’TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Can’t Get Over Hoda Kotb’s Wild Swimsuit Stunt

For weeks, TODAY Show fans have noticed a palpable tension between hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Overall, the two women are credited with heading the morning talk show in the direction that it currently runs. However, recently, Kotb has been embracing her relationship with another of the TODAY Show‘s hosts, Jenna Bush Hager. In a new Instagram post though, Hager and Kotb are sharing a friendly feud of their own. Recalling their polar plunge earlier this year, the former is making fun of the 58-year-old mom of two for her pathetic attempt. See the clip below.
Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher

There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Smile In New Photos With Daughter Amid Flirting Scandal

Adam Levine, 43, and Behati Prinsloo, 34, looked like they were enjoying quality time together despite the headline-making alleged cheating scandal they’ve been involved in. The Maroon 5 singer and the Victoria’s Secret model were recently photographed walking outside with one of their two daughters and another person and flashed big smiles to the camera. Behati, who is pregnant with her and Adam’s third child, held the tot’s hand as her baby bump peeked through the bottom of her sleeveless crop top.
King Charles Sees "Tremendous Flicker of Hope" in Mending His Tense Relationship with the Sussexes

Looks like reconciliation could be in the works when it comes to King Charles's strained relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A source tells The Telegraph that Charles saw "tremendous flickers of hope" while interacting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they were in England following the Queen's death, which could finally put the royals' longstanding feud to bed.
