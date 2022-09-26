Read full article on original website
NY1
Mayor responds to criticism surrounding asylum seeker relief centers
As migrants continue to be bused into the city, Mayor Eric Adams railed against critics of his emergency plan, who say he is creating a “tent city” in a corner of the Bronx. “We are doing what no other locale is doing. Giving people the services they need....
NY1
Brooklyn Book Festival returns to city
Brooklyn Book Festival co-producers Carolyn Greer and Liz Koch founded the event in 2006 as a one-day affair. It's now nine days. "It's gone from being local, happening in Brooklyn with a lot of Brooklyn authors, which we still love and celebrate, but now, it is fully international," Greer said.
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NY1
Polio declared imminent threat to public health in New York
New York state health officials on Wednesday declared polio an imminent threat to public health as part of an effort to bolster the response to the outbreak by local health officials, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced. The move comes on top of state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett previously declaring a...
NY1
Workers at Brooklyn Trader Joe's file petition to unionize
Workers at a Trader Joe’s in Brooklyn have filed a petition to unionize, following in the footsteps of a slew of Starbucks outposts and other retail chain stores across the five boroughs. Staffers at the Williamsburg location, which opened less than a year ago, filed Friday for a unionization...
NY1
Urban policy expert discusses city residents returning to the office
More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is still in the midst of a social and economic recovery. Since the start of the year, the number of New Yorkers returning to the office has steadily increased. A recent survey found that just 49% of Manhattan office workers...
NY1
A unique way to give city trees a second life
The New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx is the largest botanical garden in the United States and the home to tens of thousands of trees. One tree that stood for nearly 100 years was among a handful that had been chopped down for being damaged, diseased or dead. Most...
NY1
As city relaxes COVID-19 rules, health experts urge masking to slow a next wave
New York City is entering its third pandemic winter with the least amount of public health rules in place since COVID-19 prompted a citywide shutdown in March 2020. Mayor Eric Adams rescinded the vaccine requirements for private employers and for public school students participating in extracurricular activities. Gov. Kathy Hochul this month ended the mask requirement for public transit.
NY1
Adams surveys hurricane damage in Dominican Republic
Mayor Eric Adams traveled from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic Sunday night, and met with local officials and relief groups Monday in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Adams began his Monday in the capital city of Santo Domingo, before traveling to areas of the country that were hit hardest by the hurricane.
NY1
BQE redesign plan faces backlash from Brooklyn residents
A controversial plan to divert trucks from the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway onto local streets is facing backlash. Residents say their streets are already unsafe, and cannot handle more traffic. “This is a residential street. It’s not a truck route," said Amanda Ritchie, who lives with her family on East Fifth Street...
NY1
Bronx locals voice concerns over tent facility housing migrants
Construction is underway for relief shelters in the Bronx designed to help migrants who are being bused into the city. But the new tent facility is not sitting well with some people in the neighborhood. On Tuesday night during a community meeting with the city's emergency management commissioner, they made...
