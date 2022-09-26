Read full article on original website
Trouble In Paradise? Victoria Beckham Sparks Marriage Panic After Removing 'DB' Tattoo From Wrist
Fans are concerned over the state of Victoria and David Beckham's marriage after the Spice Girl singer removed her wrist tattoo of her husband's initials. Victoria, 48, got the tattoo in 2009 to mark the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, but recently sported a noticeably bare wrist, sending alarm bells ringing, RadarOnline.com has discovered.Just weeks after Sylvester Stallone covered up his tattoo of his wife, prompting her to later file and then un-file for divorce, Victoria appeared to display the same worrisome behavior with her ink tribute. The fashion designer posted a beauty video on her Instagram last week, but all...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Daughter's 13th Birthday with 'Cocktails and Caviar Spa Party'
Sarah Michelle Gellar treated 13-year-old daughter Charlotte and her friends, and their moms, to a special day of mother-daughter bonding Sarah Michelle Gellar is celebrating daughter Charlotte Grace's 13th birthday in a major way. The actress shared scenes from the "cocktails and caviar spa party" on Instagram Thursday, treating the teen and her friends to a day of glam. "My daughter told me she wanted a cocktails and caviar spa party for her 13 birthday… so we had to make that happen," Gellar wrote, noting it was "mocktails for...
Megan Fox Slays in Leather Lace-Up Pants and a Fuzzy Bucket Hat
It's a fact that Megan Fox ruled spring and summer '22 with her showstopping street styles, unmatched swimwear, and red carpet-ready gowns. Now, the Jennifer's Body hottie is ready to show us how you can be a Hot Girl even when it's cold out. Her first entry into the fall fashion archives for this year is a quirky and fun mixed textured leather pants and flannel top moment that comes straight out of the '90s.
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Wife Keely's 59th Birthday with Tropical Pic: 'So Many Years of Love'
The wife of Pierce Brosnan celebrated her 59th birthday on Sunday, and her actor marked the special occasion with a sentimental Instagram post. "Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan," Pierce, 69, wrote alongside a tropical photo of the pair. "I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and...
Emily Ratajkowski dances with son after bathtub photos: ‘Stop talkin’ ‘bout me’
Emily Ratajkowski wants haters to “stop talkin’ ’bout” her after she posted nude photos bathing with her son, Sylvester. The model posted a carefree TikTok video Monday of herself dancing with the 1-year-old to telling lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Tuned In Freestyle.” “This goes out to all y’all tuned in,” Ratajkowski, 31, lip-synched. “The hotties, the secret hotties, all you motherf–kers. “Talk about something y’all like / Stop talkin’ ’bout me,” the song continued. “Since y’all hate a bitch so much.” The actress posted the social media upload three days after her bathtub photos with Sylvester sparked backlash from the parenting police. “loml,”...
Jessica Simpson Stuns In Leather Romper With Maxwell, 10, Who Is So Tall, & Ace, 9, & Birdie, 3
Jessica Simpson proved she was the moment at a promotional event for her new fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 24). The singer/reality star/designer looked incredible in a black leather pair of shorts, matching top and knee-high boots featuring extra fringe and sequin! She was joined by her lookalike daughter Maxwell, 10, son Ace, 9 and daughter Birdie, 3.
Scarlett Johansson says her two kids’ names have a ‘connection’ that most people miss
Scarlett Johansson's kids' names are connected in a sweet way. Johansson and husband Colin Jost share a baby boy named Cosmo they welcomed last year. Johansson is also mom to an 8-year-old daughter, Rose, she shares with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac. In an interview on Monday with Kelly Clarkson on...
Nick Cannon Documents "Brave" Daughter Powerful Queen Getting Her Cast Off
Nick Cannon's daughter is living up to her name. The Wild 'n Out host was side-by-side with his 20-month-old daughter Powerful Queen as she got her pink cast cut off. In a video posted on Instagram, Nick carefully holds his daughter's leg while watching the medical professional saw off her cast.
Kim Kardashian Says She Hasn't "Gone Gray Yet" After Revealing It Takes 8 Hours to Stay Blonde
Watch: Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…. Kim Kardashian isn't hair for the grays. The Kardashians star is known for turning heads with her risk-taking fashion and fierce beauty transformations. But despite Kim's style evolution over the years, she revealed that one thing has remained the same: She hasn't spotted any gray hairs.
These 16 ‘Bachelor’ And ‘Bachelorette’ Couples Are Still Together
Slide 1 of 17: As long-time viewers know, not everyone who competes on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is there for the right reasons. It's good for fans—drama, tears, feuds!—but not so helpful for finding "The One." Let's face it, relationships nurtured in the reality TV bubble just don't always fare well in the real world (BRB, still crying over Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's split and Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya's breakup.)So, how good have the Bachelor franchise's matchmaking skills been over the years? Out of 26 seasons of The Bachelor and 19 seasons of The Bachelorette, there are only 15 couples still standing. Fun fact: The cast-offs actually do quite well on their second—or third, fourth, even fifth—chances at finding love on Bachelor In Paradise. The lucky few who received the final rose and stayed together really beat the odds. After 25 years of The Bachelor, everyone's favorite dating show has brought together 10 successful marriages, two current engagements, three happily dating couples, one IDK-what 's-going-on couple, and tons of adorable babies. Curious which of your top picks actually made it? Read on to see which of your favorite Bachelor Nation couples who found their happily-ever-afters on TV made it work IRL.
Jo Koy Having Picnic With Mystery Woman Months After Chelsea Handler Split
Romance was in the air between comedian Jo Koy and a mystery brunette, taking a trip outside together for a picnic ... this coming months after the plug was pulled on his relationship with Chelsea Handler. The 2 had some fun on the lawn in Pacific Palisades toward the end...
Megan Fox Rocks Cutout Pants & Bucket Hat To Match MGK’s In Milan: Photos
Megan Fox, 36, didn’t let us down with her outfit choice on the final night of Milan Fashion Week on Monday, September 26. The actress rocked a green tank top, dark green cutout pants, and an oversized plaid red and green button up shirt that she draped over one of her shoulders. Megan also sported a stylish fuzzy red bucket hat and a pair of open-toed gold heels.
Take a Tour of Trisha Paytas’ Dollhouse Nursery for Daughter Malibu Barbie
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Step into Barbie's baby dollhouse. Social media star Trisha Paytas gave viewers an inside look at their daughter's nursery, filled top to bottom with Barbie-themed artwork and accessories. Its a suitably themed room for the YouTuber's firstborn, named Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, who Trisha welcomed on Sept. 15.
Why butter boards are the latest viral food trend
Butter boards started with Justine Doiron who spread some butter on a wooden board and topped it with salt, herbs and more.
Selma Blair Goes Barefoot & Serves Casual Glamour Behind The Scenes of Gap’s New Fall Campaign
Selma Blair had a standout fashion moment as the new face of the Gap. The actress wore an all-black outfit to showcase her collaboration with fashion company Gap. Blair modeled a long sleeve top featuring a crew neck and ruffled sleeve accent. This was the ‘Smocked Ruffle Top’ from the brand’s new fall collection. She paired the look with slim jeans in the style ‘Mid Rise Vintage Slim Jeans with Washwell’ in the color Black Rinse. To complete the look, she slipped on pointed toe suede boots with a slender heel. For part of the campaign, the actress switched into patent leather loafers....
