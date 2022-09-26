ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

nowhabersham.com

Firefighters rescue lost hikers

Firefighters used GPS to locate and rescue two lost hikers in the mountains of White County Sunday evening. Rescuers found the hikers around 7 p.m. several miles from where they had set out earlier in the day. Officials say on September 25 the pair began hiking on Yonah Mountain outside...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

Expect more travel delays this week on GA 400 in north Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Delays are expected all week on SR 400 as construction crews work along the highway in the northern section of Forsyth County. The northbound right traffic lane was closed on Monday, September 26 from SR 369 to Martin Road to begin working on the shoulder along 400 and land restriping. The lane will remain closed for construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

White County Preparing For Ian

(Cleveland)-White County officials, like a lot of others officials around the southeast, are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian and how it might affect us in Northeast Georgia. White County Emergency Service Division Chief Don Strength reports that there remains a good amount of uncertainty about the track of...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
White County, GA
Cleveland, GA
White County, GA
wrwh.com

Update On Hurricane Ian For White County

(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Scrap Tire Amnesty Day Moved Due To Unfavorable Weather

(Cleveland)- With the potential for unfavorable weather expected this weekend, the White County Public Works Department has announced that the scrap tire amnesty day, originally planned for Saturday, will be held October 8th from 8 AM – 4 PM at the White County Road Department at 675 Truelove Road, south of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

White County Moves Homecoming Game To Thursday Because Of Weather Threat

(Cleveland)- With the prospects of unsettled weather from Hurricane Ian forecast for Friday White County has joined with nearly all of the schools in north Georgia involved in high school football action to move their Friday game to Thursday. White County will be hosting Dawson County for the school’s Homecoming...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
blueridgemountains.com

5 Favorite Fall Stops Along the Mountains and Countryside Driving Tour

You’ll begin your drive right off Hwy 515, taking a few small turns to reach Aska Road, which you’ll follow for the first half of the journey. If you’re starting really early or you won’t be hiking today, detour off Weaver Creek Rd or Snake Nation Road (named by the Cherokee Indians well before the Trail of Tears) for views of pastoral valleys, old churches, farms and more…otherwise make a note to visit them on your next Blue Ridge weekend.
BLUE RIDGE, GA
accesswdun.com

Franklin County crash on I-85 claims life of Hiram man

A Hiram man died Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 northbound in Franklin County. James Allen Hardin, 19, was ejected from his red 2002 Ford Expedition when it traveled off the west shoulder and into the median, striking the cable barrier, said Sgt. J.R. Dean of Georgia State Patrol Post 52 Hartwell.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Tips For Preparing For Hurricane Ian

(Cleveland)- As residents of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas prepare for Hurricane Ian White County Public Safety Public Information Officers Bryce Barrett has some tips for you to get prepared. Barrett said, to recognize warnings and alerts. Sign up for emergency notifications for White County’s Code Red notification system at...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Driver ejected from vehicle, killed in I-85 wreck in Franklin County

A Northwest Georgia man was killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the cable barriers and overturned on Interstate 85 North in Franklin County. The Georgia State Patrol identifies the deceased driver as 19-year-old James Allen Hardin of Hiram. The crash happened during the early morning commute Monday,...

