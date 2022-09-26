ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

McDonald's stock could turn cold, analyst explains

McDonald's stock could go as stale in the near term, one long-time restaurant analyst warns. On Tuesday, Citi analyst Jon Tower placed a "90-day negative catalyst watch" on shares of the Golden Arches. Tower's assessment comes as the Dow Jones Industrial Average component has been a relative safe-haven: $MCD shares...
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness. Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOXBusiness

Costco puts off membership fee increase as renewals hit all-time highs

Costco is putting off a potential membership fee increase as its renewal rates hit all-time highs in its fourth quarter. "In terms of membership fees and a possible increase, there are no specific plans regarding a fee increase at this time," Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during the company's earnings call on Thursday. "We're pleased with our growth in both top line sales and membership households over the last several quarters and in member loyalty as reflected in increasing member renewal rates."
24/7 Wall St.

Macy's: America's Worst Big Retailer

It is hard to imagine that any retailer, other than those already ruined (such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Gap), could still have a share price down more than 40% this year. Even Target, which posted horrible results and said there was more to come, has dropped 30%. Its slide has leveled off, perhaps because of holiday season optimism. The loser among the nation’s larger retailers is Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M). Its stock has dropped about 40% this year and continues to slide.
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
Benzinga

Is The SPY Headed For Another Bull Cycle In This Bear Market: Here's A Look At The Market ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was bouncing up about 1.6% higher on Wednesday after a series of bearish days dropped the ETF almost 12% between Sept. 12 and Tuesday. Whether or not the market is about to experience another bull rally in the larger bear market, or whether Wednesday’s price action is just a short relief rally, will take some time to be seen.
Benzinga

Joe Terranova Is Buying This Stock: Wednesday's CNBC 'Fast Money' Final Trades

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2022

• CorpHousing Group CHG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Benzinga

What 26 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Amazon.com

Amazon.com AMZN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 26 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Amazon.com. The company has an average price target of $172.96 with a high of $215.00 and a low of $118.00.
Benzinga

All That Glitters Has Often Been Considered A Good Investment

With inflation skyrocketing, some analysts are back to saying that now may be the optimal time to invest in precious metals. Because the price of precious metals tends to rise at or above the rate of inflation, many investors view them as a hedge against inflation or other economic uncertainties. Precious metals have many practical uses in technology and equipment, which often helps them keep their value.
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Benzinga

Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why

Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Zacks.com

4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy Amid Ongoing Industry Challenges

The retail sector is struggling as soaring prices continue to hamper sales. However, people are aggressively spending on restaurants and bars. This, at the same time, shows that spending on services has continued to expand in spite of people tightening their purse strings. The restaurant industry took a beating during...
