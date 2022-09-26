Read full article on original website
Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat
Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
Five Best Religion-Based Movies
Religious movies have been around for a while since religion predates cinema by a very big stretch. But religion in the movies has almost always been a touchy subject since trying to represent one group or another since there’s such a huge margin for error that can lead to one offense or another. What’s interesting about any movie that deals with religion in any way is that it often shines a light on the subject and even makes people think about their beliefs in very profound ways. Those who are rock solid in their beliefs often tend to make light of such movies or offer their own opinions using their own experience to view such movies. There’s nothing wrong with these stories, though some might feel the need to correct them from time to time since Hollywood does put their own spin on a lot of different tenets of religion, much to the enjoyment of some and the consternation of others.
Viral marketing for new horror movie Smile is terrifying everyone
A new horror movie, Smile, has one of the most creative marketing campaigns that we’ve seen in a while. But, be warned. This could seriously creep you out. Smile is an upcoming horror movie, which was originally set to release on streaming service Paramount Plus. However, following positive test audience reactions, the movie was movie to a theatrical release. That’s all pretty normal stuff, so far, but what’s a bit more out of the ordinary is the marketing campaign.
Five Best War Movies of the Last Decade
Some people know war, and some know what they’ve seen in the movies and on TV, but the truth is that Hollywood nails it with some movies and drops the ball with others. Throughout the history of cinema, it’s been seen more than once how Tinseltown can screw up royally when making a war movie by adding too much of one thing or not enough of another. A good war movie will leave people with the thought that they’ve seen something that is as close as it can be to the real thing and will often leave a lot of people who have seen active duty emotional in a very real way. The fact is that war is a very serious matter and those who have been through one or have seen combat while in the military are worthy of the respect that comes from making an accurate movie. In the last decade, however, there are a few movies that have managed to create the genuine feelings that war movies should be felt when this subject is brought up.
The Munsters Review
The Munsters is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Matt Donato. The Munsters has more personality in Herman’s detached right hand than other horror films find in 90 minutes — but at almost two hours, there’s a question as to how long Rob Zombie can sustain ‘60s sitcom schtick. All praise to the performers here, risen from graves without any sluggishness or rigor mortis. What’s unfortunate are the pencil-drawn interludes, hapless — intentional or not — post-production effects, and overall execution blemishes. Zombie’s crossed an entry off his bucket list, with sacrifices made it seems. The Munsters features all the attributes of titles that end up on some critics’ “worst of year” lists, which can’t be refuted — just like how in reverse, those who enjoy this tit-for-tat Munsters revamp can’t be told wrong. I’m oddly in the middle, somehow, smitten by Herman and Lily’s courtship. I embraced the camp, chuckled appropriately, and felt like I was watching an old-school The Munsters episode for better and worse. That must count for something?
Megan Thee Stallion Launches 'Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too' Website
Megan Thee Stallion wants to make sure you're good. This past weekend, the "Plan B" artist debuted Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too, a new website that provides crucial information and important resources for any Hotties that may be struggling with their mental health, including links to free therapy organizations, LGBTQIA+ community resources, resource directories and mental health hotlines.
Jeffrey Dahmer Did Not Plan on Killing His First Victim
Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer stated that his first murder, when he killed Steven Hicks, was unplanned.
Ghosts conjures up more laughs in season 2
Hear us out: Ghosts, the charming CBS sitcom about a freelance journalist and an unemployed chef who inherit a quaint country estate inhabited by dramatic denizens who died on the property, is actually a workplace comedy. It’s been five months since audiences—and the rest of the spirited specters—watched Sam (Rose...
Emily Ratajkowski dances with son after bathtub photos: ‘Stop talkin’ ‘bout me’
Emily Ratajkowski wants haters to “stop talkin’ ’bout” her after she posted nude photos bathing with her son, Sylvester. The model posted a carefree TikTok video Monday of herself dancing with the 1-year-old to telling lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Tuned In Freestyle.” “This goes out to all y’all tuned in,” Ratajkowski, 31, lip-synched. “The hotties, the secret hotties, all you motherf–kers. “Talk about something y’all like / Stop talkin’ ’bout me,” the song continued. “Since y’all hate a bitch so much.” The actress posted the social media upload three days after her bathtub photos with Sylvester sparked backlash from the parenting police. “loml,”...
