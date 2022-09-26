Read full article on original website
State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
Trial Prosecuting Driver In Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Starting Soon
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The trial against a Georgia woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 86 in Chautauqua County is getting underway soon. Jury selection in the case against 32-year-old Heather Capell got underway this week. She was indicted last fall on charges...
Buffalo police investigate overnight shooting, one person injured
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning on Main Street in Buffalo, leaving one person injured.
State Police Investigate Theft from Vehicle at North East Conservation Park
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle at North East Conservation Park, according to Pennsylvania Crime Watch. The suspect broke into the victim's rear driver side window and stole her purse, which contained money, credit cards, a checkbook and driver's license, State Police said. The person then took off and went to the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek.
Erie SWAT responds to shooting on Perry Street
Update: A man in his 20s reportedly suffered multiple gunshots to his extremities and is being treated at UPMC Hamot. Police and SWAT spent more than two hours on the scene. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Police and the Erie SWAT team have responded to reports of shots fired in the 2400 block of Perry Street. Police […]
Man struck by gunfire Wednesday in Buffalo
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
Erie SWAT Team & Police Respond to Shots Fired at 25th & Perry Street
Shortly after 11:00 Tuesday morning, police responded to the scene where neighbors reported hearing multiple gun shots, and at least one person was hit. The shooting took place near 25th and Perry Streets, there was a heavy police presence and the SWAT Team was on the scene investigating. Around 12:30...
Drug/Contraband Charges Added for Olean Man
An Olean man arrested on Friday is facing additional charges. Olean Police arrested 41-year-old Jermain Price on 12 outstanding warrants on Friday, and added a charge of resisting arrest, and remanded him to Cattaraugus County Jail. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported that during a drug investigation at the Jail,...
Olean Man Arrested on 12 Warrants
An Olean man was arrested on multiple warrants. Late Friday evening Olean police arrested 41-year-old Jermaine Samuel Price on 12 outstanding warrants. He was also charged with resisting arrest. Price is being held pending arraignment.
Fredonia Woman Dies In Vehicle Crash
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old Fredonia woman has died following a vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County last week. New York State Police say Katie Korzeniewski was the passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that left the roadway and struck a tree last Friday just before noon on Route 60 near Fredonia.
Buffalo man sentenced after pleading guilty to three separate crimes
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced Monday afternoon to 7 years in prison.
Two CattCo Deputies Receive Meritorious Award
Two Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Deputies have been honored with the Sheriff’s Meritorious Award. On May 13th, Deputy Salvatore Seitz and Deputy Sergeant Joseph Yerpe successfully de-escalated a dangerous situation involving a man with a gun in the Town of Franklinville. Yerpe and Seitz managed to take the suspect into custody with no one being injured.
Accident investigation leads to arrest of Portville man for DWAI-Drugs and possession of fentanyl
On September 18, 2022 at 2:06 pm, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Shawn G. Woodring, 41, of Portville, NY for DWAI-Drugs, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, and numerous vehicle and traffic infractions. On September 18, 2022, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Barbertown Rd...
Buffalo man sentenced to seven years in prison
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man plead guilty to three separate crimes Monday afternoon, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Wayne A. Smother was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. On May 7, 2020, Smother shot a male victim in his 30’s in the […]
Passenger killed in Chautauqua County crash
The accident is under investigation.
Allegany Man Arrested for Felony DWI and Obstruction of Governmental Administration
On September 20, 2022 at 2:34 am, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Jeffrey M. Gray, 47, of Allegany, NY for felony Driving while Intoxicated, Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd degree and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On September 20, 2022, Troopers stopped Gray in a driveway on Four Mile...
Fillmore woman arrested for aggravated DWI in Machias
Fillmore woman arrested for aggravated DWI in Machias. On September 23, 2021, SP Machias Troopers arrested Crystal C. Oyer, 34, of Fillmore, NY for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated – BAC Over 0.18%. Troopers investigating a complaint on State Route 16 in the town of Machias observed Oyer exhibiting obvious...
Local woman arrested for Delevan thefts
On September 23, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Rachel A. Holland, 40, no known address, for Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree, Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating numerous complaints in the village of Delevan determined Holland had trespassed and stolen a...
Two men sent to hospital after Hess Ave. shooting
Erie City Police are investigating multiple shootings over the weekend on the east side. Police responded to multiple gunshots at the 900 block of Hess Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday night. A 25-year-old male was found shot in the calf, and a 31-year-old male was reportedly found shot approximately four times in the pelvic area. […]
