.m. Monday night.
cw39.com
Police send deadly shooting incident in southeast Houston to grand jury
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting in south Houston on Monday night, and police now have referred the incident to a grand jury. It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at the 7900 block of Rockhill Street near Broadway Street. Houston police say the incident started...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Houston to hold another gun buyback, victims of gun violence honored, local Iran protest
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other city leaders will announce details on the next gun buyback event Monday. It’s part of the One Safe Houston program. The last one was held in...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Road rage shooting caught on camera, abandoned baby in state custody
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A wild road rage incident, caught on video, showing a man firing several shots at another driver. This happened Sunday, on Eldridge Parkway near Bellaire. The victim says he was simply driving...
cw39.com
Alvin ISD says teacher has been missing since last week
ALVIN, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a missing woman who is a teacher from Alvin ISD, according to the district. Michelle Reynolds is a sixth grade reading teacher at Fairview Junior High School. She has not been seen since Thursday, according to a statement from AISD. “The...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Man accused of dumping baby, couple finds guns in storage cases, missing teacher’s car found in New Orleans
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Man accused of dumping his young girl on another property. A father is in jail, accused of dumping his 8-month-old daughter on someone else’s property. Authorities say the baby was in...
cw39.com
Crash kills pedestrian, driver flees scene in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston early Monday morning. It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on the 9500 block of Clearwood Street near Easthaven Boulevard. A Houston police officer said he was doing a routine patrol when he found a black...
cw39.com
Man dies in Cy-Fair hotel fire, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead after his body found after fire fighters extinguished a blaze at a northwest Houston hotel on Sunday morning. The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to reports of a hotel fire at the Quality Inn on the 13300 block of FM 1960 around 5 a.m. on Sunday.
