Jan Broberg is no stranger to sharing her story. The now 60-year-old actress and activist has dedicated much of her adult life to speaking out against child sexual abuse, often by opening up about her own harrowing experience: As a child in Idaho in the 1970s, she was groomed and eventually kidnapped by her neighbor Robert "B" Berchtold, a family friend who manipulated not only her but her entire family. Broberg was ultimately abducted twice, first at the age of 12 and then a second time at age 14 — a shocking saga that she first chronicled in a memoir she cowrote with her mother. Later, Broberg and her family were the subjects of the hit Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight, which took a deeper dive into Berchtold's chilling manipulations.

