For weeks, TODAY Show fans have noticed a palpable tension between hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Overall, the two women are credited with heading the morning talk show in the direction that it currently runs. However, recently, Kotb has been embracing her relationship with another of the TODAY Show‘s hosts, Jenna Bush Hager. In a new Instagram post though, Hager and Kotb are sharing a friendly feud of their own. Recalling their polar plunge earlier this year, the former is making fun of the 58-year-old mom of two for her pathetic attempt. See the clip below.

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO