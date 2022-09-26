Read full article on original website
woay.com
New River Gorge ranks #2 on the Best U.S. Fall Fishing destinations list
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – FishingBooker, the United State’s largest online platform for fishing trips, has selected New River Gorge as #2 on its list of the 9 Best U.S. Fall fishing destinations. New River Gorge made a list due to its longevity as one of the oldest rivers in the world and its top-notch fishery.
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department seeking community’s help searching for missing person
Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help searching for a missing man. Witnesses report last seeing Patrick R. Baker, 33 of Oak Hill, in the late afternoon on September 26. He was reportedly leaving a residence on Clay Street off Gatewood Road.
Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee gets new headquarters in downtown Oak Hill for the upcoming election
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee now holds a central hub for election preparation. As the November 8th election approaches, a grand opening and a ribbon-cutting ceremony were held for the committee’s new official headquarters. It’s now located at 114 Main Street in downtown Oak Hill.
Suspect in custody following encounter with police during Oak Hill traffic stop; Second suspect still at large
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Sheriffs have a suspect in custody following an incident in Oak Hill yesterday evening after an officer conducted a traffic stop near C. Adam Toney. According to authorities, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot toward Route 19 as the...
Governor Justice and Secretary of Revenue make a stop in Beckley to discuss personal income tax reduction proposal and opposition to Amendment 2
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As the November elections are just around the corner, Governor Justice is conversing with constituents. He and the Secretary of Revenue for the state, Dave Hardy, stopped by Word Park in Beckley for a visit on Monday to do just that. Two major topics of discussion were the governor’s proposal to reduce personal income tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2.
