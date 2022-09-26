ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

woay.com

New River Gorge ranks #2 on the Best U.S. Fall Fishing destinations list

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – FishingBooker, the United State’s largest online platform for fishing trips, has selected New River Gorge as #2 on its list of the 9 Best U.S. Fall fishing destinations. New River Gorge made a list due to its longevity as one of the oldest rivers in the world and its top-notch fishery.
OAK HILL, WV
woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
City
Charleston, WV
woay.com

Governor Justice and Secretary of Revenue make a stop in Beckley to discuss personal income tax reduction proposal and opposition to Amendment 2

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As the November elections are just around the corner, Governor Justice is conversing with constituents. He and the Secretary of Revenue for the state, Dave Hardy, stopped by Word Park in Beckley for a visit on Monday to do just that. Two major topics of discussion were the governor’s proposal to reduce personal income tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2.
BECKLEY, WV