The Legend of La Ciguapa
La CiguapaPastels on paper. by Felix Esteban Rosario. There is a legend that originates from the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Some described a woman who lives in the woods with long black hair and backward feet—rumored to prey on farmers who are alone and lonely. She calls you in with whispers and gentle sounds; some describe whining, or soothing voices, which entices you to go to her.
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"
The horror homage is an "instant classic"
Bride Blasted for Threatening To Call Cops on Teen Waitress 'Over Nothing'
A bride who threatened to call the police if a waitress, who was allegedly "super distracting" because of the way she was dressed, didn't leave her wedding has been slammed by users on Reddit. In a viral post shared on Reddit's Am I The A**hole (AITA) subforum under the username...
‘Jackass’ star Steve-O once went through 600 nitrous oxide cartridges in 24 hours
Jackass star Steve-O has said he once went through 600 cartridges of nitrous oxide in 24 hours. The stuntman recently reflected on his history of drug use while appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, discussing the hallucinations he would suffer. Steve-O discussed being on cocaine and nitrous oxide for...
Kevin Costner's Comments About 'Yellowstone' Cause a Major Stir on Instagram
Kevin Costner is on the same wavelength as Yellowstone fans. With less than two months until the Paramount Network drama returns with new season 5 episodes, the actor is connecting with folks on social media about the show’s popularity. On September 9, the Field of Dreams star resurfaced an Entertainment Tonight interview in which he credited Taylor Sheridan for his “smart” writing. In the short Instagram video, Kevin touches on his character, John, as well as Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser)’s strong dialogue that keeps storylines interesting.
Erica Banks & Finesse2Tymes Seemingly Break Up
Earlier this month, rappers Erica Banks and Finesse2Tymes sparked dating rumors. The two were seen boo'd up on Instagram shortly after Finesse signed a record deal with Moneybagg Yo. While their sudden relationship shocked social media users, their alleged breakup was even more appalling. Recently, an image of the Memphis...
‘The Lucy Show’: John Wayne Charmed Lucille Ball Fans in Hilarious Guest Appearance
Actor Lucille Ball brought Western movie star John Wayne onto 'The Lucy Show' as a guest and the fans still swoon over it.
‘Prey for the Devil’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Stories of exorcism are a dime a dozen. But how do you eliminate a demon possessing multiple people, spreading like an epidemic? The answers lie in Prey for the Devil, where a nun, played by Jacqueline Byers, learns to purge demons, or rather a single demon (more on that in a moment). The supernatural horror film is directed by Daniel Stamm. The German filmmaker is best known for directing The Last Exorcism and 13 Sins, as well as some episodes of television series like Fear the Walking Dead and the Scream TV series. Robert Zappia (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later) has written the screenplay for the film, from a story he developed with Earl Richey Jones and Todd R. Jones, both of whom also serve as producers. The plot follows Sister Ann, who is set to perform an exorcism and finds out that the demonic force has a connection to her past.
‘Dahmer’ May Be One of the Most Accurate True Crime Dramatizations Brought to Television
There’s a good reason why so many people flinched when it was announced that Netflix would be releasing Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. All art mediums have been guilty of sensationalizing true crime, but television has been an especially atrocious repeat offender. Yet Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster never commits the sin of glorifying Jeffrey Dahmer. By prioritizing accuracy and always centering the victims’ stories above Dahmer’s, Monster has captured a deeper truth about this case. This was never a story about a criminal mastermind who fooled the world. It was one about a disturbed man who...
5 new books to read this week
Read C. J. Tudor’s spooky selection of short stories in preparation for Halloween…Fiction1. A Sliver Of Darkness by C. J. Tudor is published by Michael Joseph, priced £16.99 (ebook £7.99). Available September 29Just 6 days till Halloween comes early. A SLIVER OF DARKNESS - out on Sept 29th! 🎃💀🖤#ASliverofDarkness #HalloweenComesEarly pic.twitter.com/b9khMtTEb7— C. J. Tudor 🇺🇦 💀 🌔 (@cjtudor) September 23, 2022This is C. J. Tudor’s first short story collection. For those not familiar with her work, she has been dubbed Britain’s Stephen King and set the literary horror world alight in 2018 with her debut novel The Chalk Man. Here,...
