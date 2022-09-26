ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Plays of the Week for Week 5 of Houston-area high school football

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here are the big-time plays by Houston-area players in Week 5 of high school football action this weekend. Some of the plays were made by players from Shadow Creek, Cy-Fair, Dobie, Clear Springs and Heights. Remember to catch all the big plays from all the big...
cw39.com

Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
cw39.com

Did Hurricane Ian undergo ‘Rapid Intensification’?

HOUSTON (KIAH) – You may have heard of the dreaded term ‘rapid intensification’ during hurricane season. This term, although tossed around a lot, has an actual scientific definition. For a storm to technically undergo rapid intensification it must have an increase in sustained wind speeds by 35 mph in 24 hours.
cw39.com

How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
cw39.com

Houston weather: cold front brings dry air, coolest temps since April

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s the type of weather most of Houston has been looking forward to for months as a cold front brings several fall-like days. The front eases through on Monday, resulting in a modest drop in daytime temperatures, and a more significant drop in overnight temperatures.
cw39.com

Show me YOUR sunrise! Cypress, TX viewer photo

KIAH (CW39) – Conditions outside are feeling much more comfortable this morning compared to the past few months. Lows dropped into the 50s across Houston early today. This upcoming week, go ahead and take some time to enjoy the cooler temps and beautiful sunrises. This is a sunrise photo...
cw39.com

Goal is to be more than a model, and be a Role Model.

HOUSTON (CW39) She is proudly representing the incredible women of Latin heritage around the state of Texas. And it’s a dream come true. And just a few weeks into her reign, Kayla Dillard is already hitting the ground running. Dillard won the title of 2022 Miss Texas Latina, labor...
cw39.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is recovering and police are looking for a suspect after a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston on Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 7000 block of Hollister Road. One man was found with a gunshot wound. Officers applied a tourniquet before...
cw39.com

Man killed in possible carjacking in southeast Houston, police says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a liquor store worker Tuesday night in south Houston. The victim was shot around 11:45 p.m. at the 6500 block of Weston Street near Kelso Street during a possible carjacking, then was dumped out of his own vehicle.
cw39.com

Weekly lane closures for Seabrook, Kemah begin Tuesday

SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) — A fresh batch of lane closures around State Highway 146 in Seabrook begins on Tuesday, September 27. Starting with FM 2094 near SH 146, all lanes will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Tuesday and will not reopen until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. This closure is for installing precast concrete panels on the express bridge.
cw39.com

Driver in critical condition after crashing into pole in Spring

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition in the hospital Tuesday morning after getting thrown out of his car that hit a utility pole overnight. Harris County deputies say a red Ford Mustang ended up flying through the air at some point after speeding on the 5800 block of Louetta Road in Spring around 11 p.m. Monday night.
cw39.com

Alvin ISD says teacher has been missing since last week

ALVIN, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a missing woman who is a teacher from Alvin ISD, according to the district. Michelle Reynolds is a sixth grade reading teacher at Fairview Junior High School. She has not been seen since Thursday, according to a statement from AISD. “The...
cw39.com

Man dies in Cy-Fair hotel fire, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead after his body found after fire fighters extinguished a blaze at a northwest Houston hotel on Sunday morning. The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to reports of a hotel fire at the Quality Inn on the 13300 block of FM 1960 around 5 a.m. on Sunday.
