nowhabersham.com
Firefighters rescue lost hikers
Firefighters used GPS to locate and rescue two lost hikers in the mountains of White County Sunday evening. Rescuers found the hikers around 7 p.m. several miles from where they had set out earlier in the day. Officials say on September 25 the pair began hiking on Yonah Mountain outside...
Expect more travel delays this week on GA 400 in north Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Delays are expected all week on SR 400 as construction crews work along the highway in the northern section of Forsyth County. The northbound right traffic lane was closed on Monday, September 26 from SR 369 to Martin Road to begin working on the shoulder along 400 and land restriping. The lane will remain closed for construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
wrwh.com
White County Preparing For Ian
(Cleveland)-White County officials, like a lot of others officials around the southeast, are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian and how it might affect us in Northeast Georgia. White County Emergency Service Division Chief Don Strength reports that there remains a good amount of uncertainty about the track of...
fox5atlanta.com
Rescue dog brings comfort to Cherokee County's 911 dispatchers
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County 911 Center has a new employee who's getting to be pretty popular around the office. Her name is Ruby, and she's knows all the ins and outs of the center, because she calls it home. "Basically, she's got 40 to 50 mothers and...
wrwh.com
Update On Hurricane Ian For White County
(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
Vehicle becomes engulfed in flames on I-85 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on Interstate 85 south likely caught a scary sight Wednesday morning when a vehicle erupted into flames on the side of the interstate at Jimmy Carter Boulevard. At this time, there is no information as to why the vehicle caught on fire or if...
wrwh.com
Scrap Tire Amnesty Day Moved Due To Unfavorable Weather
(Cleveland)- With the potential for unfavorable weather expected this weekend, the White County Public Works Department has announced that the scrap tire amnesty day, originally planned for Saturday, will be held October 8th from 8 AM – 4 PM at the White County Road Department at 675 Truelove Road, south of Cleveland.
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Cherokee County recycling center with 6k gallons of water
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire ripped through a recycling center in Cherokee County Monday. Firefighters used approximately 6,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze, the county fire department said. Cherokee County Fire said it happened at the recycling facility off of Dixie Drive near Hwy 92.
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Sent Cryptic Message Before Dying, Cash Went To Clayton Business
The Athens mother whose burned body was discovered in Habersham County earlier this month had reportedly been to a Family Dollar the day before her death, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The body of 59-year-old Deborrah Collier was discovered on September 11 after she allegedly paid her daughter over...
wrwh.com
White County Moves Homecoming Game To Thursday Because Of Weather Threat
(Cleveland)- With the prospects of unsettled weather from Hurricane Ian forecast for Friday White County has joined with nearly all of the schools in north Georgia involved in high school football action to move their Friday game to Thursday. White County will be hosting Dawson County for the school’s Homecoming...
blueridgemountains.com
5 Favorite Fall Stops Along the Mountains and Countryside Driving Tour
You’ll begin your drive right off Hwy 515, taking a few small turns to reach Aska Road, which you’ll follow for the first half of the journey. If you’re starting really early or you won’t be hiking today, detour off Weaver Creek Rd or Snake Nation Road (named by the Cherokee Indians well before the Trail of Tears) for views of pastoral valleys, old churches, farms and more…otherwise make a note to visit them on your next Blue Ridge weekend.
Hall County father arrested after baby taken to hospital with bone fractures
The father of a 3-month-old Hall County girl was arrested Tuesday as the result of a weeklong investigation into alleged child abuse.
accesswdun.com
Franklin County crash on I-85 claims life of Hiram man
A Hiram man died Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 northbound in Franklin County. James Allen Hardin, 19, was ejected from his red 2002 Ford Expedition when it traveled off the west shoulder and into the median, striking the cable barrier, said Sgt. J.R. Dean of Georgia State Patrol Post 52 Hartwell.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Tractor trailer gets stuck in front yard damaging city culvert; Man in vehicle yells profanities at Walmart customers; domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle –...
High school in Cherokee County issues emergency evacuation after bomb threat, officials say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County superintendent of schools ordered the emergency evacuation of Etowah High School after an anonymous bomb threat Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Students were dismissed from the school at 11:15 a.m. School officials said local and...
wrwh.com
Tips For Preparing For Hurricane Ian
(Cleveland)- As residents of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas prepare for Hurricane Ian White County Public Safety Public Information Officers Bryce Barrett has some tips for you to get prepared. Barrett said, to recognize warnings and alerts. Sign up for emergency notifications for White County’s Code Red notification system at...
Monroe Local News
Update: Crash on Broadnax Mill that injured 2 was head-on collision between a Porsche and a Dodge Ram truck
The crash on Broadnax Mill Road in Walton County at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night resulted in one man being transported by air ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital and another to Piedmont Walton by Walton EMS. Both men sustained serious injuries. Georgia State Patrol worked the accident. “Our investigation...
nowhabersham.com
Driver ejected from vehicle, killed in I-85 wreck in Franklin County
A Northwest Georgia man was killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the cable barriers and overturned on Interstate 85 North in Franklin County. The Georgia State Patrol identifies the deceased driver as 19-year-old James Allen Hardin of Hiram. The crash happened during the early morning commute Monday,...
Police release video of suspect in man’s deadly stabbing in front of his Gwinnett home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man who was stabbed to death in the front yard of his home in Gwinnett County hopes new video of a suspect can help police catch the killer. Police released new video Wednesday of a suspect walking towards, then away from...
Father arrested after 3-month-old baby discovered with broken bones during exam, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An Oakwood man is charged with abusing his infant after a medical exam revealed his daughter had broken bones, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office. William Dorsey Raiford, 27, is facing charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree. [DOWNLOAD:...
