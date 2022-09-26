Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Want to Raise Strong, Resilient Kids? Create ‘Nurturing Routines,' Says Parenting Expert—Here's How
Resilience is the ability to face a challenge and come out the other side with some measure of growth and success, and there has never been a more important time for parents to help their kids build it. As a physician who studies early brain development, I've found one surprising...
Psych Centra
How Parenting During the Infant and Toddler Years Can Affect Child Development
During the first years of life, a child’s brain develops rapidly. How you parent can directly affect your child’s development. Infants and toddlers require a lot from their parents to create an environment where their needs are met as they grow and develop. Parenting during these early years...
Parenting children – when they become adults
Every parent knows their job doesn’t end when kids reach adulthood, but the relationship certainly changes. Emerging adults juggle a lot, between college and new careers, romantic relationships, and living on their own. In the past few years, there have been even greater challenges caused by the pandemic, globalization, college debt, high rent, social media, climate change, threats to democracy and a mental health crisis.
What are the secrets to making kids happy, as new research reveals worrying wellbeing decline?
Since the pandemic, there has been a marked difference in our kids’ wellbeing. Today, yet more research has been released about the ongoing wellbeing decline in children. More kids are unhappy at school, and with their lives generally. But, where is this unhappiness coming from?Around one in eight children aged 10-15 were unhappy with school in 2019-20, data analysed by The Children’s Society suggests, and six percent were unhappy with their lives overall.Is this just a hangover from the pandemic or is there something else at play here? And what can parents do to help?Suzy Reading is a mother, author...
WebMD
Life Stress Can Make Your Partner Seem More Annoying
– When feeling stressed, people are more likely to focus on their romantic partner’s negative behaviors rather than their positive behaviors, according to a new study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. Previous studies have shown that stressful life circumstances can affect how couples interact and influence their...
psychologytoday.com
Can Couples Counseling Prevent Divorce?
Alice (not her real name) calls me to make an appointment to discuss the idea of leaving her marriage. “I’ve been miserable for so long,” she says. “I don’t know what else to do.” One of the first questions that I ask new clients is whether they have gone to couples counseling before deciding to divorce. “We went once but it didn’t work,” she says. “I don’t think Alec will agree to go again.”
MedicalXpress
Research shows healthy communication after divorce should be all about the kids
When it comes to keeping the lines of communication open after a divorce, West Virginia University researchers Jonathon Beckmeyer and Jessica Troilo say you can have far too much of a good thing. Their study of 708 divorced parents of children under 18 shows that even innocuous chitchat between divorced...
ADDitude
Live Webinar on November 9: My Teen with ADHD Lacks All Motivation! How to Build Executive Function Skills and Drive
Register to reserve your spot for this free webinar and webinar replay ►. Not available November 9? Don’t worry. Register now and we’ll send you the replay link to watch at your convenience. Self-regulation challenges, heightened moodiness, social anxieties, and increased academic demands can intensify the pressure bearing...
ADDitude
When Should We Worry About Childhood Anxiety Disorders?
From back-to-school butterflies to extreme pandemic distress, anxiety feels inescapable these days. Of course, anxiety is not new. I have researched and treated children and families with anxiety disorders for more than three decades. We all worry and feel anxious from time to time. So, how do you know if an anxious child needs help from a clinical professional perspective?
Parenting with Justin Worsham - A guide to sports parenting
Digital Trends
Experts warn AI assistants are hurting the social development of children
The likes of Google Assistant and Alexa have been at the receiving end of privacy-related concerns for a while now, yet they continue to make inroads inside millions of homes. But it appears that they might also have a detrimental impact on the growth of children when it comes to their psycho-social development and acquiring core skills.
People Are Sharing Their Go-To Answers To Tricky Interview Questions, And I'm Filing These Away For Later
Save these for your next job interview.
psychologytoday.com
Busting Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is not about individual stress reduction or calm, but collective human harmony. As we practice mindfulness, we learn how to best use our minds to be our best selves for others. Staying commited to a mindfulness practice long-term could ulitimately benefit your family and community. Approximately 30 years ago,...
psychologytoday.com
What Marketing Can Learn From Social and Cultural Psychology
Historically, marketing has borrowed insights from behavioral economics and the science of human decision-making. Insights from social psychology—especially around implicit social communication—provide applicable lessons for modern marketing. Similarly, marketing psychology can glean strong insights from cultural psychology, especially when expanding into international markets. Driven by insights from behavioral...
MedicalXpress
'Food allergy bravery' clinic helps kids with food allergies overcome anxiety
From an early age, children with life-threatening food allergies are taught to proceed with caution: Check labels, ask about ingredients, don't eat something at a friend's house if you don't know what is in it. In some cases, however, necessary caution evolves into unnecessary avoidance—not only of foods but also of social situations where food might be served. This sort of disordered eating and avoidance is driven by anxiety, which if left unaddressed can significantly derail a child's quality of life and social development.
