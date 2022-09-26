Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
Buffalo school parents upset with ongoing bus delays
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Nearly 27,000 Buffalo students rely on the bus to get to school and some parents say bus delays continue already a month into the new school year. The Buffalo School Board president says the district is still trying to hire 40 additional drivers for its routes as nationwide school bus driver shortages continue.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Public Schools Accused Of Not Properly Managing Funds
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools is accused of not properly managing funds as part of poor budgetary practices outlined by New York State’s Comptroller. From July 1, 2018 to April 14, 2022, the comptroller’s office discovered the district maintained a surplus fund balance over...
Passenger killed in Chautauqua County crash
The accident is under investigation.
Man struck by gunfire Wednesday in Buffalo
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
Erie County Sheriff’s Office offering deputy sheriff, correction officer exam
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is looking for ambitious individuals to join the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is offering a deputy sheriff officer and correction officer exam for its jail management division. The exam will be held on Dec. 10. Those who are interested can register by Oct. 26 for the […]
Buffalo police investigate overnight shooting, one person injured
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning on Main Street in Buffalo, leaving one person injured.
wesb.com
Two CattCo Deputies Receive Meritorious Award
Two Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Deputies have been honored with the Sheriff’s Meritorious Award. On May 13th, Deputy Salvatore Seitz and Deputy Sergeant Joseph Yerpe successfully de-escalated a dangerous situation involving a man with a gun in the Town of Franklinville. Yerpe and Seitz managed to take the suspect into custody with no one being injured.
Erie SWAT responds to shooting on Perry Street
Update: A man in his 20s reportedly suffered multiple gunshots to his extremities and is being treated at UPMC Hamot. Police and SWAT spent more than two hours on the scene. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Police and the Erie SWAT team have responded to reports of shots fired in the 2400 block of Perry Street. Police […]
New York State Police Make Multiple Arrests In WNY For Theft, Drugs, And More
New York State Police Troopers have been pretty busy here in Western New York, arresting multiple people for a variety of crimes. Here's the arrest round-up for the past week:. Lockport Man Arrested By NYSP For Larceny And Controlled Substance. On September 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested...
erienewsnow.com
Fredonia Woman Dies In Vehicle Crash
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old Fredonia woman has died following a vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County last week. New York State Police say Katie Korzeniewski was the passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that left the roadway and struck a tree last Friday just before noon on Route 60 near Fredonia.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Jailed Following Alleged Burglary, Police Pursuit
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old Jamestown man is behind bars after allegedly fleeing police following a residential burglary. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Jomar Camacho-Monge on Saturday. Camacho-Monge allegedly went to a home on the city’s northside asking the victim to use their telephone....
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Receives Four Million Dollars For Drug Addiction Services
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene will receive one million annually to help expand and connection drug addiction services. The funding, totaling four million dollars over four years, comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. While the funding can...
wrfalp.com
State Comptroller Report: Jamestown Public Schools Overfunded Fund Balance, Reserves
A State Comptroller‘s report found that Jamestown Public Schools kept more money in fund balance and reserves than statutes allowed, thus keeping property taxes higher than necessary. The report, which covered July 1, 2018 through April 14, 2022, found the Jamestown School Board and district officials did not properly...
wnynewsnow.com
Trial Prosecuting Driver In Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Starting Soon
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The trial against a Georgia woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 86 in Chautauqua County is getting underway soon. Jury selection in the case against 32-year-old Heather Capell got underway this week. She was indicted last fall on charges...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft from Vehicle at North East Conservation Park
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle at North East Conservation Park, according to Pennsylvania Crime Watch. The suspect broke into the victim's rear driver side window and stole her purse, which contained money, credit cards, a checkbook and driver's license, State Police said. The person then took off and went to the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek.
Buffalo teen dead following Monday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. Officers responded to the 200 block of Esser Avenue. Police say a 17-year-old boy from Buffalo was shot while outside. He was declared dead at the scene. The shooting appears...
wrfalp.com
Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Crimes Unit Focusing Further on Yolanda Bindics Case
Bindics was last seen leaving the Family Dollar Store on 194 Fluvanna Avenue at approximately 8:10 p.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2004. Sheriff’s Officials say at approximately the same time, Clarence Carte walked out of the Kwik Fill Store located at Fluvanna Avenue and Washington Street. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s...
Buffalo man sentenced to seven years in prison
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man plead guilty to three separate crimes Monday afternoon, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Wayne A. Smother was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. On May 7, 2020, Smother shot a male victim in his 30’s in the […]
Man injured in shooting near E. 9th & Ash streets in Erie
One person is injured after reportedly being shot overnight. Calls went out just before 12:15 a.m. Monday for one person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of East 9th and Ash streets in Erie. According to reports from the scene, one man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the […]
